Clergy in Motion, September 1
Appointments
- The Rev. Ken Johnstone has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff as of August 24, 2020.
- The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Martin in-the-Fields beginning September 1, 2020.
- The Rev. Erin Martin has been appointed Regional Dean of Holland Deanery beginning September 1, 2020.
- The Rt. Rev. M. Philip Poole has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Trinity, Streetsville beginning September 1, 2020.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Maple Church Plant, St. Stephen (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)
- St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York Scarborough Office)
- St. Paul, Bloor Street (contact Diocesan Bishop Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- St. Thomas, Huron Street
- Trinity, Streetsville
Ordinations
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday September 13, 2020 at 4:30pm:
- Andrew Colman
- Jonathan Galles
- Gerlyn Henry
- Andrew Johnson
- Maria Ling
- Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 4pm.
- Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale) on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4pm.
- The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 4:30pm.
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- Trent Durham–
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield.
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope.
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.
- York-Credit Valley –
- The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank.
- The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney – Incumbent of Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale.
- The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit.
- The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha.
- The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington.
- York-Scarborough –
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.
- The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation
- York-Simcoe –
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.
- The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket.
- The Rev. Lisa Newland – Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville.