Bulletin Board June 15

Diocesan business

Diocesan staff to observe summer hours

The Synod Office will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays between Canada Day and Labour Day.

Parishes reminded about CRA return

Parishes are reminded to file their T3010 return with CRA within six months of their year-end (June 30, 2021 for most parishes). CRA granted a six-month extension last year but has not done so for 2020 returns. If you have questions, you can contact Patricia D’Souza, pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca or Stu Hutcheson, shutcheson@toronto.anglican.ca.

Archives to close for the summer

The diocesan Archives will be closed to visitors and research inquiries starting July 2 and will reopen on Sept. 1 so staff can undertake inventory work and other much-needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies, will still be processed during the closure, but all others will need to wait until the Archives re-opens. We regret any inconvenience this may cause. For more information, contact Claire Wilton, Archivist and Privacy Officer, at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 219.

Diocesan events

AURA holds World Refugee Day fundraiser

On June 20 at 1 p.m., AURA is hosting a fundraiser for World Refugee Day to celebrate the strength and courage of refugees around the world. Special guest Hassan Al Kontar, also known as the “Man @ the Airport,” will read a passage from his book and hold an interactive Q&A with the audience. Tickets are available for $25 from www.auraforrefugees.org/wrd2021.

Parish hosts anti-racism panel

St. Olave, Swansea is holding a moderated Zoom panel discussion about anti-racism and allyship, particularly as they pertain to our call as Christians to bear witness to the Kingdom of God both within the Church and in our daily lives. The panelists are:

Bishop Chris Harper, Diocese of Saskatoon

Royson James, columnist for the Toronto Star

Bhutila Karpoche, MPP Parkdale-High Park

To receive the event link, email stolaves@stolaves.ca with your first and last names. For more information visit stolaves.ca/special-services.

Area events

Clergy in Trent-Durham, deaneries invited to coffee conversations

Clergy of the Trent-Durham episcopal area and those of North Peel, Tecumseth and Nottawasaga deaneries are invited to join with Bishop Shaw and clergy colleagues to listen, hear, learn from and support each other as labourers in gospel ministry. The next Coffee Conversation gathering is happening exclusively by Zoom on July 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. No registration is required. Bring your own coffee or tea, and enjoy the fellowship and inspiration that comes from a time of sharing and socialization. Join on Zoom. Meeting ID: 898 0663 3161. Passcode: Coffee

Resources

FaithWorks videos available online

The FaithWorks 25th anniversary celebration on May 28 was a wonderful evening. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to making the FaithWorks story one of living service and praise in Jesus’ name. A video of the entire event and the five-minute video commemorating the 25th anniversary are now available on the diocesan YouTube channel. They are also stored on the diocesan FTP database for parishes to download for online outreach. Contact faithworks@toronto.anglican.ca for details on how to access them.

Reach Grants put on pause over summer

The Reach Grants panel will not meet in July and August, but we will continue to accept and process applications in the order in which we receive them. Remember that Reach Grants are not meant to reimburse items previously purchased. An important part of the pitch process is the panel’s evaluation of what churches plan to do or buy, or which programs they hope to implement. For more information about Reach Grants, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey, Volunteer Resources Coordinator, at emccaffery@toronto.anglican.ca.

National Church provides resources for National Indigenous Day of Prayer

A national service for the National Indigenous Day of Prayer will be streamed online on June 19 at 9 p.m. at www.anglican.ca/nidp. Videos to download and include in parish services, along with other resources, are also available on the same web page.

Job postings

Flemingdon Park Ministry seeks executive director

The executive director for Flemingdon Park Ministry provides Christian outreach ministry that uplifts the spiritual, emotional and material lives of the multi-faith, multi-racial community of Flemingdon Park. The successful applicant will bring a broad knowledge and experience of fundraising practices and principles, informed decision-making ability, and a faith-based, inclusive perspective. See the full job posting for more information. The deadline is June 25.

Area seeks children and youth ministry coordinator

York-Credit Valley is seeking a Children’s and Youth Ministry Area Coordinator who will engage and equip ministry leaders to nurture faith formation in their parishes and communities, paying particular attention to the new challenges emerging as a result of the pandemic. This is a part-time (17 hours per week) paid contract position running until Dec. 31, 2021. See the job posting, including a full position description, for more details. The deadline is 4 p.m. on June 18. To apply, forward your application to Arleane Ralph at aralph@toronto.anglican.ca.

Coordinator of children and youth ministry wanted

Christ Church, Deer Park is seeking a coordinator of children and youth ministry to help the parish actively engage the young people in the parish and the families in the wider community. The successful applicant will be someone who can draw on their faith and experience to nurture a safe, friendly and vibrant ministry for children and youth. To learn more, see the full job posting. The deadline is June 20.

Parish seeks pastoral associate for children’s ministry

St. Martin in-the-Fields, Toronto is seeking a part-time pastoral associate to help the parish actively engage its children and the children of the neighbourhood in every aspect of the church’s life. The position is for two years, with the possibility of renewal. To learn more, visit the St. Martin’s website. The deadline is June 25.

Staff changes

Patricia D’Souza is now the Diocese’s Controller. She will oversee the finance, accounting and treasury functions of the Diocese.

Rebecca Scott is now the Diocese’s Bookkeeper, responsible for processing receivables, preparing reconciliations and answering questions about account balances.

Suchitra Ahlawat joined the Diocese on June 8 as part-time receptionist. She will be in the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can reach her at extension 210.

Aykut Erketir’s last day with the Diocese was June 11. We wish him well and thank him for his work.

Martha Holmen has returned as Digital Communications Coordinator. You can reach her at mholmen@toronto.anglican.ca.