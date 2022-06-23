Synod Survey Results

A big THANK YOU to those who participated in our recent survey. The results are in.

The Synod Newsletter #1 issued on May 27, 2022 had a link to a survey for members of Synod. To bolster responses, Bishop Asbil followed up with a note on June 20, 2022. For planning purposes, we asked members of Synod to weigh in on the following two topics:

1. General Synod

In November 2021, Synod elected General Synod members to represent the Diocese of Toronto in 2022. However, earlier this year, General Synod announced that the meeting would not proceed this summer as planned. As a result, General Synod was postponed until at least 2023. Our Constitution states that at a Regular Session of Synod immediately preceding a Session of General Synod, we elect our General Synod Members.

Do you agree that the General Synod Members elected in November 2021 should serve as Members representing the Diocese of Toronto at the next Session of General Synod when the meeting is scheduled?

Answer Choice Number of Responses Response Ratio Yes 312 90% No 31 9% Total Responses 343 100%

See a list of General Synod Members.

2. Synod Council

Again, in November 2021, Synod elected members to serve on Synod Council. The regular term of office is for the member to serve until the end of the next session of Synod. This is usually for two years; however, since we are holding a Synod meeting three years in a row, it is recommended that the current members continue in office until the end of the Pilot Governance Project to provide continuity.

Do you agree that the Synod Council Members elected to serve on Synod Council should remain in office until the end of the Regular Session of Synod in 2023, which coincides with the end of the Pilot Governance Project?

Answer Choice Number of Responses Response Ratio Yes 329 95% No 14 4% Total Responses 343 100%

See a list of Synod Council Members