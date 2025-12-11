Bishops encourage support in Hurricane Melissa response

A message from The Bishop’s Office

On Oct. 28, Hurricane Melissa made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica. It was a devastating Category 5 hurricane, the third-most intense Atlantic hurricane on record and the worst in Jamaica’s history. It caused catastrophic damage and 45 tragic deaths. Many other people were left critically injured or homeless. The destruction has been horrifying.

In the Diocese of Toronto, some of our parishes have strong connections to the Caribbean. The College of Bishops extends their deep sympathy to those of you who have family and friends affected by this tragedy.

Alongside Hope (formerly the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund) has been in constant communication with the Diocese of Jamaica & The Cayman Islands through Anglican Alliance, along with other partner agencies such as Episcopal Relief and Development in the USA. The Diocese of Jamaica & The Cayman Islands has formed a task force that has designed a response plan – immediate, mid-term and long term. They have developed a budget with Alongside Hope, within their overall plan, and they would be very appreciative of our donations.

To donate, please go to Alongside Hope and indicate your gift is for “Hurricane Melissa Relief Response in Jamaica.” Visit the donation page.

Alongside Hope advises that parishes should not attempt to send practical relief items from Canada. Collecting, shipping, handling and distributing these items is not only logistically challenging, both at this end and at the receiving end, but it is their opinion that most items will not successfully reach their intended destination. Financial support is the most helpful way to bring relief to Jamaica at this time.

In this Advent Season, we wait for the One who brings light to a dark and troubled world, and invite the Holy Spirit to inspire us to bring about God’s reign of peace and love as we care for our neighbours.