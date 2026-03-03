Bishop’s appeal to help restore communities in Jamaica

By Stuart Mann

The Rev. Canon Kenute Francis thinks about home a lot these days. Born and raised in Jamaica, Canon Francis served in several parishes there before coming to Canada, where he is the incumbent of St. Hilda, Fairbanks in Toronto.

So when Hurricane Melissa hit the Caribbean island nation last October, killing 54 people and causing widespread destruction, he felt it keenly. “When you hear the stories and see the pictures of the devastation and people living with the aftermath – the damaged homes, the disrupted lifestyles, the anxiety and uncertainty – it truly brings ache and pain to the heart,” he says.

The hurricane was the worst in the island’s history, damaging elementary and secondary schools and creating food and water shortages. About half of the country’s places of worship were destroyed or damaged.

“There were a lot of people who had little resources and then had none,” says Canon Francis. “A lot of people are still homeless. They’ve built temporary shelters that will keep them from the rain and the sun. A lot of people are still hungry. A lot of people are still anxious and looking for avenues for hope as they face a future that is unknown to them.”

Canon Francis is urging Anglicans in the Diocese of Toronto and across Canada to give to the newly created Bishop’s Appeal for Jamaican Relief and Reconstruction, which will help with relief and rebuilding efforts. “When one part of the Body of Christ suffers, we all suffer,” he says. “As Anglicans, we are not strangers to one another; we are part of a global communion rooted in shared faith, shared history, and shared responsibility.”

He says the appeal is not just about reconstructing buildings: it’s about restoring communities. “Local churches in Jamaica are often the first places people turn to in times of crisis – for shelter, food, comfort and hope. By giving, Canadian Anglicans are helping those churches continue to be centres of strength and healing in the midst of devastation.”

Bishop Andrew Asbil, with the support of the FaithWorks Allocation Committee and Synod Council, launched the appeal in late February and hopes that parishes across the diocese will embrace it as part of their Lenten journeys. The appeal will end on April 17.

In his weekly Friday letter to the diocese, Bishop Asbil wrote, “In moments such as this, Jesus’ words in Matthew 25:40 speak with clarity and urgency: ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these siblings of mine, you did for me.’ The call is not abstract. When churches lie in ruins and families gather without shelter, we are compelled not only to pray, but to act.”

Bishop Asbil has spoken with the Bishop of Jamaica, the Rt. Rev. Leon Golding, who told him, “The needs on the ground are so great. While many of the church buildings have been heavily damaged, the first priority is restoring electricity and water supply, rebuilding schools and homes.”

The appeal includes a $50,000 matching grant from FaithWorks, meaning that every dollar given up to that amount will be matched, resulting in a possible $100,000. All funds will be forwarded to Alongside Hope (formerly the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund) for distribution. Gifts may be made online at www.FaithWorks.ca or sent by mail to the Synod Office, 135 Adelaide St. E., Toronto, Ont., M5C 1L8.

“Please share this Lenten appeal as widely and as quickly as possible within your parish networks,” writes Bishop Asbil. “Together, during this holy season of Lent, we can restore sacred spaces, strengthen communities, and bear witness to Christ’s compassion in a time of profound need.”