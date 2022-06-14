Bulletin Board June 14

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Share your parish’s Indigenous justice activities

Anglicans have been organizing and collaborating around the goals of reconciliation with Indigenous communities for decades. The Diocese’s Right Relations ministry is developing an accessible database and resource sharing network so that ministries, working groups and committees can be aware of and support one another. Fill out this online form to share the details about your parish’s ministry so the diocesan Right Relations ministry can map the work happening across the Diocese.

Diocesan events

Save the date: Outreach & Advocacy Conference

The annual diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held online on Oct. 29. The keynote speaker and workshop facilitators are being confirmed, and registration will open by early September.

Synod and pre-Synod meeting scheduled

The Synod of the Diocese of Toronto will convene virtually from Nov. 17-19. An online pre-Synod meeting to help members prepare for Synod will be held online on Oct. 15. More information, including registration information and virtual meeting coordinates, will be shared closer to the dates. Find more details, including links to the Synod newsletters, on the 2022 Synod page.

External events

Young adults invited to Holy Land pilgrimage

Young adults (ages 20-26) from across the Anglican Church of Canada are invited to apply to participate in a 12-day multinarrative pilgrimage in the Holy Land from May 1-12, 2023. Daily activities will include morning and evening prayers, journeying, personal and group reflection, and blog/vlog-based storytelling. Applications will be accepted until June 24 at 5 p.m. For full details and to apply, visit the national church’s website.

AURA marks World Refugee Day

On June 18 at 10 a.m., AURA (Anglican United Refugee Alliance) is holding a World Refugee Day virtual event with Farkhunda Muhtaj, Afghan-Canadian activist, who will share how she rescued more than 300 Afghan youth in “Operation Soccer Balls” and what it means to be an Afghan living in the diaspora. Tickets are available on the AURA website.

Training sessions explore municipal government

Considering the upcoming municipal elections on Oct. 24, Progress Toronto is hosting a series of training sessions on municipal government. This week’s sessions include “City Hall 101” on June 15 from 12-1:30 p.m. and “Holding Candidates Accountable” on June 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. Sessions are free but donations are welcome. For more details or to register, visit the Progress Toronto website.

Network holds “barn-raising” event

The Stone Soup Network forms strategic partnerships within neighbourhoods to build relationships of trust, find local solutions to inequity and sustainability, and provide those who experience exclusion the additional resources they need to belong. The network invites all to join a “Barn-Raising” fundraiser on June 20 at 7 p.m. to help “build new barns of plenty” in our communities. This hybrid event will take place both on Zoom and in person at Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church, 427 Bloor St. W., Toronto. Learn more and register online.

Resources

Start a conversation with your MPP

Immediately after an election is a great time to reach out to your representative and start a conversation, which can open avenues for further advocacy. The Social Justice & Advocacy department is working with the Bishop’s Office to prepare letters of welcome to all MPPs elected in the Diocese. A template letter for individual Anglicans to send to their local representatives is also available at www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac.

Resources help parishes with employee HR

Wondering how to hire a new lay employee in your parish? You can find guidelines and templates about parish human resources on the diocesan website. See a step-by-step guide to the hiring process, find sample job and ministry descriptions, learn the difference between an employee and an independent contractor, and get advice about providing feedback to staff. Visit the HR for Parishes section to learn more.

Course explores the diaconate

Being an Anglican deacon involves an understanding of Christian ministry in its ancient and current expressions. Deacons are called to focus the ministry of the whole community to the service and care of those in need, expressing the world to the Church and the Church to the world. Practice of Diaconal Ministry, a course offered by Trinity College, will discuss the variety of diaconal ministries, social justice and the Church, the liturgical role of deacons, the leadership and prophetic role of deacons in the parish, and the future growth of the diaconate. The course can be audited or taken for credit in a degree program at the Toronto School of Theology. For more information, contact Archdeacon Kyn Barker, coordinator of deacons, at deacons@toronto.anglican.ca

Resources shared for National Indigenous History Month

The Rev. Leigh Kern, diocesan Right Relations Coordinator, has compiled resources and events to invite parishes and individuals to observe National Indigenous History Month. These resources are available on the Indigenous Justice page, along with links to General Synod resources for celebrating National Indigenous Day of Prayer on the Sunday closest to June 21, National Indigenous People’s Day.

Job postings

Parish seeks child & youth minister

St. Olave, Swansea is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic leader to join its team as child and youth minister. The position is an average of 8-10 hours a week for 10 months, with opportunity for the contract to be renewed. For more details, see the full job post. To apply, send a cover letter and resume by June 30 to the Rev. Rob Mitchell at rector@stolaves.ca.

Caretaker wanted

St. Clement, Toronto, is seeking a facilities caretaker and maintenance coordinator who will perform regular custodial servicing of the church building and grounds. The position is 40 hours per week with a competitive salary, pension and benefits. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to the manager of finance and administration at hr@stclementsto.ca.

Parish seeking director of family ministry

Grace Church on-the-Hill, Toronto is seeking a director of family ministry to plan and facilitate programming that nurtures the faith of children, youth and families. This is a permanent full-time or part-time position with a renewable one-year term. The part-time position will be for 20 hours per week, with compensation at $30 per hour. To learn more, see the full job post. The position will remain open until filled.

Justice animator wanted

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is looking for a spirit-filled leader who is passionate about mercy, justice and Jesus. The successful candidate will prayerfully discern what kingdom work God is calling the community to and develop a plan to respond to that calling. You will also research, develop and maintain meaningful engagement between the church and the local neighbourhood. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to senior pastor Timothy Haughton at admin@littletrinity.org by June 15.

Parish seeks coordinator

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is seeking a coordinator to meet with others and help them discover the gifts God has given them to engage in the communal life and ministry of the parish. The successful candidate will also long to see and help use the creative gifts God has given the Church in worship and engagement with the wider culture. Learn more on Little Trinity’s website. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to admin@littletrinity.org by Sept. 1.

Parish seeks music director

St. George, Pickering Village in Ajax is seeking a music director who will enhance the church’s liturgies through music, lead the choir and encourage congregational singing and musical participation. This is a part-time position, with an average of 10 hours a week. To apply, submit your resume by Aug. 15 to applications@stgeorgeschurch.ca. To learn more, see the job post on the parish’s website.

Music director wanted

Christ Church, Scarborough Village is seeking a music director who will come alongside the pastoral staff, choir and congregation to enhance traditional and contemporary Anglican liturgy by providing thoughtful and skillful music leadership. This is a permanent part-time position of 10-12 hours a week. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience following the RCCO scale. See the full job post. Submit a cover letter and resume by July 1 to priest@christchurchscarborough.com.

Parish seeking music director

St. John Willowdale, a multicultural parish, is seeking a music director for its English service, to conduct the occasional choir and serve as organist for 1-2 Sundays a month. This is a part-time position. To apply, submit your resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

Music director sought

Christ Church, Deer Park is looking for a music director to lead its music ministry. Duties include playing both organ and piano at Sunday services, leading the choir, and developing and continuing the rich music tradition at the parish. The position is 20 hours a week and would ideally begin before Sept. 1. Compensation will be negotiated based on RCCO guidelines. Find a full description on the parish’s website. To submit an application or for inquiries, contact Amanda Jagt, director of parish operations, at 416-920-5211 ext. 22 or ajagt@christchurchdeerpark.org.

Parish seeks music director

Trinity Church, Aurora is seeking a director of music ministries to help fulfill its mission not connect spiritual journeys. The idea candidate is an excellent musician who has experience in traditional church forms while embracing newer, contemporary Christian music. The ability to play the organ and piano, as well as skills in leading and teaching choral instrumental music, is mandatory. The position is 20 hours per week. For more details, see the position description. To apply, send a letter of introduction, resume and references to priest@trinityaurora.ca by July 15.

Director of music wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time director of music and organist to lead Sunday worship and music ministry. Pianists with a willingness to learn the organ over time will be considered. The position is open from May 15. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience and qualifications according to RCCO guidelines. To apply, send a full CV and cover letter to stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com c/o Organist Search. Read the full job ad to learn more.

Parish seeks interim music director

All Saints, Collingwood is inviting applications for an enthusiastic and accomplished organist to enhance its worship services and faith experience with music. This position will be in an interim capacity, with the potential to grow into the permanent director of music position. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume with references and cover letter to allsaintschurch@bmts.com by July 15.

Staff changes

Ajith Philip has joined the Diocese as administrative and synod assistant as of June 14. You can reach him at aphilip@toronto.anglican.ca or ext. 208.

Victoria Haruna’s last day in the office was June 10. We thank her for her work and wish her well.