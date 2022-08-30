Bulletin Board Aug. 30

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Packages mailed for reduction in withholding taxes at source

The 2023 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed out on Aug. 11. (Clergy living in a rectory don’t need to apply for this.) Clergy receiving a housing allowance need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. The diocesan payroll office must receive your written approval from the CRA by Jan. 13, 2023, or your housing allowance will be treated as a taxable benefit. If you’d like to have a reduction in withholding taxes at source, we recommend that you submit this paperwork by Sept. 30, as the CRA’s processing time will be 16-20 weeks. If you haven’t received your approval by the middle of December, contact the CRA to follow up. If you receive a paid housing allowance but didn’t receive a package, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239. If you don’t wish to have the reduction in withholding taxes at source, you don’t need to submit this paperwork to the CRA.

Music offerings wanted for Synod

The Synod planning committee is looking for parishes willing to offer pre-recorded musical contributions to be shared with the Diocese during this year’s gathering of Synod, ideally reflecting this Synod’s “Cast the Net” themes of discipleship, trust, call and vocation, and God’s generosity. If you have a piece you’d like to submit, fill out the online form. All submissions must be covered under the CCLI or OneLicense libraries, or be public domain.

Diocesan events

Youth gather for fall retreat

The annual ReCharge youth retreat is back this year, scheduled for Sept. 23-25 at Muskoka Woods. All youth aged 12-18 are welcome to attend. This year’s theme is “Redemption: The Story of Us All.” Learn more and register online. If you have any questions, contact the event organizers, Tammy Bussey and Michelle Clouter, at bymcretreat@gmail.com.

Diocesan confirmation service scheduled

There will be a diocesan service of confirmation on Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. Clergy with prepared candidates should fill out the form for a single candidate or multiple candidates and email it to alowry@toronto.anglican.ca by Sept. 15.

Lay anointers gather for training

On Oct. 29 there will be a Lay Anointer’s Training Day in-person at St. John’s Convent. Space will be limited, and registration will begin in September.

Save the date: Outreach & Advocacy Conference

The annual diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held virtually on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The theme is “Pointing our Feet Toward Right Relationship” with Bishop Riscylla Shaw as the keynote speaker. Registration will open after Labour Day. See the poster on the conference web page.

Area events

A few spots left for area retreat

All active paid clergy and vocational deacons in York-Credit Valley are invited to the fall clergy retreat on Sept. 26-27 at Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre. The retreat will include reflections on spirituality, creativity and the arts by John Franklin, executive director of Imago, a national initiative supporting Christians in the arts. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9, and only nine spots are left. Register online.

Clergy invited to fall retreat

Bishop Riscylla Shaw is holding a clergy retreat on Oct. 3-5 at Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre for those in the deaneries of Durham-Northumberland, Victoria-Haliburton, Peterborough, Oshawa, Nottawasaga, Tecumseth and North Peel. An email with registration details has been sent, but if you haven’t seen it, you can contact Jenn Kean at jkean@toronto.anglican.ca for the link. Space is limited to 40 people.

External events

Hockey club looking for anthem singers

The Mississauga Steelheads Hockey Club, which competes in the Ontario Hockey League out of the Paramount Fine Foods Centre, is looking for church choirs to sing the national anthem at games in front of 2,000+ fans. Afterward, the group can enjoy an evening of hockey. For more details, contact Michele Warner, coordinator of community partnerships, at mwarner@mississaugasteelheads.com.

Events mark start of Season of Creation

Season of Creation starts on Sept. 1, and there are two events being held online to mark the day. At 9 a.m. there will be a global event for World Day of Prayer for Creation on YouTube live. At 1 p.m. KAIROS is holding a brief worship service with a focus on prayer for climate justice and care for creation. Register online.

Resources

Course explores digital storytelling

“Digital Storytelling for Ministry,” an online course offered by Virginia Theological Seminary, will help church communicators and parish administrators expand their understanding of digital communications and learn about the power of narrative in forming the relationships at the heart of evangelism. This class will meet online from 2-4 p.m. every other Friday from Sept. 23 to Nov. 4. For more details, see the course website.

Funding available for professional development

The Anglican Foundation of Canada invites clergy in the Diocese to submit applications for funding to the Lewis S. Garnsworthy Memorial Trust for training in preaching and pastoral care. Throughout his ministry in the Diocese, Bishop Lewis Garnsworthy believed that excellence in preaching and pastoral care was essential to the vitality of the Church. The trust provides bursaries to help clergy enroll in courses for the purpose of enriching their skills in these areas, including attendance at the Festival of Homiletics and the Lester Randall Preaching Fellowship. Interested clergy are invited to contact Dr. Scott Brubacher, executive director of the Anglican Foundation of Canada, by emailing foundation@anglicanfoundation.org.

Resources celebrate Season of Creation

Season of Creation is a global ecumenical movement to renew our relationship with God and creation, observed from Sept. 1 to Oct. 4 every year. In 2019, General Synod passed a resolution adopting the Season of Creation in the Anglican Church of Canada as a time of prayer, education and action and encouraging dioceses and parishes to participate. The Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care has complied resources to help your parish celebrate, available on the Creation Care page.

Job postings

Diocese seeks territorial archdeacons

The Diocese is seeking territorial archdeacons who will offer support to the bishops and administrative oversight to several deaneries each. The positions are open to lay or ordained candidates. For more information, see the job post. If you’re interested in contributing your gifts, skills and experience to this new ministry, send an expression of interest and a CV that highlights the required skills and experiences to Canon Mary Conliffe at mconliffe@toronto.anglican.ca before Sept. 8.

Fundraising manager wanted

All Saints Church-Community Centre is seeking a fundraising manager who will coordinate all aspects of All Saints’ fund development, including the cultivation of individual, corporate and foundation giving. This is a part-time, permanent position. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send a cover letter and CV to the Rev. Dr. Alison Falby at alison@allsaintstoronto.com. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Cathedral seeks children, youth and family minister

St. James Cathedral is seeking a lay or ordained minister who will nurture and supervise a healthy children, youth and family ministry as the cathedral community seeks to implement its new vision. The position is 15 hours per week. Learn more in the full job post. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to Susan So, executive director, at sso@stjamescathedral.ca.

Parish seeking administrator

St. Peter, Cobourg is seeking a parish administrator to provide essential support to the clergy and wardens for management and ministry of the parish. The successful candidate will have excellent interpersonal and organizational skills, previous experience in administrative roles and proficiency in Microsoft Office. Knowledge of the Anglican Church is strongly preferred. Learn more in the full job description. To apply, email parishadministrator@stpeterscobourg.org attn: P. Perkin/J. Lindsay/ S. Winfrow by Aug. 30.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. The successful candidate will be a risk taker who can generate ideas, knows how to measure success, learns from failures, advocates for change in a system, and understands their role as a servant of the Church. This position is a three-year contract role and is equally available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, forward your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Children, youth and family ministry leader wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a ministry leader who will help build and oversee a ministry of spiritual formation, fellowship and community outreach with children, youth and young families. The successful candidate will plan, develop and implement faith-based, relevant, age-appropriate and innovative Christian-centred programs for children and youth and support the spiritual formation, fellowship and community needs of families. See the full job post for full details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to the Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger and to the churchwarden Tiffany Haddock at stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com.

Youth minister wanted

St. Thomas, Brooklin is working collaboratively with the Youth Ministry Apprenticeship Program to engage a paid minister to help coordinate and lead programing for youth. See the job description. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to office@stthomasbrooklin.com, addressed to the Rev. Benjamin Gillard. Applications will be reviewed on rolling basis, so apply early.

Music director wanted

Christ Church, Scarborough Village is seeking a music director who will come alongside the pastoral staff, choir and congregation to enhance traditional and contemporary Anglican liturgy by providing thoughtful and skillful music leadership. This is a permanent part-time position of 10-12 hours a week. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience following the RCCO scale. For more details, see the full job post. Submit a cover letter and resume to priest@christchurchscarborough.com.