Bulletin Board February 9

Diocesan business

Diocese launches new website

The Diocese of Toronto is launching a new website this week! It’s in the same place – www.toronto.anglican.ca – but with a new look and feel. Over recent months, we have rewritten the content and redesigned the website to improve the experience for everyone. We have also strategically repositioned the website to reflect our Church’s mission to reach out to and welcome all those who seek to know and follow Jesus Christ.

As we embark on the process of launching the new site, it can take some time to settle in, and may take a few hours and possibly a day for the new site to show up in the URL for everyone. As you access the new site, please take some time to look around and get acquainted with it.

If you have any questions, please contact Allan McKee, our Digital Communications Coordinator, at amckee@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan Events

Black heritage service will be online

The diocese’s annual Black heritage service will be held on Zoom on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. The service, which is in its 26th year, is usually held at St. Paul, Bloor Street but will be held online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The theme, “God’s People: Grounded in Faith, Filled with Hope, Called to Action,” reflects the context of the Anglican Church’s response to the issue of anti-Black racism and bias. A new feature of the celebration will be a moderated dialogue between Bishop Andrew Asbil and two young members of Black Anglicans of Canada, Aleshia Johnson and Brittany Hudson. You can register for the service here.

Anglican Church Women to host annual general meeting

You are invited to the diocese’s Anglican Church Women’s annual general meeting, which will take place on Zoom on April 17 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This year’s meeting will feature an address from the Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, and its theme is “Challenged to Move Forward”. The invitation with the registration link will be emailed to each church by March 19, and information will be on the Diocese’s website by March 22. Download the meeting flyer.

Area Events

All Saints, King City hosts discussion series on Quest for Respect

Starting this Lent, All Saints, King City will be hosting a Zoom discussion series on the book Quest For Respect: The Church and Indigenous Spirituality. This book, a compilation of over 40 contributors, will help us address the following questions: What is Indigenous spirituality, and why is it critical for Settler Christians to learn about it? What is the history of Indigenous–Christian encounter? How does spiritual abuse and violence continue today? How might we repair the damage done? And what does genuine respect really look like? The series of four sessions will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and sessions will be held every second Tuesday thereafter. For the Zoom link or more information, please contact the Rev. Michael Peterson at priest-allsaintskingcity@toronto.anglican.ca.

Resources

Apply for a grant from Anglican Foundation of Canada

Does your parish have a project for which funds are not easily accessed? It may be eligible for a grant from the Anglican Foundation of Canada. The Anglican Foundation of Canada seeks to provide resources for innovative ministries, Anglican presence, and diverse infrastructure projects across the Canadian Church. Programs supported by the Foundation can range from building projects, accessibility upgrades, creative arts programs, theological student bursaries, camps, Indigenous prayer and peace circles, and much more.

Application deadlines for the Diocese of Toronto are March 1 and Aug. 1 each year. For more information, please contact Pamela Boisvert, Secretary of Synod, 416-363-6021 ext. 231 (800-668-8932).

Creation care fast resource created for Lent

The Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care has produced a resource for Anglicans who want to undertake a fast during Lent that focuses on creation and issues related to the climate crisis. A Fast for the Earth: Lent 2021 provides a fast for each week of Lent, which begins on Feb. 17 and ends on April 3. It begins with a meat fast followed by a consumption fast, a food waste fast, a water fast, an injustice fast, an electricity fast and an ignorance fast. It concludes with a resurrection feast for Easter on Apr. 4. Find the resource here.

2021 social justice vestry motion on anti-racism

In light of growing concerns about anti-Black and other forms of racism in our society, and the Diocese’s commitment to rolling out anti-racism/anti-bias training for clergy, staff, and volunteer leaders in 2021, this year’s motion calls parishes to acknowledge the sinfulness of racism and to take action to recognize and dismantle racism within our secular institutions, our Church, and our own hearts. The text of the motion, with a backgrounder and some suggestions for parish action, can be found here.

Cottage available for Anglican clergy

St. Andrew’s by the Lake Anglican Church Camp in Innisfil, Ontario has a cottage for sale for clergy of the Anglican Church of Canada in good standing. The property has over 25 acres of private land, as well as waterfront access and surrounding wooded areas. For more information, see the listing or email Allan Gault.

Job Postings

Join the board of directors of All Saints Church-Community Centre

All Saints Church-Community Centre is seeking candidates for its board of directors willing to contribute their expertise to its dedicated volunteer board of management. The church is currently recruiting for candidates with experience in human resources, fundraising/grant development, property management/architecture, governance, public relations and business management. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis. To apply to the ASCCC Board of Management, please email a brief statement of interest along with your resume to anniehodgins@gmail.com. Find more information here.



St. John’s, Willowdale, seeks pastor for children & young families

St. John’s Church, Willowdale, a growing multicultural parish, seeks a part-time pastor for Sunday school children, and for their families to support faith formation at home. Related experience required; theological or pastoral training preferred. Please send a resume in confidence to Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com

St. John’s York Mills seeks youth faith facilitator

St John’s York Mills Anglican Church is seeking a part time youth faith facilitator. The successful applicant should be engaging, creative and able to conduct a variety of activities to build rapport with youth aged 11 to 18. They should be open to helping youth with their concerns and giving them faith-based guidance. They should be very familiar with the different types of social media being used by different age groups and be able to use these for outreach. Applications should include an outline of previous experience working with children and youth and the types of activities the applicant would feel comfortable conducting. Applications including references can be sent to annecurtis@sympatico.ca.

St. John’s York Mills seeking singer

St John’s York Mills Anglican church is seeking a part time singer to lead contemporary evangelical praise and worship music and work under the direction of our director of music. The successful applicant should have musical talent that spiritually engages and draws people into worship. They should be flexible, energetic, adaptable and an enthusiastic team player. They should be able to sing and also ideally play an instrument. They must be able to read music. An application with references and samples of work (YouTube links or emailed video recordings) should be sent to annecurtis@sympatico.ca.