FaithWorks campaign tops goal

By Stuart Mann

Despite a mail strike before Christmas, the diocese’s 2024 FaithWorks campaign not only met its goal but surpassed it, raising $1.55 million for people in need in Ontario, across Canada and around the world.

“Each year, it takes the combined efforts, passion and generosity of volunteers, clergy, parishes, foundations, corporate sponsors and the wider community to be successful in supporting the needs of the marginalized people we serve,” said Bishop Andrew Asbil in a letter to the diocese. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for supporting the everyday ministries that change the lives of the most vulnerable among us.”

About 85 per cent of parishes in the diocese participated in the appeal, raising $870,000. Corporate donors and foundations gave $400,000 while individuals gave $231,000, mostly through online giving. The rest came from legacy gifts and interest. The goal was $1.5 million.

FaithWorks, the diocese’s annual outreach appeal, funds Anglican-affiliated ministries that care for unhoused people, former prisoners, newcomers and refugees, at-risk women, children and youth, Indigenous people and those impacted by HIV-AIDS. Since its inception in 1997, the appeal has raised $41 million.

Janice Hodgson, chair of the FaithWorks Allocation Committee, says she is thrilled with the 2024 result. “What with not knowing how things would turn out because of the postal strike, I think it’s absolutely wonderful. Every January we hold our breath, wondering if we’re going to meet the target, so it’s great to see our parishes coming together to meet the goal.”

The mail strike put a dent in the campaign’s direct mail solicitation, but donors gave in other ways to make up the shortfall, says Peter Misiaszek, the director of the diocese’s Stewardship Development department.

“While the strike did have some impact on people who would normally give by cheque, we had a significant uptick in people who went online and made their donations that way,” he says.

Since the pandemic, FaithWorks has diversified its communications and ways to give. Through its bi-weekly newsletter, Faithlines, and its website and QR code, donors are no longer as dependent on the mail as they once were, he says. “There’s been a real change in the way people are giving, and they’re actually giving more.”

Ms. Hodgson says the 2024 result is very satisfying because it comes at a time when the ministries are experiencing a dramatic increase in need. “Everyone wants to help. That’s who we are as Anglicans: we see the need and we help out.”

Some of the highlights of the 2024 campaign include: 71 parishes raised more than they did in 2023; St. Christopher, Richmond Hill raised nearly $40,000 through its annual ping pong relay; five new corporate donors joined the campaign; and giving by individuals was the highest ever.

The goal for the 2025 campaign is $1.5 million. A generous donor has provided a $100,000 matching challenge grant for all new and increased donations. That means that for every dollar raised over last year’s amount by an individual or parish, FaithWorks will receive an extra dollar.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.faithworks.ca.