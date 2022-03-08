Bulletin Board March 8

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Tax documents mailed

T4 slips and the T1223 forms used to calculate the clergy residence deduction for line 231 of a cleric’s tax return were mailed together in the same envelope on Feb. 23. If you haven’t received these documents, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239.

Parishes reminded to share results of social justice motion

Parishes are asked to report the results of their vote on the social justice vestry motion to egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca. This is especially important if your parish changed the wording of the motion. Send the motion as passed by your vestry.

Deadline for annual returns approaching

The deadline to submit 2021 incumbent’s and churchwardens’ annual returns is March 15. The online forms are available at http://parishportal.toronto.anglican.ca. If you have questions about accessing your account, contact Tracey Gordon at tgordon@toronto.anglican.ca.

Churches reminded of screening requirements for annual returns

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2021. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see Responsible Ministry Screening in Faith – Completion of Annual Returns. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits and life insurance coverage

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is only for you, it should read “life insurance.” If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.”

If your information is not correct, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca so you can complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child, as there may be additional paperwork for the pension office. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, and you believe they are still on your benefits, they should be removed.

Diocesan events

Series invites conversation about ministry

Bishop Andrew Asbil is inviting the Diocese to dream together about where God is leading us through the pandemic and beyond. “Tending the Soul” is a series of honest and hopeful conversations for the Church and its leaders about ministry in this time. Each hour-long session will include a conversation between church leaders, both lay and ordained, on a particular topic, with time for questions and discussion. The first session will take place on March 10 at noon on Facebook and on YouTube. For more details, including dates and topics, see the event listing.

Clergy invited to discuss youth ministry

The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee is hosting a Clergy Chat for clergy interested in building, supporting and leveraging their parishes’ youth ministry on March 9 from 2-3 p.m. Participants will talk about how to recognize and support youth leaders and youth ministry in their congregations. Register online.

A Reconciliation Walk series continues

The deacons of Parkdale-West Toronto invite you to join them on March 24 at 7 p.m. with special guests Nicole Meawasige and Lorena Garvey from the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres. As a follow-up to the film discussions earlier in the series, this session will explore contemporary issues facing Indigenous peoples and communities and how non-Indigenous Canadians can act in solidarity. Register online for this free event.

Save the date: ACW annual general meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting by Zoom on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Renewed for Change” with guest speaker Dr. Scott Brubacher from the Anglican Foundation of Canada. A registration link will be available by April 1. For more details, call 416-363-0018 and leave a message, or email acw@toronto.anglican.ca.

SSJD hosts online silent retreat

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine will host a silent virtually directed in-home retreat from March 22-24. This is an intentional date to be together with God in seclusion and silence. The fee is $110. Learn more and register by March 15 on the SSJD website.

Resources

Rental cottages available to clergy

The Church Camp at Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe has several cottages available to rent every summer to clergy in good standing. There are two rental periods this summer: a three-week rental from July 9-30 ($1,500) and a four-week rental for Aug. 2-30 ($1,900). These rustic two- and three-bedroom cabins offer a quiet forested setting on a private beach close to Barrie and many local attractions. There are opportunities for water sports, walking, biking and other recreational activities. The camp is easily accessible from the airport and the GO train in Toronto. See the rental slideshow to learn more, and submit your rental request through the online form.

Spend a year living in God’s rhythm

Are you contemplating the next steps on your journey? Do you want to experience life in community, learn more about prayers, serve others and take monastic values out into the world? Or perhaps you want to learn how to live as “monastics in the world” from the comfort of your own home. The Sisters of St. John the Divine are inviting applicants for its 11-month Companions program, either in-person or online, as they follow Jesus on the road of prayer, community, learning and service. Lean more about the online program or the in-person program.

Job postings

Parish seeks summer chaplain

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy that starts in late June. The chaplain will work with people of all ages and with the priest and outreach committee. The primary focus is a ministry of presence at St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park on Lake Simcoe. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Flexible hours, but weekend work is essential and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. Apply in writing by March 15 to parish@parishofgeorgina.org or Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0.

Parish administrator wanted

St. Timothy, North Toronto is looking for a person with outstanding personal and administrative skills to support its ministry on a full-time basis. For more details, see the position description. Send your application to office@sttimothy.ca.

PWRDF seeks senior advisor

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund is seeking a planned giving and major gifts senior advisor on a 12-month contract. The successful candidate will bring passion and knowledge in support of PWRDF’s vision for a truly just, healthy and peaceful world. The location is flexible within Canada and involves remote work. The starting salary is $70,000 and includes benefits. See a detailed job description. To apply, submit a CV and cover letter to pwrdf_careers@pwrdf.org.

Staff changes

Pam Boisvert will return from leave on March 9.