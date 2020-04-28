Bulletin Board April 28

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Bishop Fenty to retire

Bishop Peter Fenty, area bishop of York-Simcoe, will be retiring on Nov. 30, 2020. For more details, read Bishop Andrew Asbil’s letter to the Diocese from April 20.

Diocese provides ongoing updates on COVID-19 situation

Updates about COVID-19 are being gathered on the COVID-19 Updates page, including announcements from the Diocese, letters from Bishop Andrew Asbil, and resources for parishes.

Diocesan events

Diocese continues to live stream from cathedral

Services from St. James Cathedral are being live streamed each Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Diocese’s Facebook page and the diocesan website, with videos posted after the fact on YouTube.

Bishop hosts rural ministry day

Do rural churches have a future in the Diocese of Toronto? If you have questions and answers about the future of rural churches in our Diocese, Bishop Andrew Asbil invites you to join him for a day of consultation at Trinity Church, Aurora on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Send a completed registration form to Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca to confirm your participation and your free lunch. Add your questions to the form when you register.

Area events

Area youth leaders check in virtually

York-Scarborough youth leaders are invited to a check-in with Bishop Kevin Robertson, Jillian Ruch and Ian Physick on April 29 from 5-6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Email yorkscarboroughyc@gmail.com to RSVP and get the meeting code and password.

Area hosts online learning

York-Credit Valley is hosting a series of panel discussions to explore options for online delivery of key aspects of parish life: worship and liturgy; Christian education and discipleship; and children and youth ministry. Wherever you and your parish are on the IT continuum, come to one or all of the sessions and learn what your colleagues are up to and what might be applicable to your context. Each session will include presentations by YCV clergy and laity on the pros and cons of what they’re doing, as well as time for discussion. For details and to register, visit the YCV Events page.

Resources

Mental health resources available

A few links to resources about mental health during COVID-19 have been added to the COVID-19 Updates page on the diocesan website.

Support and advice available to front-line service providers

Angie Hocking, director of outreach at Redeemer, Bloor St., is the diocesan point-person for questions about front-line services during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been working to support all those offering front-line outreach services in the Diocese, including weekly Zoom calls on key issues, a closed Facebook group for sharing resources, and general support. Contact Elin Goulden, Social Justice and Advocacy Consultant, at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca if you or on of your parishioners would like to be added to the mailing list. Visit the Facebook group, Resource-Sharing: Faith-Based Outreach During COVID, to request permission to join.

Clergy collecting online worship details

Clergy in the Diocese are working to compile a more detailed list of worship offerings. To add yours, fill out the Google form. See all the details in the compiled Google Sheet.

Job posts

PWRDF seeking board nominations

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF) is seeking candidates for openings on the board of directors, honorary associates and a representative to the board of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. Click on the links below to learn more:

Send nomination forms to Mishael David by May 29 at 4 p.m. Only nominees chosen to be interviewed will be contacted. Elections will be held at the annual general meeting in September.

Staff changes

Martha Holmen, Digital Communications Coordinator, plans to begin parental leave on May 25. She will be back in the office on June 15, 2021.

Allan McKee is joining the Diocese as Digital Communications Coordinator on a 13.5-month contract, starting May 4. You can reach him at amckee@toronto.anglican.ca.

As of May 1, Deb Journeaux will become the Diocese’s full-time Director of Human Resources. She joined the Diocese in December 2018 as the interim director. We welcome her as a permanent member of the team.