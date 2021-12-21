Bulletin Board Dec. 21

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocesan offices close for Christmas

The diocesan offices will close at noon on Dec. 24 and resume regular hours on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Bishop shares Christmas message

Bishop Andrew Asbil has shared a video message for Christmas. You can watch or read it on the diocesan website.

Parishes reminded of Canon 6 procedures under governance pilot project

At Synod in November, the pilot governance project was approved, coming into effect on Jan. 1. This means that Executive Board, Trusts Committee and Diocesan Council are suspended, replaced by Synod Council and its five committees.

Canon 6 and its processes and procedures remain in effect. Churches still need to submit their high-risk license agreements and commercial leases, as well as all submissions requesting purchases or respecting sales, building or structural alterations (approval in principle and final approval). Send all submissions to either the Secretary of Synod (Canon 2 – formerly Diocesan Council and Canon 3 – formerly Executive Board) or the Property Resources Coordinator (Canon 5 – formerly Trusts Committee and Canon 6) at least two weeks before the Synod Council meeting.

Parishes invited to apply for financial relief

The diocesan budget recently passed at Synod provides some financial assistance for congregations. A one-month jubilee from allotment will be reflected with a credit on your January 2022 invoice, equal to the January 2022 allotment charge. There is a further provision in the 2022 budget to provide targeted relief to parishes that are struggling with their finances more than others. You can apply for relief by writing to the Controller, Patricia D’Souza. There is no required form; instead, include a letter outlining your financial request and reasoning, your most recent financial statement showing your 2021 year-to-date amounts and, if possible, your 2022 budget. We will do our best to help with the limited funds set aside. Make your submission before Jan. 7, 2022.

Government introduces Canada Recovery Hiring Benefit

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), implemented by the federal government at the start of the pandemic, has wound down. As a partial replacement, the government has introduced the Canada Recovery Hiring Benefit (CRHP). Your parish can check if this program will benefit you by completing an additional step when claiming CEWS payments. See the attached memo for instructions. If you do receive benefit from this new program, email vharuna@toronto.anglican.ca. The program will not benefit the Diocese as a whole, so we will only continue to ask parishes for the required revenue data if sufficient parishes indicate that it’s worthwhile to do so.

Take time to update your address

Take a moment to check the address on your pay stub. If it’s not correct, email your updated contact information to Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca. Your T4 will be mailed in February to the address on your paystub.

Allotment appeals due Dec. 31

The diocesan allotments have been posted to the Annual Returns page. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza (pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca). Your appeal should include information about your financial situation, financials, reason for the request and amount of relief requested.

Clergy reminded about T1213 approvals

The 2022 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed in August. If you haven’t yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you’ve submitted your paperwork and haven’t received a response from the CRA, follow up with the CRA by phoning its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281. Forward your written CRA approval letter to Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 14 or your housing will be treated as a taxable benefit.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits and life insurance coverage

As we head into a new year, take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is only for you, it should read “life insurance.” If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.”

If you feel your information isn’t correct, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca so you can complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child, as there may be additional paperwork to be completed for the pension office. Likewise, if you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, and you believe they are still on your benefits, they should be removed.

Diocesan events

Save the date: Youth Leaders Theology Training Day

On Jan. 29, youth leaders are invited to spend a day learning from gifted speakers to become more confident in their theological knowledge and their ability to help youth explore theology. Participants will consider Anglican liturgy theologically and explore the practice of using the Daily Office. Attendance can be in-person or online. Register online.

SSJD hosts online meditation group

Come away and rest awhile. Starting Jan. 16, the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine will offer a weekly online meditation group on Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m., welcoming beginners and seasoned contemplatives alike. To join or to learn more, email communications@ssjd.ca with “SSJD Meditation Group” in the subject line.

Resources

Vestry motion now available

The Social Justice Vestry Motion for 2022, “Justice for Workers,” is available on the Vestry Motion page. You can look at the motion and supporting materials in advance of your vestry meeting in the new year.

Creation care curriculum coming soon

From Ecological Grief to Biblical Hope: A Lent Curriculum for all Ages, a resource from the Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care, will be available for parishes to download by the end of January. The curriculum will be suitable for adult bible studies, youth groups and Sunday School programs for children older than 8 and will contain discussion and reflection questions on biblical passages, activities and items for action for each week.

Job postings

Board members wanted

All Saints Church-Community Centre is seeking new board members willing to contribute their expertise to its volunteer board of management for a three-year term. The board is particularly interested in candidates with experience in the not-for-profit sector, fundraising/grant development, property management, communications, public relations and business management. To learn more and apply, see the attached description.

Parish seeks pastoral associate for children’s ministry

St. Martin in-the-Fields, Toronto is seeking a part-time pastoral associate to help the parish actively engage its children and the children of the neighbourhood in every aspect of the church’s life. The position is for two years, with the possibility of renewal. To learn more, visit the St. Martin’s website. The deadline is Jan. 14.

Diocese seeks bishop’s administrative assistant

The Diocese is seeking an experienced administrative assistant who will support the work of the diocesan bishop’s office with calendar management, proactively responding to the administrative work of the department, and supporting the leaders in their roles on committees and with their portfolios. For full details about the position and how to apply, see the job post.

Executive director of foundation sought

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is seeking a fundraiser with a passion for relationship building and demonstrated experience securing large gifts to be its executive director. Currently the role is 60% time with the possibility of more hours as the foundation grows. See the job post for more details and to apply.

Parish seeks secretary

St. John, Willowdale is seeking a full-time church secretary. The successful candidate will be familiar with Microsoft Office, including Excel; word processing in both English and Chinese traditional characters; written and verbal communication in English and Cantonese Chinese; coordinating church operation and scheduling. Send a resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

Parish seeking part-time administrator

St. Theodore of Canterbury in Willowdale is seeking a part-time (10 hours per week) administrator to help the parish live out its mission in the community. The successful applicant will be someone with excellent people skills, competence in word processing and database programs, and a desire to collaborate with a committed team of clergy and lay leaders. A full job description is available on the parish website. To apply, send a resume with brief cover letter to the Rev. Canon Andrea Budgey at theodorechurch@bellnet.ca.

Diocese seeking administration & Synod assistant

The Diocese is looking for an administrative assistant who will provide support to the executive director and play an important administrative role in the governance operations of the organization, particularly in coordinating and supporting the meetings and events that are critical to supporting its ministries. For details, see the job post.

Coordinator of music ministry wanted

St. Aidan, Toronto is seeking a coordinator of music ministry who will help to develop and shape a music vision for the church, build on its existing choir and musical talents, and expand the music ministry with different genres. Inclusion of children, youth and young adults in music ministry is an important goal. The successful candidate will be a flexible and creative individual with experience in choir and music leadership. For full details, see the job post. The deadline is Jan. 1.

Parish seeking administrator

Church of the Incarnation, Toronto is seeking an adept part-time administrator with great communication and organizational skills who loves the Church. The successful candidate will love working with people, have top-notch computer skills, appreciate the unique rhythm of the life of the Church, have a pastoral heart and want to work with an energetic and prayerful leadership team who are excited about building and growing God’s church in this dynamic neighbourhood. Competitive salary and benefits. Read the full job post to learn more. To apply, send a resume to both the Rev. Leigh Evan Silcox at priest-incarnation@toronto.anglican.ca and the wardens at wardens@incarnationtoronto.ca.

Diocese seeks accounts payable clerk

The Diocese is looking for an accounts payable clerk to provide accurate and timely payables, prepare quarterly distributions from investments, issue grant distributions, recommend process improvements and support the Finance team with other accounting work and analysis. For full details, see the job post.

Assistant custodian wanted

St. George on Yonge is looking for someone to work Sunday afternoons, Tuesday evenings and occasionally other shifts as needed. The applicant should be punctual, reliable, capable of moving both furniture and garbage bins, and have relevant training or experience cleaning. You will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness and condition of the building and grounds, as well as the set-up and take-down of furniture for special events. Contact office@stgeorgestoronto.ca for a full job description and to submit a resume. It is diocesan policy that all employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Staff changes

Aneita Chang is leaving the Diocese after 11 years to take up a position with another organization. Her last day will be Jan. 7.