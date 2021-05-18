Bulletin Board May 18

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Resources help parishes celebrate Refugee Sunday, new network started

Bishop Andrew has designated Trinity Sunday, May 30, 2021, as Refugee Sunday in our Diocese. As it is also the first Sunday after Pentecost, that time when the early Church first awakened to its calling to be a place of welcome for all nations, we can be reminded of how our welcome transforms the world. Diocesan staff and staff at AURA, our ministry partner in refugee sponsorship, have produced a number of resources, including a video, factsheets, and prayer and worship resources, for your parish to use in observing Refugee Sunday. You can find them at https://www.toronto.anglican.ca/diocesan-life/social-justice-advocacy/welcoming-refugees/.

As part of its commitment to supporting parishes through the sponsorship process, AURA and diocesan representatives are launching a new initiative – the Diocesan Refugee Network. The objective of the network is to provide a forum to share information and increase communication among the many refugee committees within the Diocese. For our inaugural online meeting on Thursday, June 10 at 5 p.m., we will be moderating a discussion on issues/questions submitted in advance by attendees. To put yourself on the mailing list for this and subsequent meetings of the network, or to submit a question/issue for discussion, please contact Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.

Episcopal Leadership Working Group Report, governance update available

In June of 2020, following the announcement of the retirement of the Rt. Rev. Peter Fenty, Bishop Andrew Asbil, the 12th Bishop of Toronto, announced the formation of the Episcopal Leadership Working Group (the ELWG) with a mandate to consider and report to him on alternative models for the exercise of episcopal leadership, oversight, and pastoral ministry within the Diocese of Toronto. Town Hall meetings were held on May 1 and May 15 to discuss the Report and to receive a Governance Working Group update. Read the Report, watch a video, give your feedback and learn about the Governance Working Group update.

Parishes reminded about CRA return

Parishes are reminded to file their T3010 return with CRA within six months of their year-end (June 30, 2021 for most parishes). CRA granted a six-month extension last year but has not done so for 2020 returns. If you have questions, you can contact Patricia D’Souza, pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca or Stu Hutcheson, shutcheson@toronto.anglican.ca.

Your opinion is needed!

The national church is asking for your views on how COVID-19 has affected the Church. An electronic survey is online. Your opinion will help the Church plan for the “new normal” after COVID-19.

Reminder to register – Sexual Misconduct Policy training for clergy 2021

All active clergy in the Diocese of Toronto are required to attend a Sexual Misconduct Policy training session. Active clergy refers to incumbents, priests-in-charge, interim priests-in-charge, associate priests and assistant curates. Vocational deacons may choose to attend these sessions or training held at their parish. Honorary assistants are to complete the training with their parish. The training will include a review of the policy and procedures and a presentation on Boundaries in Ministry by guest speaker Eran Talitman, PhD, clinical team leader at Southdown Institute.

If you missed the February training, there is another opportunity to register for one of the following dates in October:

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 (Zoom video conferencing)

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 (Zoom video conferencing)

There will be two sessions on each day, i.e., a morning session and an afternoon session. You are required to attend one session. Registration will be limited to 40 participants at each session. You can attend whichever session is most convenient for you. For registration details, contact Aneita Chang at achang@toronto.anglican.ca. If you are unable to attend any of these sessions, please contact your Area Bishop.

Archives seeks experiences of Anglicans during pandemic

The Diocese of Toronto’s Archives is asking Anglicans in the Diocese to consider submitting their COVID-19 Pandemic experiences to the Archives. It is important that events are documented on a diocesan, congregational and individual level, so that future generations can understand what life was like during COVID-19. Submissions can be in written form, photographs or other mediums and we are actively seeking letters, journals and photographs demonstrating how COVID-19 has impacted the lives of members of the Diocese. These submissions can be used for research or exhibits in the future. As the pandemic continues it may be hard to know where to start in documenting your experience; the Archives has set up a webpage with some questions that may help guide you, as well as an online submission form here. Alternatively, submissions can physically donated to the Archives for preservation, or scanned and sent by email to be preserved electronically. If you have any questions, please contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca

Diocesan Events

FaithWorks 25th anniversary – You are invited to an evening of celebration and appreciation

FaithWorks is hosting an Evening of Celebration and Appreciation on Friday, May 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This wonderful evening will include a Service of Evensong from All Saints’ Church, a message from Bishop Andrew Asbil, the premiere of the 25th anniversary video, virtual visits to a few ministry partners and a segment to recognize significant contributions. Please register in advance.

Churches host former mayor to speak on climate change solutions May 19

St. Aidan, Toronto and Beach United will co-host an online conversation with former Toronto mayor David Miller on Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30-9 p.m. Mr. Miller, who is also the past CEO of the World Wildlife Fund Canada and the current director of the C40 Cities Leadership Group, will discuss his book Solved and the role of cities and local communities in solving climate change. All are welcome to this free online event on Zoom.

Common Ground & the Common Good: Church Redevelopment in the Diocese of Toronto June 12

How can parishes in our Diocese use our lands for creating affordable housing and building community? Join the Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney, members of the Diocesan Property Working Group and diocesan staff for an online workshop on June 12 from 10 a.m. to noon to explore the theology of land use, learn about recent church property redevelopments in Canada, and discuss how the Diocese might assist parishes in this process. This event is for anyone interested in creating affordable housing in the Diocese, but especially for clergy and lay leaders of parishes considering redevelopment options. Register today!

Citizens for Public Justice launches virtual conference May 17-20

Citizens for Public Justice presents “Seeking Justice Together,” a virtual conference for justice-minded Canadian Christians from May 17-20. This conference will explore how we are called to seek justice together through intersectional, interpersonal and interconnected approaches. Speakers and facilitators will address issues of racism, Indigenous/settler reconciliation, 2SLGBTQQIA+ rights, disability rights, poverty in Canada, climate justice, and refugee rights. Registration ($20/free for low-income) includes access not only to sessions of your choice but also to recordings of all sessions. Learn more and register here.

Webinar explores Anglicanism in the time of COVID-19

The Divinity Associates Executive of Trinity College, Toronto invites you to an upcoming free, Zoom-based webinar: “Anglicanism Online: Covidtide and Beyond” on May 26 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. featuring presentations, a panel discussion and a Q&A. The keynote speakers will be Archbishop Mark MacDonald (National Indigenous Archbishop), the Rev. Dr. Eileen Scully (director of Faith, Worship, and Ministry of The Anglican Church of Canada), the Very Rev. Ansley Tucker (Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Victoria), and the Rev. Garfield Wu of St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Palermo, and Anglican Chinese Missioner for the Oakville area.

Participants will explore the reverberations of the pandemic from the perspectives of theology, liturgy, pastoral care, evangelism, and administration, with an eye on future developments. Dr. Scully will introduce the newly published volume, Eucharistic Practice and Sacramental Theology in Pandemic Times. Please register here. A poster is available here.

Diocesan Clergy Conference, June 8-9 – REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

The Diocesan Clergy Conference 2021: Leading in a Liminal Season, will take place June 8-9 on Zoom. The keynote speaker will be Susan Beaumont, a consultant, coach, author and spiritual director who is known for her work in leadership dynamics for large congregations. She is known for engaging the best of business practice, filtered through a lens of careful theological reflection. The first 200 clergy to register are eligible to receive a complimentary copy of Ms. Beaumont’s book, How to Lead When You Don’t Know Where You’re Going: Leading in a Liminal Season. Register now. View or download the conference schedule.

Area Events

Clergy in Trent-Durham, deaneries invited to coffee conversations

Clergy of the Trent-Durham episcopal area and those of North Peel, Tecumseth and Nottawasaga deaneries are invited to join with Bishop Shaw and clergy colleagues to listen, hear, learn from, and support each other as labourers in gospel ministry. Coffee conversations are happening exclusively by Zoom on May 28 and June 11, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Come to one, some, or all gatherings. No registration is required. Bring your own coffee or tea, and enjoy the fellowship and inspiration that comes from a time of sharing and socialization. Join on Zoom Meeting ID: 898 0663 3161. Passcode: Coffee

Resources

Brochure provides guidance on creating outdoor worship space

As the weather becomes warmer and we look forward to being able to gather in small groups outdoors, the Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care has produced a brochure to guide parishes in creating outdoor sacred space for liturgies, prayer and contemplation. The brochure, entitled “Worship in the Shelter of Creation” is available at www.toronto.anglican.ca/creationcare.

2021 social justice vestry motion on anti-racism

In light of growing concerns about anti-Black and other forms of racism in our society, and the Diocese’s commitment to rolling out anti-racism/anti-bias training for clergy, staff, and volunteer leaders in 2021, this year’s motion calls parishes to acknowledge the sinfulness of racism and to take action to recognize and dismantle racism within our secular institutions, our Church, and our own hearts. The text of the motion, with a backgrounder and some suggestions for parish action, can be found here.

Job Postings

All Saints Church-Community Centre seeks registered nurse

Under the direction of the drop-in manager and working collaboratively with the drop-in staff and social worker, the registered nurse connects with community members in the drop-in or through community outreach, providing compassionate clinical care based on a holistic, client-centered and trauma-informed model with an emphasis on harm reduction, psychosocial support, and crisis de-escalation. See the job posting for more information.

Holy Trinity, Guildwood seeks Parish Administrator

The Church of the Holy Trinity, Guildwood and its caring, inclusive

congregation seek a permanent part-time Parish Administrator (approx. 15-20 hrs/week). See the job posting for more information.

St. Clements Church, Toronto, seeks Administrative Assistant

St. Clements Church of Toronto is looking for an Administrative Assistant to join its team in replace of current staff member during her maternity leave. St. Clements seeks an individual who is highly motivated, self starter, amazing computer skills, detail oriented with strong organization, multi-tasking and planning abilities. If this sounds like you please see the job posting for more information.

The Parish of Christ Church, Bolton, seeks Administrative Assistant

The incumbent and churchwardens of the parish of Christ Church, Bolton, are hiring an administrative assistant to begin working in May 2021. We seek an organized individual who is highly motivated and who offers a welcoming presence to visitors and parishioners alike. To learn more about the position, visit christchurchbolton.ca and click on the Now Hiring! link on our parish website menu (https://christchurchbolton.ca/now-hiring/). Resumes may be submitted to our incumbent, the Rev. Don Beyers at priest-christchurchbolton@toronto.anglican.ca.

Staff Changes

N/A