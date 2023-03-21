Clergy in Motion, March 21

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. John Oakes has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Cyprian as of March 19, 2023.

The Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Christ the King beginning April 1, 2023.

The Rev. William (Bill) Welch has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of North Essa beginning April 1, 2023.

The Rev. Samantha Caravan has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, Peterborough beginning May 1, 2023.

Abraham Thomas has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle beginning May 1, 2023.

Paige Souter has been appointed Assistant Curate of Redeemer, Bloor St. beginning May 7, 2023.

The Rev. Andrew Kuhl has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Craighurst and Midhurst beginning May 10, 2023.

The Rev. Canon Kevin Bothwell (Niagara) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter on-the-Rock, Stony Lake beginning July 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Aidan, Toronto

Ordinations

The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:30 pm:

Ms Hannah Johnston

Ms Carol Shih

Mr Doug Smith

Ms Paige Souter

Mr Abraham Thomas

Celebrations of New Ministry