Synod Survey Results

A big THANK YOU to those who participated in our recent survey. The results are in.

The Synod Newsletter #1 issued on May 27, 2022 had a link to a survey for members of Synod. To bolster responses, Bishop Asbil followed up with a note on June 20, 2022. For planning purposes, we asked members of Synod to weigh in on the following two topics:

Topic 1 regarding General Synod

Background: In November 2021, Synod elected General Synod members to represent the Diocese of Toronto in 2022. However, earlier this year, General Synod announced that the meeting would not proceed this summer as planned. As a result, General Synod was postponed until at least 2023. Our Constitution states that at a Regular Session of Synod immediately preceding a Session of General Synod, we elect our General Synod Members.

Question: Do you agree that the General Synod Members elected in November 2021 should serve as Members representing the Diocese of Toronto at the next Session of General Synod when the meeting is scheduled?

Results:

Answer Choice Number of Responses Response Ratio Yes 315 91% No 31 9% Total Responses 346 100%

See a list of General Synod Members.

Topic 2 regarding Synod Council

Background: Again, in November 2021, Synod elected members to serve on Synod Council. The regular term of office is for the member to serve until the end of the next session of Synod. This is usually for two years; however, since we are holding a Synod meeting three years in a row, it is recommended that the current members continue in office until the end of the Pilot Governance Project to provide continuity.

Question: Do you agree that the Synod Council Members elected to serve on Synod Council should remain in office until the end of the Regular Session of Synod in 2023, which coincides with the end of the Pilot Governance Project?

Results:

Answer Choice Number of Responses Response Ratio Yes 332 96% No 14 4% Total Responses 346 100%

See a list of Synod Council Members

For information, the survey was emailed to 597 voting members of Synod. As of June 24, 2022, 346 responses were received, translating into a response rate of 587%. According to Google, a reasonable response rate is anything above 50%. Since those that participated in the survey indicated their overwhelming agreement that those elected in 2021 to General Synod and Synod Council should continue to hold these positions, the planning for Synod will take this direction.