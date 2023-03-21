Clergy in Motion, March 21
Appointments
- The Rev. Dr. John Oakes has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Cyprian as of March 19, 2023.
- The Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Christ the King beginning April 1, 2023.
- The Rev. William (Bill) Welch has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of North Essa beginning April 1, 2023.
- The Rev. Samantha Caravan has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, Peterborough beginning May 1, 2023.
- Abraham Thomas has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle beginning May 1, 2023.
- Paige Souter has been appointed Assistant Curate of Redeemer, Bloor St. beginning May 7, 2023.
- The Rev. Andrew Kuhl has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Craighurst and Midhurst beginning May 10, 2023.
- The Rev. Canon Kevin Bothwell (Niagara) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter on-the-Rock, Stony Lake beginning July 1, 2023.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. James Cathedral (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Aidan, Toronto
Ordinations
- The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00pm.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:30 pm:
- Ms Hannah Johnston
- Ms Carol Shih
- Mr Doug Smith
- Ms Paige Souter
- Mr Abraham Thomas
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of St. Peter (Erindale) – April 16, 2023 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton – April 16, 2023 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Incumbent of St. Bede – April 22, 2023 at 5:00pm.