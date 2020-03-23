Electronic giving during COVID-19

Many parish leaders have contacted the Diocese about promoting Pre-Authorized Giving (PAG) during a time of social distancing and the suspension of corporate worship.

PAG through the United Church of Canada

Peter Misiaszek, Director of Stewardship Development, have been in touch with Judith Gomes, program administrator for PAG at the United Church of Canada, and she has said they are accepting new accounts and editing existing ones. They are doing their best to respond to parishes, but volume is high. They will try to accommodate new parishes so that a transaction takes place for April. Contact Judith directly for more information at jgomes@united-church.ca. You can find the various forms you’ll need for the program on the United Church of Canada website.

Canada Helps

Alternatively, parishes can direct donors to their site at www.canadahelps.org. Every single Canadian charity has a template at Canada Helps that can be customized to the needs of your church. As an example, check out the Diocese of Toronto page. Donors can give one-time or monthly gifts, or gifts of securities. As you customize your site, you can authorize Canada Helps to make automated e-transfers to your bank account to provide more efficient processing. Canada Helps will issue tax receipts, but you have access to donor information.

Get in touch

If you have any questions about giving at this critical time, don’t hesitate to contact Peter Misiaszek at pmisiaszek@toronto.anglican.ca.