Episcopal Leadership Working Group Report available

In June of 2020, following the announcement of the retirement of the Rt. Rev. Peter Fenty, Bishop Andrew Asbil, the 12th Bishop of Toronto, announced the formation of the Episcopal Leadership Working Group (the ELWG) with a mandate to consider and report to him on alternative models for the exercise of episcopal leadership, oversight, and pastoral ministry within the Diocese of Toronto. Read the Report, watch a video from Bishop Asbil, give your feedback and sign up for Town Hall meetings in May to discuss the Report with Bishop Asbil.