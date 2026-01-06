Bishop shares message for Epiphany

Bishop Andrew Asbil has shared a video message for Epiphany. The full text is below.

Wise travellers set off on another journey, but something is different about this one. They follow a sign – a strange star shining brightly against the night sky. They don’t know exactly where it will lead, but they trust the call to go, full of questions but sure of their direction.

When they arrive, the Magi name what they have found by offering gifts, the gold, frankincense and myrrh each identifying something true about who Jesus is and will become. In their journey and in their giving, they tell the good story of God revealed among us and hint at the wonders still to come.

Epiphany is the season of seeing clearly – of noticing the light that has been shining all along. We hear stories of God revealed in unexpected places, of eyes opened to see the holy right in front of them.

Together, we follow that light – sometimes uncertain, sometimes afraid, but knowing and trusting that God is guiding the way. In our acts of compassion and courage, in the choices we make, in the ways we share our gifts, our lives say something about the God we worship and his vision for this world.

And every time we tell the story, and every time we share our gifts, the light grows brighter still and leads us onward – toward the places where God’s love waits to be made known.