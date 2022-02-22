Bulletin Board Feb. 22

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Parishes reminded to share results of social justice motion

Parishes are asked to report the results of their vote on the social justice vestry motion to egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca. This is especially important if your parish changed the wording of the motion. Send the motion as passed by your vestry.

Ontario introduces Business Costs Rebate Program

The Ontario government has instituted a program to partially reimburse organizations forced to scale back operations by 50 per cent or more in the most recent lockdown that started on Dec. 19. See the program outline for more details. You would need to calculate lockdown percentages based on government mandates rather than diocesan guidance. Apply online.

Black Anglicans of Canada responds to website attack

In recent weeks, the Black Anglicans of Canada website experienced a malicious attack with harmful racist messaging posted to the home page. Black Anglicans of Canada regrets any trauma that visitors may have experienced as a result. Steps have been taken not only to remove the content but to enhance the site’s security features. While anti-Black racism is alive and well in Canada, the group will continue undeterred in its efforts to disrupt, heal and lead.

Online submission open for 2021 annual returns

The online forms to submit 2021 incumbent’s and churchwardens’ annual returns are now available at http://parishportal.toronto.anglican.ca. The deadline is March 15. If you have questions about accessing your account, contact Tracey Gordon at tgordon@toronto.anglican.ca.

Churches reminded of screening requirements for annual returns

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2021. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see Responsible Ministry Screening in Faith – Completion of Annual Returns. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Screening reminder for high-risk ministries

As annual vestry meetings approach, incumbents and churchwardens are asked to make sure that individuals nominated for election to high-risk ministry positions (particularly churchwarden) are aware of the screening requirements under the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy. It’s important that we’re upfront with these requirements so people can make informed choices about how they’d like to offer their gifts. Remind those nominated for high-risk ministry positions that they’ll be required to participate in the screening process before they start their new ministry. There are 11 items that must be completed for high-risk ministry positions, including:

completing a police record check using the diocesan-approved process

participating in Sexual Misconduct Policy training

For more information, read the Implementing Screening Standards section of the diocesan website.

Diocesan events

Clergy invited to discuss youth ministry

The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee is hosting a Clergy Chat for clergy interested in building, supporting and leveraging their parishes’ youth ministry on March 9 from 2-3 p.m. Participants will talk about how to recognize and support youth leaders and youth ministry in their congregations. Register online.

A Reconciliation Walk series continues

The deacons of Parkdale-West Toronto invite you to join them on March 24 at 7 p.m. with special guests Nicole Meawasige and Lorena Garvey from the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres. As a follow-up to the film discussions earlier in the series, this session will explore contemporary issues facing Indigenous peoples and communities and how non-Indigenous Canadians can act in solidarity. Register online for this free event.

Service celebrates Black history

Black Anglicans of Canada invites all Anglicans to the 27th annual Celebration of the Black Heritage of Our Church on Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. This will be the first time Black Anglicans will gather virtually from across Canada for this service. The annual celebration began in the Diocese of Toronto 26 years ago and was inspired by the late Dr. Romney Moseley, whose life and witness will be remembered this year on the 30th anniversary of his death. You can tune in live on the Black Anglicans of Canada YouTube channel.

Save the date: ACW annual general meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting by Zoom on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Renewed for Change” with guest speaker Michelle Hauser from the Anglican Foundation of Canada. A registration link will be available by April 1. For more details, call 416-363-0018 and leave a message, or email acw@toronto.anglican.ca.

SSJD hosts online silent retreat

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine will host a silent virtually directed in-home retreat from March 22-24. This is an intentional date to be together with God in seclusion and silence. The fee is $110. Learn more and register by March 15 on the SSJD website.

Resources

Rental cottages available to clergy

The Church Camp at Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe has several cottages available to rent every summer to clergy in good standing. There are two rental periods this summer: a three-week rental from July 9-30 ($1,500) and a four-week rental for Aug. 2-30 ($1,900). These rustic two- and three-bedroom cabins offer a quiet forested setting on a private beach close to Barrie and many local attractions. There are opportunities for water sports, walking, biking and other recreational activities. The camp is easily accessible from the airport and the GO train in Toronto. See the rental slideshow to learn more, and submit your rental request through the online form.

Church supplies available

There are three boxes of choir gowns, multiple boxes of Book of Alternative Services pew editions and three boxes of song books available free to any parishes that need them. To learn more, contact Wendy Pearson at wpearson@toronto.anglican.ca.

Lenten resource considers creation care

The Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care has published a new resource for Lent 2022, “From Ecological Grief to Creational Hope: A Lent Curriculum for All Ages.” Written by Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat, biblical scholar and committee co-chair, this six-week resource explores the biblical themes of creation’s groaning and lament as well as its hope for redemption. Each week includes a scripture passage with questions for reflection and discussion, prayers, suggested activities and action ideas, as well as links to explore further. The questions and activities can be adapted for individual, family, group or parish use, with specific suggestions for children and youth. You can find the resource on the Creation Care page.

Spend a year living in God’s rhythm

Are you contemplating the next steps on your journey? Do you want to experience life in community, learn more about prayers, serve others and take monastic values out into the world? Or perhaps you want to learn how to live as “monastics in the world” from the comfort of your own home. The Sisters of St. John the Divine are inviting applicants for its 11-month Companions program, either in-person or online, as they follow Jesus on the road of prayer, community, learning and service. Lean more about the online program or the in-person program.

Job postings

Parish seeks summer chaplain

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy that starts in late June. The chaplain will work with people of all ages and with the priest and outreach committee. The primary focus is a ministry of presence at St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park on Lake Simcoe. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Flexible hours, but weekend work is essential and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. Apply in writing by March 15 to parish@parishofgeorgina.org or Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0.

Church seeking administrator

St. Margaret, New Toronto is seeking a parish administrator to oversee the management of church office, property and relationships with the congregation, licensees/partners and the general public. The position is 20 hours per week, with some evening and weekend work required. Pay is $22-25 per hour, depending on experience. Read the full job post to learn more. To apply, email a resume to the Parish Selection Committee at cw-stmargaretnewtoronto@toronto.anglican.ca by Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Province seeks executive officer

The Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario is seeking a half-time executive officer to provide administrative oversight to the province, offer assistance to the Metropolitan in her capacity as president of the Provincial Synod, and maintain records of provincial happenings. For full details on the position and how to apply, see the job post. The deadline is March 4.

Parish administrator wanted

St. Timothy, North Toronto is looking for a person with outstanding personal and administrative skills to support its ministry on a full-time basis. For more details, see the position description. Send your application to office@sttimothy.ca.

Church seeks associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team of priest-in-charge, children’s minister and deacon, and a youth leader yet to be hired. The parish is looking for someone who is dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. Comfort in the use of media, facility with technology and passion for social justice and the marginalized would be assets. The parish is a welcoming community, trying to build intergenerational Christ-centred worship services and programming. To learn more, visit www.sjym.ca. Preferred start date by May 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by March 1.

Staff changes

Amanda Lowry joined the Diocese as a Bishop’s Office Assistant on Feb. 16. She will support the College of Bishops in their roles on committees, with diocesan programs and specific episcopal portfolios (e.g. postulancy, Fresh Start for clergy and Momentum). She will also help coordinate diocesan services and special events. You can reach her at alowry@toronto.anglican.ca.

Jennifer Bolender King (Diocesan Bishop’s Office Assistant) is the primary contact for all matters related to Bishop Andrew in his diocesan and deanery portfolios, including managing his calendar. You can reach her at jbolenderking@toronto.anglican.ca.