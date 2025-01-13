Faith leaders oppose highway expansion, bike lane removal

Organized by Faith & Climate Action, 160 faith leaders are urging Premier Doug Ford to immediately stop the construction of Highway 413 and the removal of Toronto bike lanes.

In a powerful joint letter, leaders of diverse faith traditions denounce the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, warning it will have devastating consequences for the environment, public safety, food systems and Indigenous rights.

The letter emphasizes that fast-tracking Highway 413 and dismantling bike lanes will escalate greenhouse gas emissions, put lives at risk, and divert billions from critical priorities like healthcare, housing and education.

The leaders argue these actions betray the government’s moral responsibility to protect Creation and ensure a sustainable future for all generations.

Bishop Andrew Asbil emphasizes that “Bill 212 ignores the sacred duty we all share to protect the Earth. By pushing through legislation without meaningful consultation, the government disregards both Indigenous rights and the well-being of all Ontarians.”