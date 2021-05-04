Bulletin Board May 4

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Episcopal Leadership Working Group Report now available

In June of 2020, following the announcement of the retirement of the Rt. Rev. Peter Fenty, Bishop Andrew Asbil, the 12th Bishop of Toronto, announced the formation of the Episcopal Leadership Working Group (the ELWG) with a mandate to consider and report to him on alternative models for the exercise of episcopal leadership, oversight, and pastoral ministry within the Diocese of Toronto. Read the Report, watch a video from Bishop Asbil, give your feedback and sign up for Town Hall meetings in May to discuss the Report with Bishop Asbil.

Reminder to register – Sexual Misconduct Policy training for clergy 2021

All active clergy in the Diocese of Toronto are required to attend a Sexual Misconduct Policy training session. Active clergy refers to incumbents, priests-in-charge, interim priests-in-charge, associate priests and assistant curates. Vocational deacons may choose to attend these sessions or training held at their parish. Honorary assistants are to complete the training with their parish. The training will include a review of the policy and procedures and a presentation on Boundaries in Ministry by guest speaker Eran Talitman, PhD, clinical team leader at Southdown Institute.

If you missed the February training, there is another opportunity to register for one of the following dates in October:

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 (Zoom video conferencing)

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 (Zoom video conferencing)

There will be two sessions on each day, i.e., a morning session and an afternoon session. You are required to attend one session. Registration will be limited to 40 participants at each session. You can attend whichever session is most convenient for you. For registration details, contact Aneita Chang at achang@toronto.anglican.ca. If you are unable to attend any of these sessions, please contact your Area Bishop.

Consecrated oils available for pick-up

The consecrated oils from the Blessing of Oils Service at St. James Cathedral are available for pick-up from the front reception desk of the Synod Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. As the Synod Office is currently closed to the public, please call in advance or write to Canon Mary Conliffe so we know to expect you. Alternatively, speak to your Regional Dean about a “bulk order” for your deanery and local pick-up from a centralized location.

Archives seeks experiences of Anglicans during pandemic

The Diocese of Toronto’s Archives is asking Anglicans in the Diocese to consider submitting their COVID-19 Pandemic experiences to the Archives. It is important that events are documented on a diocesan, congregational and individual level, so that future generations can understand what life was like during COVID-19. Submissions can be in written form, photographs or other mediums and we are actively seeking letters, journals and photographs demonstrating how COVID-19 has impacted the lives of members of the Diocese. These submissions can be used for research or exhibits in the future. As the pandemic continues it may be hard to know where to start in documenting your experience; the Archives has set up a webpage with some questions that may help guide you, as well as an online submission form here. Alternatively, submissions can physically donated to the Archives for preservation, or scanned and sent by email to be preserved electronically. If you have any questions, please contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca

Diocesan Events

The Criminalization of Homelessness May 5

People without housing face many challenges: not only the challenge of surviving without adequate shelter but increasingly exclusionary policies and bylaws that restrict their rights and bring them into contact with the police and judicial system. The Rev. Christian Harvey, executive director of OneCity Peterborough, will speak about The Criminalization of Homelessness at the Anglican Outreach Support Network tomorrow, Wednesday, May 5 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. This event is open to all who are interested, whether or not you are a regular member of the Outreach Support Network.

FaithWorks 25th anniversary – You are invited to an evening of celebration and appreciation

FaithWorks is hosting an Evening of Celebration and Appreciation on Friday, May 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This wonderful evening will include a Service of Evensong from All Saints’ Church, a message from Bishop Andrew Asbil, the premiere of the 25th anniversary video, virtual visits to a few ministry partners and a segment to recognize significant contributions. Please register in advance.

Cross-Canada symposium seeks to move “Beyond Housing to Homefulness”

From April 22 to May 13, The Sorrento Centre and Empire Remixed are co-hosting a four-part online symposium that seeks to deepen the discussion of home-making and housing. In the face of a systemic homelessness that has economic, social, public health, ecological and cultural manifestations, how might we develop more holistic and integrated policies and practices for deeper homefulness in our communities? Co-sponsored by the Anglican Church of Canada and the Dioceses of Toronto, Rupert’s Land, and New Westminster, each session takes place on a Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m. EDT. The cost is $15 per session or $40 for the whole series. Learn more and register here.

Churches host former mayor to speak on climate change solutions May 19

St. Aidan, Toronto and Beach United will co-host an online conversation with former Toronto mayor David Miller on Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30-9 p.m. Mr. Miller, who is also the past CEO of the World Wildlife Fund Canada and the current director of the C40 Cities Leadership Group, will discuss his book Solved and the role of cities and local communities in solving climate change. All are welcome to this free online event on Zoom.

Refugee Sunday May 30

Bishop Andrew Asbil has declared Trinity Sunday, May 30, as “Refugee Sunday” in our Diocese. Our ministry partners at AURA are working with diocesan staff and volunteers to produce a video and other resources that you can use in your parish to draw attention to the challenges facing refugees worldwide, and ways in which we, in the Diocese of Toronto, can help. Look for resources on the Social Justice & Advocacy page, www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac, by mid-May.

Common Ground & the Common Good: Church Redevelopment in the Diocese of Toronto June 12

How can parishes in our Diocese use our lands for creating affordable housing and building community? Join the Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney, members of the Diocesan Property Working Group and diocesan staff for an online workshop on June 12 from 10 a.m. to noon to explore the theology of land use, learn about recent church property redevelopments in Canada, and discuss how the Diocese might assist parishes in this process. This event is for anyone interested in creating affordable housing in the Diocese, but especially for clergy and lay leaders of parishes considering redevelopment options. Register today!

Citizens for Public Justice launches virtual conference May 17-20

Citizens for Public Justice presents “Seeking Justice Together,” a virtual conference for justice-minded Canadian Christians from May 17-20. This conference will explore how we are called to seek justice together through intersectional, interpersonal and interconnected approaches. Speakers and facilitators will address issues of racism, Indigenous/settler reconciliation, 2SLGBTQQIA+ rights, disability rights, poverty in Canada, climate justice, and refugee rights. Registration ($20/free for low-income) includes access not only to sessions of your choice but also to recordings of all sessions. Learn more and register here.

Diocesan Clergy Conference, June 8-9 – REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

The Diocesan Clergy Conference 2021: Leading in a Liminal Season, will take place June 8-9 on Zoom. The keynote speaker will be Susan Beaumont, a consultant, coach, author and spiritual director who is known for her work in leadership dynamics for large congregations. She is known for engaging the best of business practice, filtered through a lens of careful theological reflection. The first 200 clergy to register are eligible to receive a complimentary copy of Ms. Beaumont’s book, How to Lead When You Don’t Know Where You’re Going: Leading in a Liminal Season. Register now. View or download the conference schedule.

SSJD to hold two virtual retreats

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is holding two virtual retreats:

Come to the Table (May 7-9)

“Come to the Table” is an invitation to come and receive at the table of God. The table is a beautiful image seen in Psalm 23, the story of the Prodigal, the last Supper and other Gospel stories. The table holds an invitation for us to come as we are and receive fellowship, communion and intimacy. In this retreat, you will be invited to deepen the journey into rest and trust with God and self. We will have both group times and personal reflection opportunities. You will experience contemplative music, poetry, collage and mandala meditations, inspirational messages and more. This retreat will be led by Cath AJ Hardy, a singer-songwriter, retreat facilitator, spiritual director and poet. The cost is $160 and the registration deadline is May 5.

Being Stewards of God’s Grace: The Ordinary and the Extraordinary (May 14-16)

We experience God through both the ordinary and the extraordinary things of life. In fact, it is God’s way to be revealed and made known through sacraments, which are ordinary things that become vessels of God’s extraordinary grace. During this weekend retreat, we will explore how all of God’s creation is sacramental, how Jesus Christ comes to us in the sacraments of the Church, and how we, too, are also sacramental – ordinary people who become “out of this world” (an yet still in it) and given extraordinary gifts to be stewards of God’s abundant grace. Cost: $110. Zoom retreat led by the Rev. Canon David Harrison. Registration deadline: May 12.

Visit the SSJD website for more information and retreat listings.

Area Events

Clergy in Trent-Durham, deaneries invited to coffee conversations

Clergy of the Trent-Durham episcopal area and those of North Peel, Tecumseth and Nottawasaga deaneries are invited to join with Bishop Shaw and clergy colleagues to listen, hear, learn from, and support each other as labourers in gospel ministry. Coffee conversations are happening exclusively by Zoom on May 28 and June 11, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Come to one, some, or all gatherings. No registration is required. Bring your own coffee or tea, and enjoy the fellowship and inspiration that comes from a time of sharing and socialization. Join on Zoom Meeting ID: 898 0663 3161. Passcode: Coffee

Resources

2021 social justice vestry motion on anti-racism

In light of growing concerns about anti-Black and other forms of racism in our society, and the Diocese’s commitment to rolling out anti-racism/anti-bias training for clergy, staff, and volunteer leaders in 2021, this year’s motion calls parishes to acknowledge the sinfulness of racism and to take action to recognize and dismantle racism within our secular institutions, our Church, and our own hearts. The text of the motion, with a backgrounder and some suggestions for parish action, can be found here.

Job Postings

All Saints Church-Community Centre seeks registered nurse

Under the direction of the drop-in manager and working collaboratively with the drop-in staff and social worker, the registered nurse connects with community members in the drop-in or through community outreach, providing compassionate clinical care based on a holistic, client-centered and trauma-informed model with an emphasis on harm reduction, psychosocial support, and crisis de-escalation. See the job posting for more information.

Holy Trinity, Guildwood seeks Parish Administrator

The Church of the Holy Trinity, Guildwood and its caring, inclusive

congregation seek a permanent part-time Parish Administrator (approx. 15-20 hrs/week). See the job posting for more information.

The Parish of Christ Church, Bolton, seeks Administrative Assistant

The incumbent and churchwardens of the parish of Christ Church, Bolton, are hiring an administrative assistant to begin working in May 2021. We seek an organized individual who is highly motivated and who offers a welcoming presence to visitors and parishioners alike. To learn more about the position, visit christchurchbolton.ca and click on the Now Hiring! link on our parish website menu (https://christchurchbolton.ca/now-hiring/). Resumes may be submitted to our incumbent, the Rev. Don Beyers at priest-christchurchbolton@toronto.anglican.ca.

Staff Changes

