Synod highlights – Day 2

Synod resumes

Synod resumed on Nov. 8 with a pre-recorded musical reflection from St. James, Orillia and Morning Prayer led by the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine. Carol Bateman and Murray Bateman led an Act of Remembrance. Today is Indigenous Veterans Day. The ceremony included the laying of a Remembrance wreath.

Bishop speaks about support for Jamaica

Bishop Asbil spoke about the devastation caused by the hurricane that recently hit Jamaica. He said the Diocese will work with Alongside Hope and other agencies to provide support, and he encouraged parishes to assist as well. Details will be available on the Diocese’s website in the coming days. “Please keep the people of Jamaica in your prayers,” he said.

Areas and Area Council Working Group reports

The Rev. Canon Jesse Parker and the Rev. Canon Rob Mitchell spoke about the work of the Areas and Area Councils Working Group. Their report is in Section G of the Convening Circular and is on the Synod platform. The group was formed in 2023 to look at the Diocese’s former episcopal area structure, which included area bishops and area councils, and to juxtapose that with the new episcopal leadership model, which includes territorial archdeaconries, and to make recommendations based on those changes.

After widespread consultation, the Areas and Area Councils Working Group is recommending the following changes:

That the Diocese not seek to replace the area councils with another analogous structure, such as an archdeaconry council or a deanery council.

That each of the bishops be provided with a budget to fund parish-based ministry projects that do not meet the requirements of existing grants. The total amount of money would be $54,000 per year. To facilitate the administration of these grants, the regional deans would work with parishes that are applying to ensure that their requests are aligned with the goals of the grants.

That the Faithworks funds that each area council could spend on outreach-related ministries in their areas be put back into the overall FaithWorks budget.

Create a discretionary budget for regional deans of $2,000 per year to use at their discretion to foster collegiality among clergy and to promote ministry and collaboration within their deanery.

Look at the deaneries as the hubs or the engines of local collaborative ministry. They will be asked to develop collaborative ministry plans and goals that suit the context of their deanery.

That the regional deans have a job description.

Following a period of implementation, which would begin in January 2026, the recommendations would be evaluated in the early spring of 2027 at a meeting of the bishops, archdeacons, canon administrator and the regional deans. The recommendations would have had about a year and a half at that point to have been lived into, and there would be a chance to decide how it’s going and what further changes need to be made. Then at the next regular session of Synod, in 2027, the working group would ask Synod to consider striking Canons 43 and 44 – those having to do with episcopal areas, area bishops and area councils – from the canons, and also that Synod revise Canon 20 (on regional deans) to reflect a more robust job description.

At the end of their presentation, it was moved that Synod approve the resuspension of Canons 43 and 44 until the next Regular Session of Synod, as they relate to areas and area council, as recommended for approval by Synod Council and presented in the Convening Circular. The motion was approved.

FaithWorks turning 30

FaithWorks, the Diocese’s annual outreach campaign, is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year. A video showed the work of FaithWorks, interviews with people who are helped by it, agencies that rely on FaithWorks funds, and donors. Since its inception, the appeal has raised more than $40 million.

Synod learns about Youth Ministry Apprenticeship Program

A video informed Synod about the Youth Ministry Apprenticeship Program.

Priorities and Plans approved with amendment

The Diocese’s executive director, Varun Balendra, and senior accountant, Rebecca Scott, presented the Diocese’s priorities and plans for 2025 to 2027 and the financial budget. The document Priorities and Plans 2025 to 2027 can be found in Section D of the Convening Circular and with addendums as part of the Supplementary Convening Circular and on the Synod platform. The Priorities and Plans 2025 to 2027 outlines what the Diocese will do over the next two years to help the Diocese and the parishes live out the Cast the Net vision and the 20 Calls. The work will reflect the four areas of the vision: renewing spirituality, inspiring faith in action, reimagining ministry and transforming diocesan culture. The Diocese is projecting income of roughly $10.2 million for both 2026 and 2027. That’s an increase of about $1.4 million compared to the 2024 actuals. On the expense side, the Diocese is budgeting $9.9 million for 2026 and $10.2 million for 2027, which represents increases of $1.4 million and $1.7 million respectively over 2024. Overall, this gives the Diocese a slight surplus in 2026 and a balanced budget in 2027. Based on the Diocese’s current financials, it’s unlikely there will be a deficit in 2025.

There was a motion to amend the Priorities and Plans 2025-2027 before it was voted on. It was moved by Ellen Briant and seconded by the Rev. Canon Ted McCollum that: “Be it resolved that the Priority and Plan to ‘engage all parishes in a diocesan major gift fundraising campaign’ be deferred until Synod 2027.” This motion to amend was passed, so that the Priorities and Plans 2025-27 and Financial budget motion read: “It is moved and seconded that Synod receive the document entitled Priorities and Plans 2025-27 and approve the priorities and the financial budget contained therein as amended and that Synod Council report back to Synod on this plan.” The motion was approved.

Members Time hears issues

Members spoke on a number of issues, including: the Provincial Youth Council; the book Encampment; inviting Muslim leaders to Synod; youth members expressed gratitude for being at Synod; the CLAY (Canadian Lutheran Anglican Youth) gathering this past summer; the Anglican Church Cricket Festival; Ontario’s Bill C 12 regarding refugees and immigrants; the Reconciliation Land Tithe; Sabbath leave for clergy; the challenges and potential of rural ministry; mental health support in the Church; and creation care.

Motion referred back to Synod Council

Due to the limited time left at Synod, a motion on Christian nationalism was referred back to Synod Council for a decision. It will be a different Synod Council than the one that forwarded it with its approval to Synod. The motion – Motion #8 – can be found in the Supplementary Convening Circular and the Synod platform.

Members elected to Synod Council

The following Synod members were elected to Synod Council, which generally exercises the executive powers of the Synod between sessions except those of a legislative character. The 25- member governance body meets monthly to carry on the work of Synod. Elected members hold office from the conclusion of the meeting of Synod at which they were elected until the conclusion of the next Regular Session of Synod, usually a two-year term. The results were:

The Rev. Canon Susan Climo – Holy Spirit of Peace, Mississauga

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala – Grace Church, Scarborough

The Rev. Molly Finlay – St. John the Baptist, Norway

The Very Rev. Dr. Stephan Hance – St. James Cathedral

The Rev. Canon Mark Regis – St. Mary and St. Martha

Lawrence Barker – St. Luke, Burnt River

Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert – Reverend Mother, St. John’s Convent

Matthew Neugebauer – St. John the Baptist, Norway

Susan Schuschu, ODT – St. John, East Orangeville

Eirene Wee – St. Paul, Bloor Street

Rae Anne Roberts Perez (youth member)

Members elected to Provincial Synod

The following Synod members were elected to Provincial Synod, which meets and considers matters of interest in the provincial sphere such as theological education, social issues, government relations, chaplaincies and vocational diaconate ministries:

The Rev. Dana Dickson – Trinity Church, Bradford

The Rev. Canon Sister Constance Joanna Gefvert, SSJD

The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance – St. James Cathedral

The Rev. Lucia Lloyd – St. John, Bowmanville

(Substitutes were the Rev. Graham McCaffrey of St. Dunstan of Canterbury and the Rev. Deborah Chapman of St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope)

Susan Schuschu, ODT – St. John, East Orangeville

Noah Skinner – St. Michael and All Angels

Ian Welsman – Trinty East

Constance Kendall – St. Stephen, Downsview

Linus Peasgood (youth member)

(Substitutes were Lawrence Barker of St. Luke, Burnt River, Finn Keesmaat Welsh of Redeemer, Bloor St. and Alma Regis, youth member)

Primate reflects

Archbishop Shane Parker reflected on his time at Synod, saying “When I look at you, I see a Diocese that is poised to thrive. You are a resource to the whole Anglican Church of Canada, and you are modelling what churches need to do – positioning yourself as the light of Christ.” He described the Synod as “an amazing gathering” and noted the great diversity of its membership. He encouraged the Diocese in its work over the coming years. “You are Christ’s own forever, and all shall be well.”

Bishop Asbil reflects

Bishop Asbil thanked the Rev. Canon Lisa Newland and presented her with a gift, as she was stepping down as honorary clerical secretary of Synod, a position she has held since 2021. Constance Kendall, ODT, and the Rev. Jason Prisley, honorary clerical secretary, were elected for the ensuing two-year term. In his closing remarks, he said, “We leave this Synod as a community knitted and woven together in the presence always of a loving God who calls us to take that journey in faith knowing that God will always listen, will always be present, and can always be found. You are such a rich blessing in every community in which you live and move and have your being, and may God bless and keep you. Know the love that I have for you in this Diocese, and I know the love that you have for me. I will pray for you; please pray for me. Pray for our bishops; we covet those prayers, Sunday by Sunday, and we will pray for you.”

Synod concludes

Synod concluded with prayers.