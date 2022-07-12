Bulletin Board July 12

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Synod Office observes summer hours

The Synod Office will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays between Canada Day and Labour Day.

Clergy invited to take sabbath rest

The College of Bishops has created the Mini-Sabbatical Program that every priest and deacon currently in an appointment in the Diocese is entitled to participate in. If you worked a minimum of 12 months between March 2020 and June 2022, you can take a 10-day sabbath leave that includes one Sunday during ordinary time. Learn more on the Clergy Leaves page.

Share your parish’s Indigenous justice activities

Anglicans have been organizing and collaborating around the goals of reconciliation with Indigenous communities for decades. The Diocese’s Right Relations ministry is developing an accessible database and resource sharing network so that ministries, working groups and committees can be aware of and support one another. Fill out this online form to share the details about your parish’s ministry so the diocesan Right Relations ministry can map the work happening across the Diocese.

Diocesan events

Save the date: Outreach & Advocacy Conference

The annual diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held virtually on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The theme is “Pointing our Feet Toward Right Relationship” with Bishop Riscylla Shaw as the keynote speaker. Registration will open after Labour Day. See the poster on the conference web page.

Clergy invited to fall retreat

Bishop Riscylla Shaw is holding a clergy retreat on Oct. 3-5 at Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre for those in the deaneries of Durham-Northumberland, Victoria-Haliburton, Peterborough, Oshawa, Nottawasaga, Tecumseth and North Peel. Watch for an email with registration details. Space is limited, so it will be limited to the first 40 registrants.

ABAR training opens to parishes

The two-day “Foundations of Anti-Bias and Anti-Racism” workshops will be available to every parish in the Diocese this fall. Clergy and diocesan staff have already completed this training, and now it’s your turn to help dismantle racism in our communities and in the Church. If you’d like to attend a virtual or (COVID-permitting) in-person session, or if you’d like more information, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

Session explores support for Ukrainian newcomers

Ukrainian newcomers are arriving in Canada daily, many in need of temporary housing and other supports as they resettle. Eugen Duvalko of the Canadian Ukrainian Immigrant Aid Society and Liz Zur, volunteer at the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, are holding an information session about hosting Ukrainian newcomers on July 14 at 7 p.m. Register online.

External events

Spiritual centre hosts retreats

“If You’re Happy and You Know It” is a gratitude retreat led by Anna Racine on Aug. 5-7 at Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre in Niagara Falls. Participants will discover how the simple practice of gratitude allows them to reclaim inner happiness so they can be their best selves. The cost is $300. Learn more on the Mount Carmel website and email reservations@carmelniagara.com to register.

In “Finding God in the Everyday,” participants will learn how to search for God in the little things, the small moment and the everyday. It will take place on Aug. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $65. Learn more on the Mount Carmel website and email reservations@carmelniagara.com to register.

Course considers God in the Old Testament

“Love Goes All the Way Down: Discovering the Old Testament God” is an online course offered by Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat from Sept. 25-Oct. 30 on Zoom. When you think of God, do you think of judgement? Do you wonder how the God of the Hebrew Bible fits in with Jesus’ message of grace and forgiveness? This course will explore how love, commitment, and compassion are found in the very heart of God throughout the biblical story and the history of creation. Learn more and register at www.bibleremixed.ca.

Job postings

Parish nurse wanted

Holy Trinity, Thornhill is seeking a parish nurse who will develop, organize and maintain a health ministry by working with an established health and wellness committee and by carrying out a healing ministry that promotes health and wholeness in the name of Jesus Christ. The position is 21 hours per week with an annual salary of $27,720. Read the job description to learn more. Apply to corporate@holytrinity-thornhill.ca attn: N. Culter and/or E. Carter by Aug. 30.

Parish seeks administrator

St. Bride, Clarkson is looking for a parish administrator to provide essential support to the clergy and wardens for management and ministry of the parish. The successful candidate will have excellent interpersonal and organizational skills, previous experience in administrative roles and proficiency in Microsoft Office. Knowledge of the Anglican Church is strongly preferred. Bookkeeping experience, knowledge of QuickBooks, Canva and ProPresenter are an asset. For more details, see the full job description. Apply to wardens@churchofstbride.com by Aug. 1 for a mid-September start date.

Children, youth and family ministry leader wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a ministry leader who will help build and oversee a ministry of spiritual formation, fellowship and community outreach with children, youth and young families. The successful candidate will plan, develop and implement faith-based, relevant, age-appropriate and innovative Christian-centred programs for children and youth and support the spiritual formation, fellowship and community needs of families. See the full job post for full details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to the Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger and to the churchwarden Tiffany Haddock at stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com.

Evening caretaker wanted

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking an evening caretaker who will join in the facility team’s responsibility of maintaining the church building and grounds, as well as providing caretaking support for evening rental groups. This is a full-time position with a competitive salary and benefits package. See the job post for more details. Submit a cover letter and resume to the Manager of Finance & Administration at hr@stclements-church.org by July 20.

Parish seeks coordinator

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is seeking a coordinator to meet with others and help them discover the gifts God has given them to engage in the communal life and ministry of the parish. The successful candidate will also long to see and help use the creative gifts God has given the Church in worship and engagement with the wider culture. Learn more on Little Trinity’s website. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to admin@littletrinity.org by Sept. 1.

Parish seeks music director

St. George, Pickering Village in Ajax is seeking a music director who will enhance the church’s liturgies through music, lead the choir and encourage congregational singing and musical participation. This is a part-time position, with an average of 10 hours a week. To apply, submit your resume by Aug. 15 to applications@stgeorgeschurch.ca. To learn more, see the job post on the parish’s website.

Youth minister wanted

St. Thomas, Brooklin is working collaboratively with the Youth Ministry Apprenticeship Program to engage a paid minister to help coordinate and lead programing for youth. See the job description. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to office@stthomasbrooklin.com, addressed to the Rev. Benjamin Gillard. Applications will be reviewed on rolling basis, so apply early.