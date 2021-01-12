Bulletin Board January 12

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Clergy reminder about T1213 package

Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you have not yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you have submitted your paperwork and have not received a response, please follow up with the CRA by phoning its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281. Please submit your written approval from CRA to payroll by Jan. 15, 2021.

Reminder to Register for Sexual Misconduct Policy Training for Clergy 2021

All active clergy in the Diocese of Toronto will be required to attend a Sexual Misconduct Policy Training session. Active clergy refers to incumbents, priests-in-charge, interim priests-in-charge, associate priests, and assistant curates. Vocational deacons may choose to attend these sessions or training held at their parish. Honorary assistants are to complete the training with their parish. The training will include a review of the policy and procedures and a presentation on Boundaries in Ministry by guest speaker, Eran Talitman, PhD, Clinical Team Leader from Southdown Institute. Registration details will be emailed to active clergy.

The February 2021 sessions (Zoom) are sold out. The October sessions have been booked at the following locations but could switch to online Zoom/Video Conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Trinity, Streetsville

Thursday, Oct. 28: St. Andrew, Scarborough

There will be two sessions on each day, i.e., a morning session and an afternoon session. You are required to attend one session . Registration will be limited to 40 participants per session. You can attend whichever session is most convenient for you. If you are unable to attend at any of these sessions, please contact your Area Bishop.

Diocesan Events

Bishop Andrew Asbil to hold study on ecumenism and interfaith connections

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be hosting a four-part ecumenical and interfaith study and discussion series to explore the connections between following Jesus and reaching out to our neighbours in other churches and religious communities. The sessions, which will be held on Zoom, will include a 20-minute video presentation followed by conversation among the participants. They will be held on Tuesday evenings on Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16. Information on how to register for the series will be posted on the Diocese’s Facebook page and website in the coming days.

National church to create videos for Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (Jan. 18-25) is an annual ecumenical celebration. Christians around the world are invited to pray for the unity of all Christians, reflect on scripture together, participate in jointly organized ecumenical services, and share fellowship. This year, the Anglican Church of Canada, led by our Primate and joined by the Sisters of the Holy Cross as well as the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine, will create a special five-part video service for the week. Learn more about the video series here.

Week of Prayer for Christian Unity services coming up

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in the Toronto area will begin with a pre-recorded online Chinese worship service from St. James Cathedral on Jan. 17 on YouTube and end with an English-speaking worship service on Jan. 24 at 4 p.m., broadcast live from the Salvation Army Agincourt Community Church on its Facebook page. The services will include representatives from various denominations in Toronto. The service for the worldwide Week of Prayer for Christian Unity was planned by the Sisters of the Grandchamp religious community in Switzerland. As a result, local organizers have involved religious Sisters in Toronto’s English-speaking service, including two Sisters from the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine and a number of Roman Catholic Sisters.

Area Events

Save the date for the York-Credit Valley clergy pre-Lenten retreat

The York-Credit Valley clergy pre-Lenten retreat will be held on Zoom on Feb. 23 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with the guest presenter, the Rt. Rev. Hosam Naoum (Co-Adjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Jerusalem and former Dean of the Cathedral of St. George, Jerusalem). The retreat will feature two or three presentations by Bishop Naoum, some time for worship, and breaks for quiet reflection offline. More details and a registration link will be available on the YCV Area webpage. This event is open to actively appointed, paid clergy in York-Credit Valley and is funded through the YCV Area Council.

Resources

2021 social justice vestry motion on anti-racism

In light of growing concerns about anti-Black and other forms of racism in our society, and the Diocese’s commitment to rolling out anti-racism/anti-bias training for clergy, staff, and volunteer leaders in 2021, this year’s motion calls parishes to acknowledge the sinfulness of racism and to take action to recognize and dismantle racism within our secular institutions, our Church, and our own hearts. The text of the motion, with a backgrounder and some suggestions for parish action, can be found here.

Job Postings

St. John’s, Norway seeks parish administrator

Are you an adept administrator with great communications skills who loves the Church? St. John’s may be looking for you! Our beautiful and historic Beaches parish is facing all of the challenges of COVID-19 head on! We are looking for a part-time administrator with excellent digital skills to join our vibrant ministry team to support the parish’s growth and development. Applications are due Friday, Feb. 5, at 5 pm. For more details and how to apply, please see the job description.

Trinity, Aurora seeks church administrator

Trinity Anglican Church, Aurora is seeking a church administrator to ensure the efficient administration of the church office by assisting the incumbent, churchwardens, other clergy, staff and volunteers in the administration of the church and its property. The position is a 35 hour per week position, with pension as well as benefits subsidized on a sliding scale, with an opportunity for fewer hours in the summer. To apply, please submit a letter of introduction and resume to admin@trinityaurora.ca by Jan. 22. For more information, see the job description.



Join the board of directors of All Saints Church-Community Centre

All Saints Church-Community Centre is seeking candidates for its board of directors willing to contribute their expertise to its dedicated volunteer board of management. The church is currently recruiting for candidates with experience in human resources, fundraising/grant development, property management/architecture, governance, public relations and business management. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis. To apply to the ASCCC Board of Management, please email a brief statement of interest along with your resume to anniehodgins@gmail.com. Find more information here.