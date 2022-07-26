Bulletin Board July 26

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Support needed for Ukrainian newcomers

Due to the ongoing invasion of their country, many Ukrainians are seeking temporary refuge in Canada. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress and Canadian-Ukrainian Immigrant Aid Society are looking for people able to offer temporary or longer-term accommodation and other forms of support. Visit the Welcoming Refugees page for more details.

Clergy invited to take sabbath rest

The College of Bishops has created the Mini-Sabbatical Program that every priest and deacon currently in an appointment in the Diocese is entitled to participate in. If you worked a minimum of 12 months between March 2020 and June 2022, you can take a 10-day sabbath leave that includes one Sunday during ordinary time. Learn more on the Clergy Leaves page.

Share your parish’s Indigenous justice activities

Anglicans have been organizing and collaborating around the goals of reconciliation with Indigenous communities for decades. The Diocese’s Right Relations ministry is developing an accessible database and resource sharing network so that ministries, working groups and committees can be aware of and support one another. Fill out this online form to share the details about your parish’s ministry so the diocesan Right Relations ministry can map the work happening across the Diocese.

Diocesan events

Diocesan confirmation service scheduled

There will be a diocesan service of confirmation on Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. Clergy with prepared candidates should fill out the form for a single candidate or multiple candidates and email it to alowry@toronto.anglican.ca.

Lay anointers gather for training

On Oct. 29 there will be a Lay Anointers’ Training Day in-person at St. John’s Convent. Mark your calendars now, as space will be limited. Registration will begin in September.

Save the date: Outreach & Advocacy Conference

The annual diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held virtually on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The theme is “Pointing our Feet Toward Right Relationship” with Bishop Riscylla Shaw as the keynote speaker. Registration will open after Labour Day. See the poster on the conference web page.

Events honour Emancipation Day

The Slavery Abolition Act came into force on Aug. 1, 1833, ending slavery throughout most of the British Empire. On the first anniversary in 1834, members of Toronto’s African-Canadian population paraded to the cathedral for a commemorative service. In 2021, the House of Commons voted unanimously to designate Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day across the country to celebrate the strength and perseverance of Black communities in Canada. On July 30 from 10-11:30 a.m., join St. Margaret, New Toronto on Zoom for “Emancipation in the Canadian Context: A Courageous Conversation” with Irene Moore Davis, educator and historian. See the poster for more details. On July 31 at 11 a.m. there will be an Emancipation Day celebration at St. James Cathedral, and all are welcome.

External events

Event commemorates atomic bombings

On Aug. 9 at 7 p.m., the Hiroshima-Nagasaki Day Coalition invites participation in the 77th anniversary commemoration of the atomic bombings of Japan. Peace activists and dynamic presenters will highlight the importance of Canadian support for the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The event will also feature a message from Toronto mayor John Tory and music by Grammy-nominated flautist Ron Korb. Register online.

Course considers God in the Old Testament

“Love Goes All the Way Down: Discovering the Old Testament God” is an online course offered by Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat from Sept. 25-Oct. 30 on Zoom. When you think of God, do you think of judgement? Do you wonder how the God of the Hebrew Bible fits in with Jesus’ message of grace and forgiveness? This course will explore how love, commitment, and compassion are found in the very heart of God throughout the biblical story and the history of creation. Learn more and register at www.bibleremixed.ca.

Resources

Funding available for professional development

The Anglican Foundation of Canada invites clergy in the Diocese to submit applications for funding to the Lewis S. Garnsworthy Memorial Trust for training in preaching and pastoral care. Throughout his ministry in the Diocese, Bishop Lewis Garnsworthy believed that excellence in preaching and pastoral care was essential to the vitality of the Church. The trust provides bursaries to help clergy enroll in courses for the purpose of enriching their skills in these areas, including attendance at the Festival of Homiletics and the Lester Randall Preaching Fellowship. Interested clergy are invited to contact Dr. Scott Brubacher, executive director of the Anglican Foundation of Canada, by emailing foundation@anglicanfoundation.org.

Resources celebrate Season of Creation

Season of Creation is a global ecumenical movement to renew our relationship with God and creation, observed from Sept. 1 to Oct. 4 every year. In 2019, General Synod passed a resolution adopting the Season of Creation in the Anglican Church of Canada as a time of prayer, education and action and encouraging dioceses and parishes to participate. The Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care is compiling resources to help your parish celebrate, available on the Creation Care page.

Job postings

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. The successful candidate will be a risk taker who can generate ideas, knows how to measure success, learns from failures, advocates for change in a system, and understands their role as a servant of the Church. This position is a three-year contract role and is equally available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, forward your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish seeking administrator

Holy Trinity, Thornhill is seeking a parish administrator who will work as part of the administrative team in supporting the mission of the Church to provide day-to-day support, with special focus on assisting with internal and external communications. Pay will be commensurate with experience for 30 hours per week on average, plus three weeks’ paid holiday and 10 paid sick days. Learn more in the full job post. To apply, email corporate@holytrinity-thornhill.ca attn: N. Culter and/or E. Carter by Aug. 30.

Parish seeks children’s minister

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a children’s minister who will foster a passion for Christ among its children by providing creative, relevant and age-appropriate programming, activities, teaching and pastoral care dedicated to faith formation in the context of a family ministries team. The position is 15 hours per week. See the full job post to learn more. Submit a cover letter and resume to the rector at hr@stclements-church.org by Aug. 6.

Parish nurse wanted

Holy Trinity, Thornhill is seeking a parish nurse who will develop, organize and maintain a health ministry by working with an established health and wellness committee and by carrying out a healing ministry that promotes health and wholeness in the name of Jesus Christ. The position is 21 hours per week with an annual salary of $27,720. Read the job description to learn more. Apply to corporate@holytrinity-thornhill.ca attn: N. Culter and/or E. Carter by Aug. 30.

Parish seeks administrator

St. Bride, Clarkson is looking for a parish administrator to provide essential support to the clergy and wardens for management and ministry of the parish. The successful candidate will have excellent interpersonal and organizational skills, previous experience in administrative roles and proficiency in Microsoft Office. Knowledge of the Anglican Church is strongly preferred. Bookkeeping experience, knowledge of QuickBooks, Canva and ProPresenter are an asset. For more details, see the full job description. Apply to wardens@churchofstbride.com by Aug. 1 for a mid-September start date.

Children, youth and family ministry leader wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a ministry leader who will help build and oversee a ministry of spiritual formation, fellowship and community outreach with children, youth and young families. The successful candidate will plan, develop and implement faith-based, relevant, age-appropriate and innovative Christian-centred programs for children and youth and support the spiritual formation, fellowship and community needs of families. See the full job post for full details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to the Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger and to the churchwarden Tiffany Haddock at stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com.

Parish seeks coordinator

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is seeking a coordinator to meet with others and help them discover the gifts God has given them to engage in the communal life and ministry of the parish. The successful candidate will also long to see and help use the creative gifts God has given the Church in worship and engagement with the wider culture. Learn more on Little Trinity’s website. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to admin@littletrinity.org by Sept. 1.

Parish seeks music director

St. George, Pickering Village in Ajax is seeking a music director who will enhance the church’s liturgies through music, lead the choir and encourage congregational singing and musical participation. This is a part-time position, with an average of 10 hours a week. To apply, submit your resume by Aug. 15 to applications@stgeorgeschurch.ca. To learn more, see the job post on the parish’s website.

Youth minister wanted

St. Thomas, Brooklin is working collaboratively with the Youth Ministry Apprenticeship Program to engage a paid minister to help coordinate and lead programing for youth. See the job description. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to office@stthomasbrooklin.com, addressed to the Rev. Benjamin Gillard. Applications will be reviewed on rolling basis, so apply early.

Music director wanted

Christ Church, Scarborough Village is seeking a music director who will come alongside the pastoral staff, choir and congregation to enhance traditional and contemporary Anglican liturgy by providing thoughtful and skillful music leadership. This is a permanent part-time position of 10-12 hours a week. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience following the RCCO scale. For more details, see the full job post. Submit a cover letter and resume to priest@christchurchscarborough.com.