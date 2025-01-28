Bulletin Board Jan. 28

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar.



Diocesan business

Charitable donation deadline extended

On Jan. 23, Canada’s Department of Finance released draft legislation to amend the Income Tax Act to formally extend the deadline for making donations eligible for tax support in the 2024 tax year to Feb. 28, 2025. While Parliament is currently prorogued, the Canada Revenue Agency confirmed it will go ahead with administering the 2024 deadline extension for charitable donations. Only donations made in the form of cash, cheque, credit card, money order or electronic payment will qualify. Gifts made via payroll deduction and gifts of property, estate donations or appreciated securities won’t qualify.

Parishes are asked to provide donation receipts for January and February 2025 to donors with the donation date listed on the receipt, and the donor can claim the deduction in 2024, 2025 or within five years of the date of donation. There is no change to the year in which revenue is recognized per the Accounting Standards for Non-Profit organizations. Email Patricia D’Souza if you have any questions.

E-transfer available for payments

The Synod Office has set up Interac e-Transfer with the email address finance@toronto.anglican.ca. The account is set up for auto-deposit, so this method can be used to receive donations and fees. If you use e-transfer, make sure to specify what the funds are for, such as FaithWorks, archives fees or allotment.

Watch out for spam emails

Churches and clergy in the Diocese have recently been targeted with convincing spam emails pretending to be from bishops or diocesan staff. These emails appear to come from the Diocese but use a generic free email service (Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, etc.) and often ask for your WhatsApp number, contact details or other personal information. Anyone can create such an account and send out phishing emails, and the Diocese can’t take any further action except to educate our users to be vigilant. Here are some tips to help you identify these fraudulent emails:

Check the “from” email address. Be cautious of emails from free email services.

Look for unusual requests. Be wary of any email asking for personal information, money or urgent responses.

Verify with us. If you receive a suspicious email, don’t respond. Contact the Synod Office directly using the contact details on the diocesan website.

Be cautious of links and attachments. Don’t click on any links or download any attachments from suspicious emails.

Parishes asked to consider 20 Calls at vestry meetings

The Netminders, a group of clergy, laity and diocesan staff, have come together to tend to Cast the Net and help parishes engage with its 20 Calls, endorsed by Synod in 2023. The group is hoping parishes will embrace one or more of the calls this year, choosing calls that they are already involved in or taking up new ones that suit their capacity, context and vision. The 20 Calls and a discussion guide are available on the Cast the Net page. Parishes are being asked to devote some of their vestry meetings to discussing the calls. Read the full story to learn more.

Follow up on T1213 package

If you submitted a 2025 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance and have not received a letter back from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), follow up with the CRA by phoning 1-800-959-8281. You will need to contact the CRA to have your letter reproduced from its system and mailed out. If you receive a letter that requests additional paperwork, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Update your address ahead of tax season

Take a moment to check the address on your pay stub. If it’s not correct, email your updated contact information to kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca. Your T4 will be mailed in February to the address on your paystub.

Social justice vestry motion posted

The social justice vestry motion for 2025, “Protecting and Expanding Harm Reduction in Ontario,” is available on the diocesan website, along with a number of other resources to support the motion. Members of the Social Justice & Advocacy Committee are preparing the annual vestry motion Q&A video, which will be available by Feb. 3. You may choose to use this video or the other resources to introduce the motion in your parish.

Diocesan events

ACW hosts annual meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women is holding its annual general meeting on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the theme “Ministering with Compassion.” The special guest will be Ji-Sook Kyun, lead spiritual health practitioner and pastoral counsellor in spiritual care for Lakeridge Health. An invitation with a registration link will be emailed to each parish by April 1. For more information, call 416-363-0018 and leave a message, or email acw@toronto.anglican.ca.

Cathedral debuts Bob Marley Mass

A new Bob Marley Mass composed by the Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields will be celebrated on March 16 at 4:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral as it observes the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21. The music for the service, which includes seven of Mr. Marley’s iconic songs, will be led by a Toronto reggae band. The vicar’s homily will be a reflection on the theology of Bob Marley. There will also be a response by Dr. Brainerd Blyden-Taylor, artistic director of the Nathaniel Dett Chorale, who will reflect on the way Mr. Marley’s music continues to speak to the body, mind, soul and aspirations of the oppressed and underprivileged.

Bishops reflect on Church outside the walls

The Divinity Associates of Trinity College are presenting “Church Outside the Walls: Past, Present and Future,” a panel discussion with Archbishop Anne Germond, Archbishop Linda Nicholls and Bishop Victoria Matthews on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. It will take place on Zoom. Register online.

Five large services planned

The Diocese will hold five Eucharistic services in 2025 as part of the Season of Spiritual Renewal. Each service will include wonderful music, inspirational preaching, a joyful lay witness talk, and the opportunity for prayer and anointing, followed by a reception that will offer delicious food and time to reconnect with friends from other parishes. Learn more on the Season of Spiritual Renewal page. Each service will take place on a Saturday at 2 p.m.:

March 22 at St. James Cathedral

March 29 at Trinity Church, Streetsville

May 31 at All Saints, Whitby

Sept. 27 at St. James, Orillia

Oct. 25 at St. Paul, Bloor Street

Register now for upcoming workshops

Upcoming lunch and learn workshops from the Season of Spiritual Renewal include “Thinking Theologically About Music in Worship” on Jan. 29 and “How to Lead a Book Study” on Jan. 30, along with several workshops in February. Register on the Season of Spiritual Renewal Workshops page.

Kids & youth invited to exploration day

Children and youth ages 6-18 are invited to the Ash Wednesday Exploration Day at St. James Cathedral on March 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This event will explore the theme “Experience Spiritual Renewal as We Walk in the Steps of Jesus to the Cross.” Participants will explore the cathedral, play group games, do crafts, meet with the bishop and worship together. For more details, contact Karyne Whalen. Register online by Feb. 19.

Service celebrates Black heritage of the Church

The first service celebrating the Black heritage of the Church in the Diocese of Toronto was held on Feb. 25, 1996, at St. James Cathedral. To mark the 30th anniversary of this event, the cathedral is inviting Anglicans across the Diocese to a Eucharistic celebration of the life and ministry of Black Anglicans in the Diocese on Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. The preacher will be the Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields.

External events

Prayer breakfast held in Peel

The Interfaith Council of Peel is holding a World Interfaith Harmony Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. at Applewood United Church, 2067 Stanfield Rd., Mississauga. RSVP to interfaithcouncilpeel@gmail.com. The event is free, but guests are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Mississauga Food Bank.

Leaders share insights from Jerusalem

The Diocese of Ottawa is hosting a conversation with Archbishop Hosam Naoum, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, and the Very Rev. Richard Sewell, Dean of St. George’s College, Jerusalem, on Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. Sign up online.

Resources

Season provides Lenten resource

The Season of Spiritual Renewal is providing #LiveLent: God’s Story, Our Story for parishes and individual Anglicans to use during Lent. Developed by Dean Stephen Hance for the Church of England, this resource contains a scripture reading, reflection and prayer for each day in Lent, as well as a brief introduction for each week and a weekly action to take. Dean Hance has also developed a guide that can be used by lay or ordained leaders to lead small group discussions. Both documents are available on the Season of Spiritual Renewal page.

Consider donating Ontario rebate funds

The Ontario government is in the process of distributing $200 rebates to every Ontario taxpayer and $200 for every child in eligible families, describing the rebates as a response to the cost-of-living crisis. For those who are struggling to make ends meet, these funds will be welcome. Consider encouraging those who can to donate these funds to an initiative that helps vulnerable people in Ontario. This could include a local parish outreach ministry, the FaithWorks campaign, a community land trust seeking to preserve affordable housing, a food bank dealing with unprecedented demand, or another organization working in your community.

Prayer resource translated

A Spanish version of Prayers Through the Ages, the resource complied by the Season of Spiritual Renewal, is available on the season’s web page.

Sisterhood seeking Companion applicants

In September 2025, the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine will begin the ninth year of its Companions Program, an opportunity for women aged 21 and up to join the Sisters for 10 months as either a residential or an online companion. Residential companions live alongside the Sisters, while online companions explore being “monastics in the world” within the framework of work, studies or family life. Applications close May 15. For more information, visit the Sisterhood’s website or contact Shannon Epp at companions@ssjd.ca.

Job postings

AURA seeks board members

AURA, the Anglican United Refugee Alliance, is looking for new board members for 2025-2027. Applications are encouraged from candidates with diverse backgrounds and experience. See the full position description. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Stan Squires at stan_squires@hotmail.com.

Summer chaplain needed

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week Summer Outreach Chaplaincy program starting late June. The primary focus is a ministry of presence at historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park. The candidate should have strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages, be self-motivated and have an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. For more information, contact the Rev. Nancy Glover at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing before April 1 to Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, Ontario L0E 1R0 or parish@parishofgeorgina.org.

Cathedral seeks children’s choir director

St. James Cathedral is recruiting a suitably qualified individual to serve as the first director of its children’s community choir program, beginning early 2025. Learn more about the position on the cathedral’s website.

Parish seeking music director

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative, passionate and technically competent person to assume the musical leadership of the congregation. Remuneration is commensurate with experience and RCCO guidelines. The position is about 20 hours per week. See the full job post for more details. Apply to music@stclementsto.ca by April 5.

Parish seeks office administrator

St. Martin in-the-Fields, Toronto is seeking an office administrator responsible for managing the church office in support of the incumbent, the churchwardens and committees. This is a permanent part-time position. For more details, see the full job posting. Apply to warden@stmartininthefields.ca.

Cathedral seeking event manager

St. James Cathedral is seeking an events manager to oversee the stewardship of the cathedral and Cathedral Centre facilities, promoting the use of the facilities for cathedral ministries and external clients, managing events, bringing arts events to the cathedral and working closely with clergy and staff to support mission and financial goals. Learn more.

Diocese seeks DEI advisor

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto has a current vacancy for an experienced diversity, equity and inclusion advisor who will be responsible for leading the diocesan commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and reconciliation. This is a full-time five-year contract role. See the full job post for more details.

Parish nurse needed

Holy Trinity, Thornhill is seeking a part-time parish nurse who will develop, organize and maintain a health ministry in the parish by planning and setting out goals, working with an established health and wellness committee, and carrying out a healing ministry that promotes health and wholeness in the name of Jesus Christ. See the full job post for details or contact Laura Peetoom at info@holytrinity-thornhill.ca.

Cathedral seeks operations manager

St. James Cathedral is seeking an operations manager who will ensure the smooth functioning of cathedral and Cathedral Centre operations, supporting its mission and vision. This role involves engaging with clergy, staff, ministry leads and volunteers to meet operational needs, oversee communications, manage events and foster an environment of trust, diversity and inclusion. Learn more about the position on the cathedral’s website.

The Common Table seeks director

The Common Table at the Church of the Redeemer is seeking a director who will oversee the program, ensuring services such as meals, outreach, healthcare access and social supports meet the needs of guests. See the full job post for details. To apply, forward your application to AdvisoryBoard@theredeemer.ca.

Parish administrator needed

St. Bride, Clarkson is seeking a parish administrator who provides essential support to the clergy and wardens in this vibrant and friendly parish. For more details, see the full job post. Apply to wardens@churchofstbride.com by Feb. 17.