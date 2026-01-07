Laity receive Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The Order of the Diocese of Toronto, an award created in 2013, honours members of the laity in the diocese who have given outstanding service over a significant period of time in their volunteer ministry. We give thanks to God for the work and witness of these faithful people who, in the exercise of their baptismal ministry, have demonstrated that “their light shines, their works glorify.” In 2025, the recipients came from the following deaneries: Etobicoke-Humber, Huronia, Oshawa, Scarborough and Toronto East.

Paul Aitcheson, ODT

St. Andrew, Scarborough

Mr. Aitcheson has been nominated by St. Andrew, Scarborough for his unwavering commitment and dedication to essential parish work. He has volunteered in the counting ministry for nearly five decades and has been envelope secretary for the last 25 years, while also acting as treasurer for fundraising events. A willing trainer of others, the calm and kind devotion he applies to his work continues to inspire those who serve alongside him.

Kathleen Barnes, ODT

St. Paul, L’Amoreaux

Mrs. Barnes has been nominated by St. Paul, L’Amoreaux for her dedicated service since 1973. In addition to teaching, hospitality and community service, in 2009 she assumed co-leadership for the parish outreach program, which supports diocesan and parish projects around the world. During her time, over $500,000 has been raised. In a rapidly changing community, she has played a significant role in welcoming the new people who have gathered at St. Paul’s.

Jennifer Bellis, ODT

St. Paul, L’Amoreaux

Mrs. Bellis has been nominated by the bishop for dedicated service since 1974 in community ministry with finances, women’s fellowship and community service. As co-leader of the parish outreach program alongside Kathy Barnes, she has served as a dedicated volunteer with Agincourt Community Services and as the parish FaithWorks representative for the diocese. She has stewarded her professional skills in IT and math in day-to-day parish finances and in fundraising for parish outreach and diocesan ministries.

Christine Blair, ODT

St. James, Orillia – Huronia Regionalization

Mrs. Blair has been nominated by St. James, Orillia for her service to the diocese as warden and lay delegate to Synod, and her all-important ministry to children. For nearly 50 years, she has organized St. Nicholas Day, where children buy presents for family members and volunteers wrap gifts and bring holiday cheer. In her parish community, she is the inspired ministry leader for fellowship.

Jacqueline Bramma, ODT

All Saints, Whitby

Mrs. Bramma has been nominated by All Saints, Whitby for her leadership and dedication to Christian education and spiritual formation. She has been a member of All Saints for 42 years and has held a variety of roles, including reader, intercessor, biblical storyteller, anointer, bell ringer and cantor, and an Alpha, small group and book club leader. Her ministry has touched many and inspired faith in others.

Ian Campbell, ODT

Christ Church, Scarborough

Mr. Campbell has been nominated by Christ Church, Scarborough in recognition of his lifetime service to the parish. His great uncle donated the land on which the current church building was built, tying his family legacy to the parish, which will celebrate its 180th anniversary in June. Since his early youth, he has held every possible position, including warden, treasurer, Sunday School teacher, screening coordinator, trustee of the cemetery board and choir member – an extraordinary witness to Church service.

Brian Chandler, ODT

Nativity, Malvern

Mr. Chandler has been nominated by Nativity, Malvern for decades of exceptional, selfless service and leadership in the church’s life and mission. His contributions include managing major capital projects, securing multiple government grants, and coordinating numerous parish initiatives that enhanced both ministry and community, as well as the working relationship between the parish and diocese. Through tireless ingenuity, teamwork and faith, he demonstrates outstanding Christian stewardship and has created an enduring legacy of service.

Debbie Christie Morgan, ODT

Atonement, Alderwood

Mrs. Morgan has been nominated by Atonement, Alderwood for her many years of steadfast, quiet but essential ministry that reflects devotion, reliability and deep love. As deputy warden, she has provided faithful leadership, produced the weekly bulletin with care, and tirelessly supports the church office. Always ready to help and encourage others, she is a true blessing to her community, embodying the very heart of Christian ministry.

Ann Copeland, ODT

St. Paul, Innisfill

Ms. Copeland has been nominated by the bishop for volunteering long before there was a Diocesan Volunteer Corps, serving as a Logos instructor and advisory board trainer. An expert in rural ministry and family-sized parishes, she has co-coached nine different parishes through several Natural Church Development cycles. Always up for a challenge, this retired registered nurse brings a calm presence to anxious situations, serving as a parish selection coach in south Simcoe County congregations.

Charles Cutts, ODT

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

Mr. Cutts has been nominated by the bishop for his advice in complex financial endeavours, including the amalgamation of St. David, Donlands and St. Andrew, Japanese and acting as Canon 24 administrator. He joined the St. Anne, Toronto post-fire discernment group in June 2024, and now works with the diocesan Property Resources department and the St. Paul, L’Amoreaux board. An avid golfer and Blue Jays fan, he delights in his grandkids and is known to be the steady, calm hand at the wheel.

Samson Davis, ODT

St. Bede

Mr. Davis has been nominated by St. Bede for 25 years’ service and music ministry as choir director. His mentorship has empowered many young musicians to lead in churches, while his organized concerts have earned acclaim across the diocese. Beyond music, he has served as warden, treasurer and committee member, which highlights his dedication to the church’s ongoing discipleship and development.

Sadie Essue-Heaven, ODT

St. Timothy, Agincourt

Ms. Essue-Heaven has been nominated by St. Timothy, Agincourt for demonstrating true discipleship every day, using all the given gifts of the Holy Spirit. A determined parish property manager, she has actively embraced every role she has been invited to. She walks into the church with an attitude of joy and hope, spreading God’s love to all those she works with, extending warmth and welcome to all with her gracious and generous spirit.

Catherine Figueira, ODT

All Saints, Kingsway

Mrs. Figueira has been nominated by All Saints, Kingsway for her outstanding volunteer ministry within the parish as an example of someone who truly lives their faith. She has served as warden, chancel guild coordinator, choir member and Out of the Cold volunteer. Widely respected within the parish, she has been instrumental in coordinating fundraising and programming initiatives that have raised All Saints’ profile and enabled the parish to serve the local and wider community.

Olive Joy Freemantle, ODT

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Mrs. Freemantle has been nominated by St. Paul, Uxbridge for a quarter century of faithful service to her parish. As a past warden, she is currently a member of the altar guild, chair of the Outreach Committee, coordinator of the prayer chain, organizer of the Christmas hamper program, reader, intercessor and lay administrator. Her faith is exemplified in devoted engagement.

John Hipwell, ODT

St. George, Fairvalley – Huronia Regionalization

Mr. Hipwell has been nominated by St. George, Fairvalley for his tireless work for the parish in a variety of capacities. A warden, parish executive member, cemetery board member and maintenance man, his suggested most important role is as a sidesperson, where he exudes a smiling welcome at the church door. With a level-headed approach to any parish discussion and decision, he is a constant comfort in any situation.

Wenda Hunter, ODT

St. Luke, Price’s Corners – Huronia Regionalization

Mrs. Hunter has been nominated by St. Luke, Price’s Corners for decades of quiet dedication to her various roles in the church. As altar guild chair, ACW member and a leader in hospitality, she has faithfully provided support and fed many, always completing tasks as promised and helping those in need. Gracious and selfless with a warm smile, she has dedicated untold hours both behind the scenes and up front as a model of true Christian love.

Margaret Jocz, ODT

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Mrs. Jocz has been nominated by St. Paul on-the-Hill for her leadership as director of the St. Paul’s Community Food Bank. During her tenure, the food bank grew with the demand of need, and today it provides food to more than 35,000 people. In 45 years at St. Paul’s, she has served on committees and contributed to the Ladies’ Fellowship, scholarship fund committee, and kitchen and event ministry, devoting a lifetime of service to her parish and community.

Teresa Johnson, ODT

St. Barnabas, Chester

Ms. Johnson has been nominated by St. Barnabas, Chester for 50 years of volunteer ministry as warden, Sunday School coordinator, chancel guild coordinator, choir member, lay reader, communion minister, advisory board member, day care board member and more. She exercised her baptismal ministry throughout her professional career in early childhood education at the Scott Mission Childcare Centre. God’s light shines throughout her faithful service, and her parish is grateful for her continuing work and witness.

Catherine King, ODT

St. David Anglican-Lutheran Church, Orillia – Huronia Regionalization

Ms. King has been nominated by St. David Anglican-Lutheran Church, Orillia for demonstrating exemplary service to her community and parish. With her guidance and sharing of gifts, St. David’s has been blessed with diverse, inclusive and reconciling worship for many decades, as well as navigating new relationships of parishes working together through regionalization. A vibrant member of the congregation, the people of St. David’s say, “who we are and who we will become will always include touches of Catherine King.”

Mary Larson, ODT

St. Margaret in-the-Pines

Mrs. Larson has been nominated by St. Margaret in-the-Pines for her stewardship as parish treasurer for more than 10 years, bazaar organizer and a dedicated chorister. Her work spanning over three decades has been an inspiration to her parish. Her parish is blessed to have her care of financial records, as well as her contributions to many parish ministries.

Gordon Launchbury, ODT

St. Athanasius, Orillia – Huronia Regionalization

Mr. Launchbury has been nominated by St. Athanasius, Orillia for long-standing faithful membership since 1975. Assuming many leadership roles over the past 50 years, he has mentored many youth and adults alike with his biblical and Anglican knowledge and experience. Devout in his faith in Jesus Christ and an exemplary example of servant leadership, his faith is personified in his words and actions.

Michelle Loftus, ODT

St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

Mrs. Loftus has been nominated by St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering) for offering steadfast support and leadership across a wide variety of ministries since 1983. Her journey with the church, enhanced by her professional background as an emergency services head nurse, has been marked by a deep commitment to service and abiding faith. Always welcoming everyone with open arms and an open heart, she shows God’s love and embodies the spirit and mission of our patron saint, St. Martin.

Lisa Luciani-Turner, ODT

Holy Wisdom

Mrs. Luciani-Turner has been nominated by Holy Wisdom for commitment to the parish, community and diocese for decades through administration, care for vulnerable people in the neighbourhood, and the diocesan Social Justice and Advocacy Committee. Originally a St. Peter’s member, she has served on all committees formed in the amalgamation process. Loved by the parish, and a gift to many rectors over the years, she has been instrumental in the amalgamation that birthed Holy Wisdom.

Joyce MacKeen, ODT

St. Paul, Washago – Huronia Regionalization

Mrs. MacKeen has been nominated by St. Paul, Washago for more than 50 years’ service in ministry across the diocese. As an Associate of the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine, lay reader, preacher, pastoral visitor, Eucharist assistant and member of several parishes, she has shared her love of Christ with many in the church and community. At 96 years young, she is a positive force and influence in her parish community.

Dawn Mercer, ODT

St. Matthew, Islington

Mrs. Mercer has been nominated by St. Matthew, Islington for her exemplary commitment to discipleship. With devotion and skill, she has uplifted the children through curriculum creation, design and teaching for the weekly Club Matt (Sunday School) and monthly Messy Church programs. She has helped grow adult disciples of Christ through weekly bible study and special Advent and Lenten study groups. With God’s help, her vision and faithfulness for discipleship ministry has become fruitful.

Marlene Paulsen, ODT

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Mrs. Paulsen has been nominated by St. Dunstan of Canterbury for four decades of ministry marked by a deeply pastoral heart. Through faithful leadership in worship, careful stewardship of liturgy, and commitment to prayer, study and spiritual care, she has shaped the devotional life of the parish. With quiet strength and generous service, she has nurtured a community of faith tended with reverence, joy and gracious hospitality.

Gail Payne, ODT

St. Paul, Lindsay

Dr. Payne has been nominated by the bishop for Christian love in service and faith in action, rooted in awe of creation and belief in the assurance of Jesus’ love for us. Her gifts are offered in her parish as an anointer, lay reader, pastoral visitor, Eucharistic minister, chair of the Outreach Committee, refugee sponsor and environmental and Indigenous relations champion. For the diocese, her efforts resulted in A Place Called Home becoming a FaithWorks ministry.

Jillian Reeves, ODT

Holy Wisdom

Mrs. Reeves has been nominated by the bishop for remarkable stewardship of time and treasure in raising up children in Sunday school ministry and fostering over 100 children. Serving as godparent to many within the parish and community, she has had a profound impact on toddler, children and youth ministry for decades. She is passionate about presence in the lives of children and young people, measured directly through her dedication to developing a safe and positive ministry and home.

Mary Ridgley, ODT

Trinity Church, Aurora

Ms. Ridgley has been nominated by the bishop for lifetime involvement in the Toronto Diocesan Choir School – first as a chorister, then staff member, program director and director. Since 1974, the Choir School has united young people across the diocese and developed in them an appreciation and aptitude for Church choral tradition. Her commitment to choral music and youth includes her ministry as music director of Trinity Church, Aurora, where she has directed the youth choir for 32 years.

Michael Royce, ODT

Grace Church on-the-Hill

Mr. Royce has been nominated by the bishop for extraordinary dedication and generosity to institutions such as Trinity College and his home parish. He has served on boards and committees at Trinity, including the recent building development of the Lawson Centre for Sustainability, and in his parish as warden, committee member, prayer leader organizer and sidesperson to encourage development of lay leadership. Considered an invaluable leader in his parish and beyond, he has worked to advance the mission of our Church.

Florence Schwerdtner, ODT

Holy Trinity, Guildwood

Mrs. Schwerdtner has been nominated by Holy Trinity, Guildwood for loving and caring ministry and service to Christ and his Church. Having served twice as a warden, her competent, caring hands and loving heart continue to find expression in ministries as parish nurse, property resources manager, chorister and head of the welcome ministry. A great blessing to her parish, she is loved and appreciated by all.

John Small, ODT

St. Jude, Wexford

Mr. Small has been nominated by St. Jude, Wexford for outstanding and dedicated service over the past 54 years. He has been an instrumental force in keeping the gardens of St. Jude’s seasonal and attractive and has volunteered inside the church in countless ways and beyond, including on the board of Flemingdon Park Ministry. Willing to help and care for all members of his beloved parish, he keeps people connected to know Christ’s love and compassion.

Marion Stephens, ODT

Resurrection

Ms. Stephens has been nominated by Resurrection for wise and prayerful servant leadership, but it is her love of people that stands out. Dedicated to welcoming and caring for members, especially newcomers to Canada and refugees, she is known as the person to come to for help in times of trouble. Ready at the door with a good soup, she is a beautiful lady of great heart and filled with energy.

Pansy Stewart, ODT

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Mrs. Stewart has been nominated by St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale for over five decades of faithful membership in her beloved parish, giving generously of her time and talent. Affectionately known as the “master” of the church kitchen, she has fed many and is always available and willing to help with parish events, liturgical life, fundraising and outreach ministries. She is a loved member of St. Paul’s who embodies sharing the love of Christ with others.

Darlene Trumper, ODT

Christ Church St. James

Mrs. Trumper has been nominated by Christ Church St. James for exemplary faith in Jesus and service to God in the church and wider community. Her commitment to serving and helping others by knitting hats and scarves for those without and annually packaging over 30,000 tea bags at the food pantry, despite numerous physical challenges, is an inspiration worthy of imitation and admiration. Christ Church gives thanks to God for her!