Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends in Christ,

At the beginning of each summer, millions of people gather on the streets of Toronto and other cities and towns across our great Diocese to celebrate Pride. With bright costumes, joyful music and lots of glitter, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and their allies celebrate the beautiful diversity of God’s creation. For many years, Proud Anglicans have been an important part of this celebration.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the public Pride celebrations have been cancelled or moved online this year. This is a tremendous source of grief for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, who look forward to being together for mutual support and solidarity. This year is particularly difficult for young people who are isolated at home and also in the closet. We must be vigilant in creating safe spaces for them wherever possible.

With the support of the College of Bishops, I have recently issued a new Marriage Policy for the Diocese of Toronto. In the life of our Church, we are now celebrating the marriage of two people, regardless of gender. In the same spirit of diversity, the College of Bishops wishes a very Happy Pride to all Anglicans across our Diocese who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, two-spirited, queer and questioning, and also to their families and allies. We stand with you.

As we join in the celebration of Pride once again this year, may we continue to live into our baptismal covenant, striving for justice and peace among all people, and respecting the dignity of every human being.

Happy Pride!

Yours in Christ,

+Andrew