Resources available for Indigenous History Month

A message for Indigenous History Month, June 2021, from the Rev. Leigh Kern, Diocesan Right Relations Coordinator:

“Elders have called us into a prayerful observation of a period of mourning, in light of the tragic uncovering of the remains of 215 children in an unmarked grave at Kamloops Residential School.

“In this time of tremendous loss and collective vulnerability, I share with you this virtual resource package to observe Indigenous People’s History month throughout June. I encourage you to attend events as you are able, and in all things centre those most impacted by colonialism and the legacy of Residential Schools.

“As we lift our hearts in grief and sorrow, I have included several prayers for your individual and collective use this month as we hold close to our hearts those who died at Residential School and their families who continue to grieve.”

June 21 is observed as National Indigenous People’s Day. In the Anglican Church of Canada, a Sunday on or near June 21 may be observed as the National Indigenous Day of Prayer.

The Anglican Church of Canada has provided liturgical resources for observing this day.

The Rev. Leigh Kern is also preparing pre-recorded materials including the readings of the day, a homily, traditional drum songs and short traditional teachings, which will be available for download the week of June 14.

Visit the Diocese’s Indigenous Justice webpage.