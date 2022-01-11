Bulletin Board Jan. 11

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Parishes reminded of Canon 6 procedures under governance pilot project

The Diocese’s governance pilot project came into effect on Jan. 1. This means that Executive Board, Trusts Committee and Diocesan Council are suspended, replaced by Synod Council and its five committees. Canon 6 and its processes and procedures remain in effect. Churches still need to submit their high-risk license agreements and commercial leases, as well as all submissions requesting purchases or respecting sales, building or structural alterations (approval in principle and final approval). Send all submissions to either the Secretary of Synod (Canon 2 – formerly Diocesan Council and Canon 3 – formerly Executive Board) or the Property Resources Coordinator (Canon 5 – formerly Trusts Committee and Canon 6) at least two weeks before the Synod Council meeting.

Government introduces Canada Recovery Hiring Benefit

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), implemented by the federal government at the start of the pandemic, has wound down. As a partial replacement, the government has introduced the Canada Recovery Hiring Benefit (CRHP). Your parish can check if this program will benefit you by completing an additional step when claiming CEWS payments. See the attached memo for instructions. If you do receive benefit from this new program, email vharuna@toronto.anglican.ca. The program will not benefit the Diocese as a whole, so we will only continue to ask parishes for the required revenue data if sufficient parishes indicate that it’s worthwhile to do so.

Diocesan events

Christian Unity service to be live streamed

The Toronto-wide service to celebrate the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity will take place at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church on Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. It will involve leaders from many Christian churches in the city, including Bishop Andrew Asbil. The service will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. The 2022 theme for the Week of Prayer is “We saw the star in the East, and we came to worship him,” speaking to the world’s urgent need for solidarity and transformation in the face of political, economic and social turmoil. You can download resources at www.weekofprayer.ca.

Workshop explores sustaining refugee committee volunteers

The Diocesan Refugee Network is hosting an online workshop on the morning of Feb. 12 about sustaining refugee committee volunteers in the face of compassion fatigue and burnout. Confirmed speakers include Mary Jo Leddy, the Rev. Canon Douglas Graydon and Suzanne Lawson, ODT. Register online.

SSJD hosts online meditation group

Come away and rest awhile. Starting Jan. 16, the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine will offer a weekly online meditation group on Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m., welcoming beginners and seasoned contemplatives alike. To join or to learn more, email communications@ssjd.ca with “SSJD Meditation Group” in the subject line.

Reconciliation Walk series resumes

The Reconciliation Walk series hosted by the deacons of Parkdale-West Toronto Deanery will resume on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Details and registration links will be shared in later Bulletin Boards and on the Events page.

Resources

Vestry motion materials available

The social justice vestry motion for 2022 focuses on justice for precarious and low-wage workers – those workers who have been called “essential” but who have borne some of the greatest burdens of the pandemic. The motion has been approved by the College of Bishops and is now posted on the Vestry Motion page. Resources supporting the motion are also available, and more will be added throughout January. One of these resources will be a video Q&A with members of the Social Justice & Advocacy and Poverty Reduction committees, responding to questions parishioners may have about the motion. If you’d like to submit a question, read the motion and backgrounder first and send your question to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 13.

Creation care curriculum coming soon

From Ecological Grief to Biblical Hope: A Lent Curriculum for all Ages, a resource from the Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care, will be available for parishes to download by Feb. 1 on the Creation Care page. The curriculum will be suitable for adult bible studies, youth groups and Sunday School programs for children older than 8 and will contain discussion and reflection questions on biblical passages, activities and items for action for each week.

Job postings

Parish hiring church musician

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff is hiring a musician who will use their musical talents, together with the parish’s gifts, to provide music for worship by empowering and equipping the parish in its musical expression of faith. Learn more on the parish’s website. To apply, submit a CV and a maximum of three samples of work (YouTube videos or audio attachments) to musician@stnicholasbirchcliff.com by Jan. 21.

Parish seeking part-time administrator

St. Thomas, Brooklin is seeking a part-time (16 hours per week) administrator, beginning March 1. The successful applicant will have excellent interpersonal skills, strong proficiency in Microsoft Office, an ability to learn new technology and programs (including website editing and parish management software) and a desire to collaborate in ministry with a dedicated team of clergy and lay leaders. A full job description is available on the parish website. To apply, send a resume and cover letter with references to the Rev. Benjamin Gillard at priest-stthomasbrooklin@toronto.anglican.ca by 5 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Parish administrator wanted

St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope is seeking a part-time parish administrator to maintain the financial records of the church and carry out the administrative work in the church office. See the job ad for full details. To apply, send a resume to stephenwwright@bell.net.

Board members wanted

All Saints Church-Community Centre is seeking new board members willing to contribute their expertise to its volunteer board of management for a three-year term. The board is particularly interested in candidates with experience in the not-for-profit sector, fundraising/grant development, property management, communications, public relations and business management. To learn more and apply, see the attached description.

Parish seeks pastoral associate for children’s ministry

St. Martin in-the-Fields, Toronto is seeking a part-time pastoral associate to help the parish actively engage its children and the children of the neighbourhood in every aspect of the church’s life. The position is for two years, with the possibility of renewal. To learn more, visit the St. Martin’s website. The deadline is Jan. 14.

Parish seeks secretary

St. John, Willowdale is seeking a full-time church secretary. The successful candidate will be familiar with Microsoft Office, including Excel; word processing in both English and Chinese traditional characters; written and verbal communication in English and Cantonese Chinese; coordinating church operation and scheduling. Send a resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

Parish seeking part-time administrator

St. Theodore of Canterbury in Willowdale is seeking a part-time (10 hours per week) administrator to help the parish live out its mission in the community. The successful applicant will be someone with excellent people skills, competence in word processing and database programs, and a desire to collaborate with a committed team of clergy and lay leaders. A full job description is available on the parish website. To apply, send a resume with brief cover letter to the Rev. Canon Andrea Budgey at theodorechurch@bellnet.ca.

Staff changes

Lily Chow has joined the Diocese temporarily to support the Human Resources department. You can reach her by email at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.