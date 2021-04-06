Bulletin Board April 6

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Parish leaders invited to workshops

Each episcopal area is holding a Zoom workshop for parish leaders, especially those new to their positions. If you’re a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The invitations are extended to churchwardens, deputy churchwardens, parish administrators, treasurers, administrative staff and clergy. Check the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for updates and to register.

York-Credit Valley: April 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

York-Scarborough: April 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Trent-Durham: April 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

York-Simcoe: April 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Make outdoor mailbox secure

We have been informed that a number of churches in York-Scarborough have had their mailboxes vandalized and cheques stolen (and deposited). If you have an outdoor mailbox, please look at making your box as secure as possible.

Changes to episcopal area coverage

The diocese is taking steps to ensure there is support for all deaneries and parishes.

Bishop Riscylla Shaw continues as the Area Bishop for Trent-Durham; she will also now have care of North Peel in York-Credit Valley, and Nottawasaga and Tecumseth in York-Simcoe.

Bishop Kevin Robertson continues to be Area Bishop for York-Scarborough, but has now taken on Mississauga in York-Credit Valley, and Holland and Huronia Deaneries in York-Simcoe.

Bishop Andrew Asbil has taken on York Central in York-Simcoe, and Etobicoke-Humber and Parkdale-Toronto West in York-Credit Valley.

If you are unsure of your deanery, check out the Area pages and find your parish. Bishop Riscylla Shaw will attend Area Council meetings in York-Simcoe, and Bishop Kevin Robertson will attend Area Council meetings in York-Credit Valley.

With transitions occurring amongst our administrative staff team also, the Diocese is covering off the Trent-Durham Area Office differently going forward. In addition to their existing responsibilities in York-Simcoe and York-Credit Valley, Jenn Kean and Arleane Ralph will be providing support to Bishop Riscylla Shaw together, with Jenn taking administrative responsibility for the deaneries of Peterborough and Victoria-Haliburton, and Arleane taking administrative responsibility for Durham-Northumberland and Oshawa. For a full break-down of how divisions have been made for the next few months, please see the attached chart.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits and life insurance coverage

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

For life insurance premiums:

If the coverage is only for you, it should read “life insurance.”

If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.”

If you feel that your information is not correct, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 ext. 239. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, and you believe they are still on your benefits, you will need to complete paperwork to have them removed.

Tax documents mailed

Clergy should note that T4s and the T1223 forms for calculating their Clergy Residence Deduction for line 231 of their tax return will be mailed together in the same envelope on Feb. 25. If you do not receive these documents, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239.

Diocesan Events

Voices for Peace webinar addresses our place in Creation

The first of three webinars comprising this year’s Voices for Peace conference, “Radical Hope, Radical Resistance” takes place on Tuesday April 20 from 7-9 p.m. Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat will speak on “Recovering our Roots in the Community of Creation.” Karri Munn-Venn from Citizens for Public Justice will respond, linking us to events and actions from the For the Love of Creation campaign. Cost: $16.95 ($15 plus Eventbrite booking fee.) Register here.

Cross-Canada symposium seeks to move “Beyond Housing to Homefulness”

From April 22 to May 13, The Sorrento Centre and Empire Remixed are co-hosting a four-part online symposium that seeks to deepen the discussion of home-making and housing. In the face of a systemic homelessness that has economic, social, public health, ecological and cultural manifestations, how might we develop more holistic and integrated policies and practices for deeper homefulness in our communities? Co-sponsored by the Anglican Church of Canada and the Dioceses of Toronto, Rupert’s Land, and New Westminster, each session takes place on a Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m. EDT, starting on April 22. The cost is $15 per session or $40 for the whole series. Learn more and register here.

Summer camp planning webinar

Are you a youth leader planning summer camp? This event, held April 19 from 7:30-8:30 p.m., is an excellent opportunity to hear first-hand from youth leaders in the Diocese regarding their challenges and successes from running different models of summer camp during a pandemic. This webinar will introduce new resources to plan for summer camp 2021, including in-person, virtual or hybrid models. For more information, contact Amy de Sousa at yorksimcoeyouth@gmail.com.

SSJD to hold two virtual retreats

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is holding two virtual retreats:

Understanding Our Dreams Retreat (April 9-10)

God speaks to us in many ways. One of them is through our dreams. Within a Christian context and using the concepts of Carl Jung, you will learn about dream interpretation to be able to reflect on your own dreams and to explore dreams in a group setting. This retreat will be led by the Rev. Greg Little and Lorna Harris. The cost is $85 and the registration deadline is April 7.

Come to the Table (May 7-9)

“Come to the Table” is an invitation to come and receive at the table of God. The table is a beautiful image seen in Psalm 23, the story of the Prodigal, the last Supper and other Gospel stories. The table holds an invitation for us to come as we are and receive fellowship, communion and intimacy. In this retreat, you will be invited to deepen the journey into rest and trust with God and self. We will have both group times and personal reflection opportunities. You will experience contemplative music, poetry, collage and mandala meditations, inspirational messages and more. This retreat will be led by Cath AJ Hardy, a singer-songwriter, retreat facilitator, spiritual director and poet. The cost is $160 and the registration deadline is May 5.

Visit the SSJD website for more information and retreat listings.

Diocesan Clergy Conference, June 8-9 – REGISTRATION OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 9

The Diocesan Clergy Conference 2021: Negotiating a Liminal Season, will take place June 8-9 on Zoom. The keynote speaker will be Susan Beaumont, a consultant, coach, author and spiritual director who is known for her work in leadership dynamics for large congregations. She is known for engaging the best of business practice, filtered through a lens of careful theological reflection. The first 200 clergy to register are eligible to receive a complimentary copy of Ms. Beaumont’s book, How to Lead When You Don’t Know Where You’re Going: Leading in a Liminal Season. Registration will open this Friday, April 9 – check back here for the link. View or download the poster.

Anglican Church Women to host annual general meeting

You are invited to the diocese’s Anglican Church Women’s annual general meeting, which will take place on Zoom on April 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This year’s meeting will feature an address from the Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, and its theme is “Challenged to Move Forward”. The invitation with the registration link will be emailed to each church by March 19, 2021, and information will be on the Diocese of Toronto’s website by March 22, 2021. Download the meeting flyer.

Area Events

Clergy in Trent-Durham, deaneries invited to coffee conversations

Clergy of the Trent-Durham episcopal area and those of North Peel, Tecumseth and Nottawasaga deaneries are invited to join with Bishop Shaw and clergy colleagues to listen, hear, learn from, and support each other as labourers in gospel ministry. Coffee conversations are happening exclusively by Zoom on April 23, May 28, and June 11, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Come to one, some, or all gatherings. No registration is required. Bring your own coffee or tea, and enjoy the fellowship and inspiration that comes from a time of sharing and socialization. Join on Zoom Meeting ID: 898 0663 3161. Passcode: Coffee

All Saints, King City hosts discussion series on Quest for Respect

During Lent, All Saints, King City will be hosting a Zoom discussion series on the book Quest For Respect: The Church and Indigenous Spirituality. This book, a compilation of over 40 contributors, will help us address the following questions: What is Indigenous spirituality, and why is it critical for Settler Christians to learn about it? What is the history of Indigenous–Christian encounter? How does spiritual abuse and violence continue today? How might we repair the damage done? And what does genuine respect really look like? The series of four sessions will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and sessions will be held every second Tuesday thereafter. For the Zoom link or more information, please contact the Rev. Michael Peterson at priest-allsaintskingcity@toronto.anglican.ca.

Resources

Earth Sunday resources available from the Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care

For over a decade, this Diocese has encouraged the celebration of Earth Sunday on the closest Sunday to April 22 as a way of acknowledging our God-given responsibility to care for, sustain, and renew the life of the earth. The Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care has created a bulletin insert for use on Earth Sunday, April 25, 2021. With a reflection from the Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford and inspirations for action, this resource can “plant a seed” for further discussions in your parish! Download the resource at www.toronto.anglican.ca/creationcare

In addition, the Bishop’s Committee is putting the finishing touches on a toolkit to help guide parishes in creating a community garden on their property. Check back at www.toronto.anglican/creationcare later this week for this new resource!

2021 social justice vestry motion on anti-racism

In light of growing concerns about anti-Black and other forms of racism in our society, and the Diocese’s commitment to rolling out anti-racism/anti-bias training for clergy, staff, and volunteer leaders in 2021, this year’s motion calls parishes to acknowledge the sinfulness of racism and to take action to recognize and dismantle racism within our secular institutions, our Church, and our own hearts. The text of the motion, with a backgrounder and some suggestions for parish action, can be found here.

Job Postings

St. John, York Mills seeks youth faith facilitator

St John, York Mills is seeking a part time youth faith facilitator. The successful applicant should be engaging, creative and able to conduct a variety of activities to build rapport with youth aged 11 to 18. They should be open to helping youth with their concerns and giving them faith-based guidance. They should be very familiar with the different types of social media being used by different age groups and be able to use these for outreach. Applications should include an outline of previous experience working with children and youth and the types of activities the applicant would feel comfortable conducting. Applications including references can be sent to annecurtis@sympatico.ca.

St. John, York Mills seeks singer

St John, York Mills is seeking a part time singer to lead contemporary evangelical praise and worship music and work under the direction of our director of music. The successful applicant should have musical talent that spiritually engages and draws people into worship. They should be flexible, energetic, adaptable and an enthusiastic team player. They should be able to sing and also ideally play an instrument. They must be able to read music. An application with references and samples of work (YouTube links or emailed video recordings) should be sent to annecurtis@sympatico.ca.

St. George on Yonge seeks Office Administrator

St. George on Yonge is seeking an Office Administrator, currently working a total of 21 hours per week in the church office due to Covid19. The successful applicant should be an engaging and creative individual who is able to successfully manage a variety of activities, including but not limited to, producing all weekly service leaflets as well as all special service leaflets for funerals, and weddings, as needed. They should be open to helping visitors and members with their concerns and inquiries, while offering friendly confidential service, while directing them to the needed resource and assisting with their inquiry. They should be very familiar with computer systems in use at the church such as QuickBooks, Excel, Zoom, and Word currently needed to produce leaflets, newsletters, weekly email notifications, online services and meetings, newsletters, Vestry reports, financial reporting record keeping, payroll services, payment of invoices, Tax form production and CRA reporting. The successful applicant will be required to complete a criminal record check prior to beginning the position. Applications should include an outline of previous work experience, as well as references, and will be accepted until the end of day March 31, 2021 to cw-georgeonyonge@toronto.anglican.ca.

The Parish of Christ Church, Bolton, seeks Administrative Assistant

The incumbent and churchwardens of the parish of Christ Church, Bolton, are hiring an administrative assistant to begin working in May 2021. We seek an organized individual who is highly motivated and who offers a welcoming presence to visitors and parishioners alike. To learn more about the position, visit christchurchbolton.ca and click on the Now Hiring! link on our parish website menu (https://christchurchbolton.ca/now-hiring/). Resumes may be submitted to our incumbent, the Rev. Don Beyers at priest-christchurchbolton@toronto.anglican.ca.

St. James Cemetery and Crematorium seeks Administrative Assistant

St. James Cemetery and Crematorium, located at 635 Parliament St., Toronto, is hiring a full-time Administrative Assistant. Please see the following link for a detailed job posting: https://stjamescemetery.ca/careers/

Staff Changes

N/A