Clergy in Motion, April 4

Appointments

The Rev. Heather Gwynne-Timothy has been appointed Chaplain to the Retired for the Eglinton, Scarborough, St. James, Toronto East, and York Mills Deaneries as of April 1, 2023.

The Rev. Dr. PJ Carefoote has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Martin in-the-Fields beginning April 24, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Aidan, Toronto

Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:30 pm:

Ms Hannah Johnston

Ms Carol Shih

Mr Doug Smith

Ms Paige Souter

Mr Abraham Thomas

Celebrations of New Ministry