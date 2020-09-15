Clergy in Motion, September 15
Appointments
- The Rev. Simon Flint has been appointed Associate Priest of Trinity, Streetsville as of September 1, 2020.
- The Rev. Nathan Humphrey (Rhode Island) has been appointed Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street beginning July 6, 2021.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Maple Church Plant, St. Stephen (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)
- St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York Scarborough Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- St. Paul, Bloor Street
- Trinity, Streetsville
Ordinations
- Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 4pm.
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4:30pm.
- Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale) on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4pm.
- The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 4:30pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- Trent Durham–
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield.
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope.
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.
- York-Credit Valley –
- The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank.
- The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney – Incumbent of Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale.
- The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit.
- The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha.
- The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington.
- York-Scarborough –
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.
- The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation
- York-Simcoe –
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.
- The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket.
- The Rev. Lisa Newland – Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville.