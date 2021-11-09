Bulletin Board Nov. 9

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Clergy reminded about T1213 package

The 2022 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed on Aug. 11. Clergy living in a rectory do not need to apply for this. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you have not yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you have submitted your paperwork and do not receive a response from the CRA by Nov. 30, follow up by phoning its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281.

Outreach & Advocacy Prayer Cycle updates needed

Elin Goulden, social justice and advocacy consultant, is updating the Outreach & Advocacy Prayer Cycle that begins on Advent 1 (Nov. 28). Check the entry for your parish in the current cycle and contact Elin at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Nov. 16 with any changes.

Diocesan events

Synod Eucharist to be live streamed

The opening Eucharist for the upcoming session of Synod will be streamed live from St. James Cathedral on the diocesan Facebook page and YouTube channel on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Worship alongside fellow Anglicans, hear the Bishop’s Charge to Synod and enjoy musical contributions from across the Diocese. After the Eucharist, there will be a FaithWorks 25th anniversary celebration.

SSJD hosts online retreats

On Nov. 26-28, the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is holding a silent virtually directed in-home retreat, an intentional date to be together with God in seclusion and silence. The cost is $110. Learn more and register by Nov. 19 on the SSJD website.

On Dec. 4, Bishop Peter Fenty will lead “Gifts That are Life-Giving,” an online Advent quiet day. Take time to reflect on gifts from God that are freely and graciously offered to us. The cost is $30. Learn more and register by Dec. 2 on the SSJD website.

On Jan. 22, the Rev. Canon Joanne Davies will lead “Deepest Winter Work: Caring for Grief.” Through conversation, listening and meditation, participants will begin the work of readying a real place for grief. The cost is $30. Learn more and register by Jan. 20 on the SSJD website.

Diocese holds anti-bias and anti-racism workshops

As part of our commitment to be a diverse and inclusive Church, the Diocese is holding anti-bias and anti-racism training, led by Co:Culture Collective. The curriculum has been developed from community listening sessions, in which the experiences and concerns of historically marginalized communities in the Diocese were heard. Clergy have been invited to engage in this training between September and November. If you haven’t yet registered, you can sign up for one of the following sessions:

Nov. 17-18 from 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Dec. 3 from 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parish workshops will be rolled out in 2022. If you have any questions about ABAR training, get in touch with Bishop Kevin Robertson, the Diocesan Diversity Officer, at krobertson@toronto.anglican.ca.

Resources

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. For more details, see the call for submissions. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, with grant recipients announced in January.

Job postings

Cemetery seeks administrative assistant

St. James’ Cemetery & Crematorium in Toronto has an immediate opening for an administrative assistant. This is a permanent full-time salaried position. See the full job post for details. To apply, send a resume to Terry Ward at tward@stjamescathedral.ca by Nov. 26.

Music director wanted

St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough is recruiting a passionate and talented musician to be its director of music. The successful candidate will be experienced and comfortable leading choral and instrumental music in the Anglican tradition. The position will be 20 hours per week starting in January, with a stipend commensurate with education and experience, paid vacation and the option to enroll in a benefits and pension plan. See the full job post to learn more. Send a cover letter and resume to the Rev. Canon Brad Smith at rector@stjohnspeterborough.ca by Nov. 30.

Parish seeking organist and choir director

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time organist and choir director to lead Sunday worship, music ministry and the parish choir of 6-8 people. The start date will be as soon as practical after Dec. 19. The commitment is four hours per week, with slightly more at Christmas and Easter and less during the summer. Availability to play at weddings and funerals would be an asset. Ideally the successful candidate will have experience playing the organ, but the parish will consider a proficient pianist willing to learn the organ. Familiarity with Anglican services is an asset. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience and qualifications according to RCCO guidelines. Leave an enquiry on the church phone at 416-743-1993. To apply, send a full CV and cover letter to stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com c/o Organist Search Committee.

Staff changes

Naomi Racz has joined the Diocese as interim editor of The Anglican until February while the incumbent is on leave. You can reach her at nracz@toronto.anglican.ca.

Arleane Ralph is leaving the Diocese after six years as the York-Credit Valley area assistant. Her last day will be Nov. 26. We wish her well.

Maria Reolin has joined Flemingdon Park Ministry as executive director, succeeding the Rev. Beverly Williams. Her email address is maria@flemingdonparkministry.com.