Primate issues statement on Holy Land war

Primate Linda Nicholls of the Anglican Church of Canada and Bishop Susan Johnson of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada join in praying for safety for all who are caught in the middle of the conflict in the Holy Land. Read the full statement and prayer.
