Highlights from Day 1 of Synod

The Diocese of Toronto’s 162nd Regular Session of Synod is being held Nov. 17-18 at the Sheraton Parkway Toronto North hotel in Richmond Hill. Here are some of the highlights from the first day of Synod.

Synod starts with Eucharist and Bishop’s Charge

Synod started with a worship service that included a land acknowledgement and the Bishop’s Charge. The readings were read in English and Spanish and the Gospel was read from “First Nations Version: An Indigenous Translation of the New Testament.” Bishop Andrew Asbil based his charge on John 21, the scriptural passage that undergirds Cast the Net, the Diocese’s visioning and strategy process. He spoke about the initiatives coming out of Cast the Net, including the Season of Spiritual Renewal, of which the Rev. Canon Judy Paulsen will be the coordinator. He spoke about his hopes for a companionship program between the Diocese of Toronto and the Diocese of Brasilia, and his hope for the Diocese to engage in a capital campaign, with a feasibility study beginning in late 2024. He expressed his gratitude to all the clergy and lay leaders of the Diocese, staff and his wife Mary.

Sponsors thanked

The honorary secretaries of Synod – Sheila Robson, ODT, the Rev. Lisa Newland and Connie Kendall, ODT – thanked Synod’s sponsors, which have generously contributed to offset the costs of the event. They include Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. and Canso investment Counsel Ltd., AON and Design Werke, M&M Faith-Based Consulting, and Trinity College and Wycliffe College.

Synod approves council’s report

Synod approved Synod Council’s report to Synod. The report covers Synod Council’s activities from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Highlights include the Cast and Learn grant program and the master agreement that sets out a process and fee structure and defines the framework for working with Kindred Works. Synod Council’s Report to Synod can be found in Section B of the Convening Circular.

Nominees for elections announced

The nominees for Synod Council, General Synod and Provincial Synod were announced. The elections will be held tomorrow. The slate of nominees, along with their biographical information, is in Section A of the Convening Circular.

Missional and Outreach Moment

These moments, held throughout Synod, highlight missional and outreach ministries that are happening in the Diocese. In this moment, Synod watched a video on Hiking Church, a service and walk in which participants experience God through the great outdoors. Hiking Church was created by the Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care.

OHC Brothers receive standing ovation

Br. Reginald Crenshaw and the Rev. Canon David Bryan Hoopes of the Order of the Holy Cross led mid-day prayers. Bishop Asbil informed Synod that the Holy Cross Priory was closing in May 2024 after several decades of service. The Brothers, including Br. Leonard Abbah, received a standing ovation for their faithful service over the years.

Synod endorses Cast the Net

After mid-day prayers and lunch, Synod heard a presentation about Cast the Net, the Diocese’s visioning and strategy process that has been underway since the summer of 2022. The Cast the Net consultants and steering committee members were introduced. They include Canon Ian Alexander, the Very Rev. Peter Elliott, Canon Anita Gittens, the Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby, David Toycen, ODT, the Rev. Dr. Alvardo Adderley, Cormac Culkeen, the Rev. Canon Andrew Federle, Tina George, Eirene Wee and the Rev. Deborah Wilson. The presentation included a video about Cast the Net and its vision. At the heart of the vision is The Good News of Jesus Christ. We are followers of Jesus Christ, whose Good News is the joy and challenge at the heart of our common life. Surrounding the core are four other aspects of the vision:

Renewing Spirituality . We are renewed daily in our spiritual lives and share our faith with others.

. We are renewed daily in our spiritual lives and share our faith with others. Inspiring Faith in Action . We seek justice for all, walk alongside those in need, and respond with loving service and prophetic advocacy.

. We seek justice for all, walk alongside those in need, and respond with loving service and prophetic advocacy. Reimagining Ministry – both lay and ordained. We support and encourage faithful and fruitful ministry by all who serve the life of the Church.

– both lay and ordained. We support and encourage faithful and fruitful ministry by all who serve the life of the Church. Transforming Diocesan Culture. We live and work as the Body of Christ, each member connected to the whole, and each valued for their unique gifts.

Cast the Net’s vision and its 20 calls can be summed up in one line, which is both invitational and imperative: Followers of Jesus, inspired by the Holy Spirit, serve the world God loves! Synod heard that the calls are to all parts of the Diocese, not just the Synod Office or the parishes. Synod learned about the timetable for Cast the Net, its listening process and the 20 calls. The vision, calls and other information can be found on the Cast the Net webpage.

Synod adopted the following motion: “It is moved by the Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby and seconded by Dave Toycen, ODT, that this Synod endorse the Vision and Calls for the Diocese developed through the Cast the Net diocesan-wide consultation process; and delegate to Synod Council, working with the Cast the Net team, the completion of a final report and detailed recommendations, for distribution throughout the Diocese in the first quarter of 2024.”

Synod hears update of Pilot Governance Project

Chancellor Marg Creal made the following presentation: “If you attended the Pre-Synod meeting, I appreciate your patience as I repeat some important information, as I believe it is crucial for all members to hear. Our journey spans seven years, and I’ll walk you through the timeline:

2017: The Governance and Decision-Making Working Group was established under the strategic plan, Growing in Christ 2016-2021.

2019: The Working Group’s report and recommendations were considered by Synod. A motion for a pilot project was approved in principle, but changes to The Constitution were defeated. The matter was referred to the next Regular Session of Synod.

2021: Synod approved motions allowing changes to the Diocese’s governance structure. The two-year pilot project included: amalgamation of Diocesan Council and Executive Board into Synod Council; Synod Council, consisting of 25-27 members; formation of five committees: Audit, Finance, Property, Human Resources, and Risk and Governance; amalgamation of existing committees; delegation of decision-making authority to committees with parameters set by Synod and Synod Council.

1, 2022: Synod Council was established, and all five committees were operational.

February 2022: Synod Council approved a policy defining decision-making authority for Synod Council and its committees.

June 2022: Governance structure evaluation was initiated by Joy Packham, ODT, and Robert Hart, ODT, with positive responses and support for the Synod Council structure.

November 2022: Synod received the Governance Review report.

May 2023: A further Governance Review was submitted, recommending Synod Council’s permanence, pending clear communication to the Diocese about its structure and the committees’ structure and mandate.

The detailed report, including an executive summary, is available in Section F of your Convening Circular. Synod adopted the following motion: “It is moved by Sheila Robson, ODT, and seconded the Rev. Canon Lisa Newland that Synod receive the Governance Review report dated May 12, 2023.”

Synod votes on Constitution and Canon changes

Chancellor Marg Creal made the following presentation. Information on proposed changes to the Constitution and Canons of the Diocese of Toronto can be found in Section E of the Convening Circular.

“The Constitution and Canons Committee diligently considers amendments or revisions to the Constitution and Canons of the Diocese as they arise and reports on how best such revisions or amendments may be incorporated into the Constitution and Canons. A summary of the proposed changes are as follows:

“Changes to The Constitution s. 15(4) and Canon 13 s. 4(6)(a) are being made to add the Executive Director as a secondary signing officer when the Treasurer and Director of Finance is unavailable. There is also a housekeeping change in Canon 13 to replace ‘Area’ with ‘Suffragan.’

“As a result of making the new governance changes permanent, s. 35 of The Constitution, and Canons 2, 5, 31, 36, 37, 39 all have proposed revisions. Additionally, it is proposed that Canon 3 be deleted in its entirety.

“And finally, as our Diocese grows into its new structure, comprised of five archdeaconries instead of the traditional four episcopal areas, there are a couple of instances where we need to suspend Canons to allow for flexibility.”

Synod approved the following motions dealing with the Constitution and Canons:

Motion #5A: “It is moved by Chancellor Marg Creal and seconded by Vice Chancellor Paul Baston that Synod approve the changes to The Constitution, as recommended for approval by Synod Council and presented in the Convening Circular.”

Motion #5B: “It is moved by Chancellor Marg Creal and seconded by Vice Chancellor Paul Baston that Synod approve the changes to Canon 13 as recommended for approval by Synod Council and presented in the Convening Circular.”

Motion #5C: “It is moved by Chancellor Marg Creal and seconded by Vice Chancellor Paul Baston that Synod approve the changes to The Constitution, s.35, Canons 2, 5, 31, 36, 37, 39, and delete Canon 3 in its entirety, as they relate to implementing the new governance structure, as recommended for approval by Synod Council and presented in the Convening Circular.”

Motion #5D: “It is moved by Chancellor Marg Creal and seconded by Vice Chancellor Paul Baston that Synod approve the changes to The Constitution, s.3(17) and suspend Canons 43 and 44 until the next Regular Session of Synod, as they relate to areas and area council, as recommended for approval by Synod Council and presented in the Convening Circular.”

Motion #5E: “It is moved by Chancellor Marg Creal and seconded by Vice Chancellor Paul Baston that Synod approve the changes to Canon 14 as recommended for approval by Synod Council and presented in the Convening Circular.”

Missional and Outreach Moment

Synod watched a video about the Scarborough Steeplechase, a 10 km scavenger hunt starting at Holy Trinity, Guildwood and ending at St. Timothy, Agincourt. The steeplechase involves several church teams and raises funds for PWRDF.

Synod members attend breakout groups

Synod members attended breakout groups on the following subjects:

Wills, Estates and Tax – why we all need an end-of-life plan. Presented by Peter Misiaszek, the diocese’s director of Stewardship Development, and Mary Lynne Stewart, executive director of the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation. Do you have a will? Participants learned why they need a will, how to get one, how to plan their estate and how to ensure that the people they love and the causes they care about are provided for when they pass on.

Discerning Vocations. Presenters by Canon Mary Conliffe, the diocesan executive assistant, Archdeacon Kyn Barker, the Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin, Sr. Elizabeth Rolfe-Thomas, SSJD. This workshop was for those who are exploring a call to ordained ministry or the religious life, and for clergy and parish leaders who have identified and/or are raising up new vocations from among their own congregations. The discernment and postulancy process for priests, deacons and the religious orders was described.

Where have all the Volunteers Gone? Presented by Elizabeth McCaffrey, the Diocese’s volunteer resources consultant, and Joy Packham, ODT. Participants learned strategies to grow parish volunteerism.

Children’s Ministry Conversation Starters. Presented by Canon Laura Walton, the Diocese’s Canon Administrator, the Rev. Bonnie Skerritt and the Rev. Brian Suggs. The workshop started a conversation about the “new normal” of children and young family ministry within the Anglican context, and explored, how do we empower parishes to create a welcoming space for children and young families?

Lusophone Ministry in the Diocese of Toronto and the Diocese of Brasilia. Presented by the Rev. Canon Maurice Francois and Bishop Mauricio Andrade of the Diocese of Brasilia.

Regional Ministry Approaches. Presented by Canon Janet Marshall, the Diocese’s director of Congregational Development and David Krause, the Diocese’s canon missioner. This was a workshop on regional ministry approaches for sustainable and innovative ministry.

Parish Finances. Presented by Patricia D’Souza, the Diocese’s treasurer and director of Finance, and Rebecca Scott, bookkeeper. The workshop covered details about various grants and types of funds.

Property Mandate from Synod. Presented by Stuart Hutcheson, ODT, and Peter Patterson, ODT, co-chairs of the Diocese’s Property Committee, and Mac Moreau, director of Property Resources. Reflecting on the many property-related motions from Synod, this breakout session explored the role and work of the Property Committee, the property Priorities & Plans for the coming term, the strategies being executed and the milestones achieved.

Banquet features guest speaker

Synod enjoyed a delicious dinner, and the Rt. Rev. Maurício Jose Araujo De Andrade, bishop of the Diocese of Brasilia, was the guest speaker. Bishop Andrade brought greetings from the people of the Diocese of Brasilia. He spoke about his hopes for the companionship program between the Diocese of Toronto and the Diocese of Brasilia. “Partnership is our strength,” he said, adding that the dioceses can do much together to serve their communities. He spoke about the diversity of both dioceses and the mission of God in their communities. “Our mission is to announce the Church of God to the world of God.” For more information on Bishop Andrade and the companionship program, see Brasilia bishop to speak at Synod.

New canons announced

Bishop Asbil named the following as honorary canons of St. James Cathedral:

The Rev. Canon Julie Burn, Church of the Resurrection

The Rev. Canon Andrea Christensen, St. Timothy, Agincourt

The Rev. Canon Alison Falby, All Saints, Sherbourne St.

The Rev. Canon Andrew Federle, St. Clement, Eglinton

Canon Anita Gittens, St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

The Rev. Canon David Bryan Hoopes, Order of the Holy Cross

Canon Janet Marshall, director of Congregational Development

The Rev. Canon Rob Mitchell, St. Olave, Swansea

The Rev. Canon Lisa Newland, Christ Church, Stouffville

The Rev. Canon Jesse Parker, St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope

The Rev. Canon Mark Regis, St. Mary and St. Martha

The Rev. Canon Kevin Wong, All Saints, Markham

Day concludes with prayer

The first day of Synod concluded with prayers led by the Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee.