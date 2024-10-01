Diocese considers fundraising campaign

The diocese has embarked on a feasibility study to determine if the time is right to hold a major fundraising campaign to support parishes and the diocese’s strategic plan, Cast the Net.

The diocese has engaged the services of M&M International, a Toronto-based fundraising firm that has done extensive work in the diocese and the Canadian church. The firm recently worked with St. Peter, Cobourg, St. Aidan, Toronto, and St. Clement, Eglinton.

The feasibility study will take about six months to complete and will seek input from clergy and laity across the diocese, says Peter Misiaszek, the diocese’s director of Stewardship Development.

“Our hope is to get the opinions of over a thousand people,” he says. “We want to listen very carefully to what people are saying to us about their vision for the future of the diocese, about the challenges they’re having in their parishes and how we can support them, and about how we can work together to advance Cast the Net.”

The listening stage of the feasibility study will include personal interviews, focus groups, online surveys and more. “We want to hear what people have to say,” says Mr. Misiaszek. “We will engage people in every part of the diocese, from every region – east, west, north and south.”

The feedback will help the diocese and M&M International develop a “case for support,” a document that will set out the financial goal of the campaign and the initiatives that will receive funding. The case for support will be used to solicit donations.

Mr. Misiaszek says a large percentage of the funds would stay in the parishes for mission and ministry. “We would like to have a sharing formula that really demonstrates our support for parishes and helps ensure that as much money as possible stays in the parishes.”

A portion of the funds would also support Cast the Net, the diocese’s strategic plan that was unanimously endorsed by Synod last year. Cast the Net calls on Anglicans in the diocese to take action in four areas: renewing spirituality; inspiring faith in action; reimagining ministry; and transforming diocesan culture. The plan is available on the diocese’s website, www.toronto.anglican.ca.

The feasibility study’s final report is expected to be completed by next March or April, at which time Synod Council will decide to proceed with a campaign or not. The diocese’s last major fundraising campaign, Our Faith-Our Hope, was held more than a decade ago and raised $45 million. It provided funds for hundreds of projects, from reconfiguring church space to buying video equipment for churches.

Mr. Misiaszek thinks Anglicans in the diocese are ready for another campaign. “A lot of parishes have indicated to me their desire to do a campaign independently, so if we can all work together to do a much larger campaign, we can support those parishes to achieve their objectives and support the diocese’s objectives as well. We could be more strategic.”

As with Our Faith-Our Hope, the costs of the campaign would be borne by the diocese, not the parishes, he says. If the campaign gets the green light, it could begin as early as late 2025 or early 2026.

He says M&M International would be an ideal partner for the campaign. “It’s an organization that is known in our diocese, and they know how to work in the Anglican culture.”

He has no doubt that Anglicans would rise to the challenge if called on. “Anglicans have demonstrated in the past that they can be very generous when an important case is brought to their attention. They have been so with FaithWorks, the Bishop’s Company, Our Faith-Our Hope and other campaigns, and I believe they would again.”

By Stuart Mann