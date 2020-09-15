Clergy in Motion, September 15

Appointments

The Rev. Simon Flint has been appointed Associate Priest of Trinity, Streetsville as of September 1, 2020.

The Rev. Nathan Humphrey (Rhode Island) has been appointed Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street beginning July 6, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Paul, Bloor Street

Trinity, Streetsville

Ordinations

Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 4pm.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4:30pm.

Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale) on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4pm.

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 4:30pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending