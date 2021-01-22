Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends in Christ,

This month marks the fourth anniversary of the shooting at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City. This senseless act of violence, which claimed the lives of six worshippers and left 19 others injured, still reverberates across our country.

Within days of the tragedy in 2017, “rings of peace” began to form outside Toronto’s mosques. Muslims, Jews, Christians and those of other faiths stood shoulder to shoulder in the bitter cold to denounce the tragedy and express their solidarity with one another.

As Rabbi Elyse Goldstein of City Shul synagogue in Toronto said in an interview with The Anglican, “If we don’t love our neighbour as ourselves, who’s going to?”

Elsewhere in the Diocese, our clergy and laity were reaching out to their Muslim neighbours. Some of you visited mosques and were invited in to pray. Letters of support were sent – and replied to with kindness and appreciation. Churches were opened for interfaith prayer vigils. Friendships were started, bonds were formed, plans to get together again were made.

In times of trouble and adversity, faith groups have shown a remarkable ability to come together and do what is right, leading by example. Many of you will have worked with people of other faiths and Christian denominations to help refugees come to Canada. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked alongside our siblings in faith to provide food, shelter and companionship to the neediest members of our society. Our efforts have drawn praise from civic leaders, and I am tremendously proud of all that we have accomplished together.

This week, Jan. 18-25, Christians around the world – and right here in our Diocese – are celebrating the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. This will be followed in early February by the UN’s World Interfaith Harmony Week, which aims to promote harmony between all people, regardless of their faith.

As part of these events, I will be hosting a four-part ecumenical and interfaith study and discussion series to explore the connections between following Jesus and reaching out to our neighbours of different Christian denominations and other religions. The sessions, which will be held on Zoom, will include 20-minute video presentations by the Rev. Dr. Scott Sharman, our national church’s animator for ecumenical and interfaith relations. The sessions will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16.

I invite you to join me for this discussion series. Please register here. Today, more than ever, we need to strengthen our ties with our siblings in faith. What can we learn from our neighbours who may practice a different faith from us? Or Christians who worship Jesus in a different way? How can we work together more effectively as people of faith?

I look forward to seeing you soon.

Yours in Christ,

The Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil|

Bishop of Toronto