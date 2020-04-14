Bulletin Board April 14

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Support and advice available to outreach service providers

Angie Hocking, director of outreach at Redeemer, Bloor St., is the diocesan point-person for questions about front-line services during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been working to support all those offering front-line outreach services in the Diocese, including weekly Zoom calls on key issues, a closed Facebook group for sharing resources, and general support. Elin Goulden, Social Justice and Advocacy Consultant, is helping Angie expand the network throughout the Diocese. Contact Elin at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca if you or on of your parishioners would like to be added to the mailing list. Admission to the Facebook group, Resource-Sharing: Faith-Based Outreach During COVID, is by request. Visit Facebook to request permission to join.

Diocesan staff working remotely

The diocesan offices are closed until further notice. Staff are working from home but are providing support and services remotely. Find email addresses for all diocesan staff.

Diocese provides ongoing updates on COVID-19 situation

Updates about COVID-19 are being gathered on the COVID-19 Updates page, including announcements from the Diocese, letters from Bishop Andrew Asbil, and resources for parishes.

Parish portal remains open

The online parish portal is still accepting returns for the Incumbent’s Annual Statistical Return and the Churchwardens’ Parochial Return. The portal is available at http://parishportal.toronto.anglican.ca. Learn more about the Annual Returns.

Diocesan events

Holy Week & Easter services available

Last week’s Holy Week and Easter services from St. James Cathedral are still available to watch on the diocesan website and YouTube channel. You can also watch Bishop Andrew Asbil’s Easter video message to the Diocese.

Bishop to host rural ministry day

Do rural churches have a future in the Diocese of Toronto? If you have questions and answers about the future of rural churches in our Diocese, Bishop Andrew Asbil invites you to join him for a day of consultation at Trinity Church, Aurora on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Send a completed registration form to Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca to confirm your participation and your free lunch. Add your questions to the form when you register.

Lay anointers training weekend postponed

The lay anointers training weekend planned for May 8-10 has been postponed. New dates will be shared when they’re available.

Anglican Church Women to hold electronic AGM

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting electronically on April 25 at 10 a.m. Details on how to access the meeting will be available soon. More information and the annual reports will be emailed to newsletter subscribers and all parishes, and published on the ACW page. A gathering will be held later in the year.

Area events

Deadline for area grants extended.

The deadline for York-Credit Valley Area Council grants has been extended to May 1, possibly later.

Resources

Clergy collecting online worship details

In addition to the list on the diocesan website, clergy in the Diocese are working to compile a more detailed list of worship offerings. To add yours, fill out the Google form. See all the details in the compiled Google Sheet.

Youth committee posts videos

The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee has been posting videos with suggestions for youth leaders and parents about how to talk with teens and model a sense of calm and faithful trust in God. You can find them on its YouTube channel.

Job posts

AURA seeks board members

The Anglican United Refugee Alliance (AURA) is seeking volunteers to join its board of directors. This will be of interest to individuals who are passionate and supportive of the delivery of refugee sponsorship services and who wish to contribute their time, energy and enthusiasm while gaining personal growth and valuable team leadership skills. The board meets about 10 times a year, primarily via video conference. The term begins in May. Send expressions of interest to Kirk Merrett, board chair, at boardchair@auraforrefugees.org.

Bookkeeper wanted

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering is looking for a bookkeeper to start as soon as possible for 5-7 hours monthly. The successful applicant will have 3-5 years’ previous experience. See the job post for more details. Apply to Pam Johnstone at pamjohnsone0@gmail.com.

Administrator wanted

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering is seeking a parish administrator to start on May 18. The part-time staff position will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday to Friday. For more details on the position and how to apply, see the job post.

Staff changes

Sarah Fang’s temporary assignment as General Accountant will conclude on May 1. We wish her well and thank her for her contributions to the Diocese.

Keri Stilling has joined the Diocese as the new General Accountant as of April 14, responsible for payroll services for diocesan staff and parish clergy.