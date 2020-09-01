Clergy in Motion, September 1

Appointments

The Rev. Ken Johnstone has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff as of August 24, 2020.

The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Martin in-the-Fields beginning September 1, 2020.

The Rev. Erin Martin has been appointed Regional Dean of Holland Deanery beginning September 1, 2020.

The Rt. Rev. M. Philip Poole has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Trinity, Streetsville beginning September 1, 2020.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Thomas, Huron Street

Trinity, Streetsville

Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday September 13, 2020 at 4:30pm: Andrew Colman Jonathan Galles Gerlyn Henry Andrew Johnson Maria Ling



Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 4pm.

Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale) on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4pm.

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 4:30pm.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending