Diocesan staff working remotely

We are following the advice of public health agencies and continue to pay close attention to their evolving updates. Given the circumstances that we are now in, we have made the decision to close the Diocesan offices until further notice.

All of the leadership at 135 Adelaide and the offices in Trent-Durham and York-Simcoe have been preparing for this eventuality by putting into place a plan for all staff to work remotely from home.

That being said, we’ve initiated our “work from home protocols” and all staff have begun working from home effective today and will continue to provide service to you, albeit remotely. Please be in touch by phone and by email as we continue to serve the Diocese of Toronto in these extraordinary times.

We thank everyone for your patience and understanding as we all respond together to this unprecedented situation.

Yours faithfully,

Rob Saffrey

Executive Director