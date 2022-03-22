Bulletin Board March 22

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Supply clergy list being compiled

As in previous years, the Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy who might be available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations or in an emergency. If you’re willing and able, email Canon Mary Conliffe or her assistant Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that you don’t mind being shared with others.

Minor changes coming to police record checks

Effective April 1, two changes to police record checks (PRC) will come into effect. All confirmation letters will be sent to the priest and churchwarden diocesan email addresses, rather than the administrator email address, so that parishes get this information in a timely and confidential way. The corporation can forward the letters to the parish screening coordinator and the individual. Clergy will continue to receive PRC confirmation letters directly by email.

The cost of police record checks through XpressChek is increasing by $5 plus HST per request for the first time since 2014. The new prices are $28.25 for volunteers and $32.77 for employees and clergy. These prices will be updated on the application forms; make sure you’re using the most recent forms when you process requests. We recommend you print a fresh copy of the forms and instructions each time you need them. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Tax documents mailed

T4 slips and the T1223 forms used to calculate the clergy residence deduction for line 231 of a cleric’s tax return were mailed together in the same envelope on Feb. 23. If you haven’t received these documents, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239.

Diocesan events

Canons and vice-chancellors to be installed

The installation of vice-chancellors of the Diocese and honorary canons of St. James Cathedral will take place on March 27 at 4:30 p.m. at the cathedral. Bishop Andrew Asbil will preside, the Rev. Canon Nicola Skinner will officiate and the Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields will preach. All are invited, and seating is first come, first served. The service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.

Christians pray for peace in Ukraine

All are welcome to a service of prayer for peace and unity in Ukraine, planned in conjunction with the Greater Toronto Christian Council. It will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 3 at 4:30 p.m. Bishop Andrew Asbil, Cardinal Collins, the Ukrainian Orthodox bishop and other Christian leaders will be present. More details will be available on the diocesan events calendar.

All invited to annual chrism mass

The Blessing of Oils and Renewal of Ordination Vows will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 12. All are welcome to attend all or any part of the morning:

To create a morning of quiet prayer and contemplation, the cathedral nave will open at 9 a.m.

Bishop Andrew Asbil will address the clergy at 9:30 a.m.

The Order of the Holy Cross is offering the Sacrament of Reconciliation (hearing confessions) in the St. George Chapel from 10-11 a.m.

The service itself will begin at 11 a.m. and Bishop Riscylla Shaw will preach. Jubilee stoles will be presented to clergy celebrating 25, 50 and 60 years of ordination.

Both Bishop Asbil’s address and the service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel and available for later viewing. Bring your own small containers for the distribution of consecrated oils at the end of the service; if you have last year’s diocesan-issued chrism bottles, you can return them for refilling or exchange.

Workshops held for parish leaders

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you’re a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you’re strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. The sessions are:

March 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register.

April 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register.

April 9, 10 am to noon. Register.

Visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for more information and the toolkit.

Series invites conversation about ministry

Bishop Andrew Asbil is inviting the Diocese to dream together about where God is leading us through the pandemic and beyond. “Tending the Soul” is a series of honest and hopeful conversations for the Church and its leaders about ministry in this time. Each hour-long session includes a conversation between church leaders, both lay and ordained, on a particular topic, with time for questions and discussion. The sessions are available live and for later viewing on Facebook and on YouTube. For more details, including dates and topics, see the event listing.

A Reconciliation Walk series continues

The deacons of Parkdale-West Toronto invite you to join them on March 24 at 7 p.m. with special guests Nicole Meawasige and Lorena Garvey from the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres. As a follow-up to the film discussions earlier in the series, this session will explore contemporary issues facing Indigenous peoples and communities and how non-Indigenous Canadians can act in solidarity. Register online for this free event.

Area events

Area hosts Lenten quiet afternoon

All active paid clergy and vocational deacons in York-Credit Valley are invited to a Lenten quiet afternoon on March 31 from 12-4:30 p.m. at All Saints, Kingsway or by live stream. The topic is “An Honest Priest: George Herbert on vocation, struggle and trust” presented by Bishop Susan Bell of the Diocese of Niagara. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on March 25.

External events

Spiritual centre offers retreats

Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre in Niagara Falls is offering two upcoming workshops led by Anna Racine, a retreat leader and spiritual director:

Aging Gracefully on April 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will explore feelings toward and approaches to aging, as well as tools to grow and change with each season of life.

Change is Coming on April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will explore the various emotions associated with change and how to adjust and cope when change arrives.

Learn more about how to register for these and other programs on the Mount Carmel website.

Resources

Social media tips available online

Is your church looking for advice on using social media? Check out the guides on the Communications department page for tips on using Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, writing for the web, online worship services and more. You can also consult the Church of England’s Digital Labs website for posts on a variety of digital media topics for churches. For more advice about social media and websites, email Martha Holmen, digital communications coordinator, at mholmen@toronto.anglican.ca.

Job postings

Parish administrator wanted

St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle, Toronto is looking for a parish office administrator. This part-time position provides essential support to the rector and wardens for the management and ministry of this affirming and diverse parish with a strong music program. The successful candidate will have excellent communication and interpersonal skills and experience in finance and administration, as well as in using database, website and mass email applications. An understanding of the Anglican Church is an asset. For more information, including a position description, email office@stpeterstsimon.ca. The deadline is March 31.

Parish seeking administrative assistant

Church of the Holy Wisdom is seeking a permanent part-time parish administrative assistant. The successful applicant will oversee the church office, organize information, make sure accounts receivable and payable are processed, communicate information about the church calendar and building use, and keep the church’s day-to-day operation organized and clear. The position will be 25-30 hours per week. For more details, see the full job post. Apply by April 4 to claire2bloom@gmail.com.

PWRDF seeks senior advisor

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund is seeking a planned giving and major gifts senior advisor on a 12-month contract. The successful candidate will bring passion and knowledge in support of PWRDF’s vision for a truly just, healthy and peaceful world. The location is flexible within Canada and involves remote work. The starting salary is $70,000 and includes benefits. See a detailed job description. To apply, submit a CV and cover letter to pwrdf_careers@pwrdf.org.

Staff changes

Lily Chow, human resources coordinator, will move from temporary to permanent staff as of April 1. You can continue to reach her at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 233.