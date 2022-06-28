Bulletin Board June 28

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocese begins new visioning process

The Diocese is embarking on a new visioning process to meet the challenges and opportunities of the next five years. “Cast the Net” will take place over the next 18 months, with recommendations and calls to action coming to Synod in 2023. Consultations with Synod Council and area councils have already taken place, with more conversations planned with clergy and parishes starting in the fall. Read the news story to learn more.

Deadline to file T3010 approaching

For parishes with a Dec. 31 year end, the deadline to file the T3010 is June 30. If you have any questions about filing the return, contact Patricia D’Souza at pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca. There is a note on the CRA website that Ontario corporations should file their annual returns on the new Ontario Business registry website; this is not applicable to our parishes, as they are not separately incorporated. Email your 2021 financial statements and copies of your completed T3010 return to sahlawat@toronto.anglican.ca.

Synod Office observes summer hours

The Synod Office will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays between Canada Day and Labour Day.

Share your parish’s Indigenous justice activities

Anglicans have been organizing and collaborating around the goals of reconciliation with Indigenous communities for decades. The Diocese’s Right Relations ministry is developing an accessible database and resource sharing network so that ministries, working groups and committees can be aware of and support one another. Fill out this online form to share the details about your parish’s ministry so the diocesan Right Relations ministry can map the work happening across the Diocese.

Parishes reminded to reset email accounts during transition

All parishes are now using standard diocesan email accounts for correspondence with the Diocese. When a priest, administrator or churchwarden leaves the parish, you can contact Tracey Gordon at tgordon@toronto.anglican.ca so she can reset the account, lock out previous users and set a new password for future use. This will eliminate the need to remember and pass along the credentials and will also ensure the security of the mailbox.

Diocesan events

Save the date: Outreach & Advocacy Conference

The annual diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held online on Oct. 29. The keynote speaker and workshop facilitators are being confirmed, and registration will open by early September.

Parish runs choir camp

St. Aidan, Toronto is holding a choir camp this summer from July 18-22. Children aged 6-14 are invited to enroll. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with activities including group choral rehearsals, small group music-making and more. Registration is $100 for the week. For more information, contact music@staidansinthebeach.com.

Resources

Temporary hosts needed for Ukrainian families

Are you interested in helping families fleeing the war in Ukraine? The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is looking for people willing to serve as temporary hosts to Ukrainian families for 1-2 months, both in Toronto and in Durham Region. A Zoom information meeting is being planned. Contact Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca for more details.

Job postings

Children, youth and family ministry leader wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a ministry leader who will help build and oversee a ministry of spiritual formation, fellowship and community outreach with children, youth and young families. The successful candidate will plan, develop and implement faith-based, relevant, age-appropriate and innovative Christian-centred programs for children and youth and support the spiritual formation, fellowship and community needs of families. See the full job post for full details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to the Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger and to the churchwarden Tiffany Haddock at stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com.

Parish seeks child & youth minister

St. Olave, Swansea is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic leader to join its team as child and youth minister. The position is an average of 8-10 hours a week for 10 months, with opportunity for the contract to be renewed. For more details, see the full job post. To apply, send a cover letter and resume by June 30 to the Rev. Rob Mitchell at rector@stolaves.ca.

Caretaker wanted

St. Clement, Toronto, is seeking a facilities caretaker and maintenance coordinator who will perform regular custodial servicing of the church building and grounds. The position is 40 hours per week with a competitive salary, pension and benefits. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to the manager of finance and administration at hr@stclementsto.ca.

Parish seeking director of family ministry

Grace Church on-the-Hill, Toronto is seeking a director of family ministry to plan and facilitate programming that nurtures the faith of children, youth and families. This is a permanent full-time or part-time position with a renewable one-year term. The part-time position will be for 20 hours per week, with compensation at $30 per hour. To learn more, see the full job post. The position will remain open until filled.

Parish seeks coordinator

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is seeking a coordinator to meet with others and help them discover the gifts God has given them to engage in the communal life and ministry of the parish. The successful candidate will also long to see and help use the creative gifts God has given the Church in worship and engagement with the wider culture. Learn more on Little Trinity’s website. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to admin@littletrinity.org by Sept. 1.

Parish seeks music director

St. George, Pickering Village in Ajax is seeking a music director who will enhance the church’s liturgies through music, lead the choir and encourage congregational singing and musical participation. This is a part-time position, with an average of 10 hours a week. To apply, submit your resume by Aug. 15 to applications@stgeorgeschurch.ca. To learn more, see the job post on the parish’s website.

Music director wanted

Christ Church, Scarborough Village is seeking a music director who will come alongside the pastoral staff, choir and congregation to enhance traditional and contemporary Anglican liturgy by providing thoughtful and skillful music leadership. This is a permanent part-time position of 10-12 hours a week. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience following the RCCO scale. See the full job post. Submit a cover letter and resume by July 1 to priest@christchurchscarborough.com.

Music director sought

Christ Church, Deer Park is looking for a music director to lead its music ministry. Duties include playing both organ and piano at Sunday services, leading the choir, and developing and continuing the rich music tradition at the parish. The position is 20 hours a week and would ideally begin before Sept. 1. Compensation will be negotiated based on RCCO guidelines. Find a full description on the parish’s website. To submit an application or for inquiries, contact Amanda Jagt, director of parish operations, at 416-920-5211 ext. 22 or ajagt@christchurchdeerpark.org.

Parish seeks music director

Trinity Church, Aurora is seeking a director of music ministries to help fulfill its mission not connect spiritual journeys. The idea candidate is an excellent musician who has experience in traditional church forms while embracing newer, contemporary Christian music. The ability to play the organ and piano, as well as skills in leading and teaching choral instrumental music, is mandatory. The position is 20 hours per week. For more details, see the position description. To apply, send a letter of introduction, resume and references to priest@trinityaurora.ca by July 15.

Parish seeks interim music director

All Saints, Collingwood is inviting applications for an enthusiastic and accomplished organist to enhance its worship services and faith experience with music. This position will be in an interim capacity, with the potential to grow into the permanent director of music position. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume with references and cover letter to allsaintschurch@bmts.com by July 15.