Bulletin Board June 29

Diocesan business

Bishop apologizes to LGBTQ2S+ community

On June 25, Bishop Andrew Asbil apologized to the LGBTQ2S+ community in the Diocese for the ways in which the Church has harmed its members. A full video of the apology is available on the diocesan YouTube channel, and the text of the apology has been posted on the diocesan website.

Diocese holds anti-bias and anti-racism workshops

The Diocese is committed to a diverse and inclusive Church. As one step in that commitment, we’re undertaking anti-bias and anti-racism training throughout the Diocese. We have contracted a Hamilton-based firm, Co: Culture Collective, to lead this important work on our behalf.

Phase 1 of Co: Culture Collective’s work involved community listening sessions, in which the experiences and concerns of historically marginalized communities were heard. These sessions formed the basis for developing the curriculum for Phase 2, the anti-bias and anti-racism workshops. We are now embarking on this phase of our work together.

Over the past few weeks, the bishops, chancellors and Synod Office staff have participated in the two-day ABAR workshops. In September, Diocesan Council will engage in this training, followed by the clergy of the Diocese between September and November, and then the rollout of the parish workshops in 2022. When this training becomes available to you, please plan to participate fully.

If you have any questions about this initiative, don’t hesitate to be in touch with Bishop Kevin Robertson, the Diocesan Diversity Officer, at krobertson@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan staff to observe summer hours

The Synod Office will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays between Canada Day and Labour Day.

Parishes reminded to reset email accounts during transition

All parishes are now using standard diocesan email accounts for correspondence with the Diocese. When a priest, administrator or churchwarden leaves the parish, you can contact Tracey Gordon at tgordon@toronto.anglican.ca so she can reset the account, lock out previous users and set a new password for future use. This will eliminate the need to remember and pass along the credentials and will also ensure the security of the mailbox.

Area events

Clergy in Trent-Durham, deaneries invited to coffee conversations

Clergy of the Trent-Durham episcopal area and those of North Peel, Tecumseth and Nottawasaga deaneries are invited to join with Bishop Shaw and clergy colleagues to listen, hear, learn from and support each other as labourers in gospel ministry. The next Coffee Conversation gathering is happening exclusively by Zoom on July 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. No registration is required. Bring your own coffee or tea, and enjoy the fellowship and inspiration that comes from a time of sharing and socialization. Join on Zoom. Meeting ID: 898 0663 3161. Passcode: Coffee

Resources

Foundation inviting proposals for youth-focused programs

The Anglican Foundation of Canada is seeking proposals for projects that contribute to the physical, intellectual, emotional or spiritual well-being of children, youth or young adults in Canada. Grants for both ongoing and emerging projects will be considered. Proposals will be accepted from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1. The board of directors will review proposals in November and announce grant recipients in early December. Proposals won’t count as one of the three submissions to the foundation that each diocese is allowed per year. For more information, visit www.anglicanfoundation.org/2021rfp.

Job postings

Parish seeks verger

St. Philip, Etobicoke is seeking a verge who will be responsible for ensuring smooth operation and up-to-date maintenance of the church buildings and facilities. This is a part-time (15 hours per week) permanent position. For more details, see the full job post. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume in one file to staffstphilip@gmail.com, with Parish Verger in the subject line. The deadline is July 2.

Flemingdon Park Ministry seeks executive director

The executive director for the Flemingdon Park Ministry provides Christian outreach ministry that uplifts the spiritual, emotional and material lives of the multi-faith, multi-racial community of Flemingdon Park. The successful applicant will bring a broad knowledge and experience of fundraising practices and principles, informed decision-making ability, and a faith-based, inclusive perspective. See the full job posting for more information. The deadline is July 15.