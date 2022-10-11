Bulletin Board Oct. 11

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Parishes reminded of minimum wage increase

The minimum wage rates in Ontario increased on Oct. 1. The increase to the general minimum wage was 50 cents, which brings the new rate to $15.50 an hour. If you have any employees being paid on minimum wage, make sure you change their wage rate. For more information, visit the Government of Ontario website.

Nominations invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

Nominations are invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto to recognize and honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: Oshawa, Mississauga, Eglinton and Huronia and Tecumseth. Download the nomination form from the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page. The deadline is Nov. 20.

Allotment calculations for 2023 coming soon

The Finance department is still reviewing the allotments for 2023. The allotment calculation deanery reports for 2023 will be posted on the Annual Returns page as soon as they’re ready. Thank you for your patience.

Updates sought for outreach prayer cycle

Each year the Outreach & Advocacy Prayer Cycle is updated to pray for the ministries of parishes throughout the Diocese, starting on the First Sunday of Advent and concluding on the Reign of Christ. The new prayer cycle will be posted by Nov. 21. We rely on parishes to provide up-to-date information about their outreach and social justice ministries. Check the current listing for your parish on this year’s cycle, available on the Prayer Resources page. If your parish is missing or the information is outdated, send updates to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.

T1213 packages mailed for 2023

The 2023 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed on Aug. 11. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately to avoid delays in receiving approval. If you receive a housing allowance and didn’t receive a T1213 package, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca immediately.

Diocesan events

Registration open for Pre-Synod

The 161st Regular Session of Synod is coming up on Nov. 17-19. To help members prepare, a Pre-Synod meeting is scheduled for Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The online platform will open at 9 a.m. for members to network with each other. Mandatory online registration is open until Oct. 13. Details about the upcoming session of Synod can be found on the 2022 Regular Synod page.

Conversation series considers stewardship

Picking up where “Tending the Soul” left off last spring, Bishop Andrew Asbil is inviting the Diocese to “Tending the Soul of the Steward,” a series that will consider questions related to personal and parish-based stewardship education. Each hour-long session will include a conversation on a particular topic between church leaders, both lay and ordained, hosted by Bishop Asbil and moderated by Peter Misiaszek, director of Stewardship Development. The dates are:

Nov. 1: What is stewardship?

Nov. 8: Year-round stewardship education

Nov. 15: How do I give?

Each conversation will start at noon and be live streamed to the diocesan Facebook page and YouTube channel. For more detail about panelists, see the event listing.

Event considers Inuit values

Deborah Tagornak, Inuk author, public speaker, long-time Indigenous rights activist and knowledge keeper, will offer teachings on “Inuit Principles and Societal Values: Empowering Capable Human Beings” on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Ms. Tagornak coordinates the family wellbeing program at Ottawa-based Inuit organization Inuuqatigiit and is the Inuit advisor to the Anglican Bishop of Ottawa. She uses traditional knowledge and language to build healthy families and communities. Learn more.

Women invited to ACW gathering

The diocesan Anglican Church Women is holding a women’s gathering for fun and fellowship on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul, Minden. The cost at the door is $12 per person, which includes lunch. To register or learn more, phone 416-363-0018 or email acw@toronto.anglican.ca.

Register for the Outreach & Advocacy Conference

The annual diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held virtually on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The theme is “Pointing our Feet Toward Right Relationship” with Bishop Riscylla Shaw as the keynote speaker. Workshops will explore not only how we, as members of the Church in a Canadian context, can pursue right relationship with Indigenous peoples, but also how we can build right relationship into other aspects of outreach and justice work. Find workshop and registration details on the conference web page.

Musical cabaret supports Bishop’s Company

All are invited to the Bishop’s Company Cabaret on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. online. Now in its third year, the cabaret highlights the musical talent of the Diocese while bringing everyone together in support of the clergy. This year’s featured artists are the Marion Singers under the direction of Chris Dawes. Register now. A request for donations in support of the Bishop’s Company will be made during the evening. Learn more on the cabaret website and follow the Bishop’s Company on Facebook.

Lay anointers gather for training

On Oct. 29 there will be a Lay Anointer’s Training Day in-person at St. John’s Convent. The day will also provide a time to reflect on anointing within the ministries of healing. Speak with your priest before you register. Register online – space is limited. All attendees must be fully vaccinated, and masks must be worn. The fee is $60.

External events

Churches invited to support meaningful solution to food insecurity

In Canada, it’s estimated that 5.8 million people in the provinces alone struggle to put food on the table, with even higher rates in the territories. Every year on Oct.17, the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the Chew on This! campaign mobilizes people from across the country to call for rights-based solutions to end poverty and food insecurity in Canada. You can lend your support by organizing or attending a local event in your community. Visit the Chew On This website to learn more.

Resources

Bishop offers Advent series

“Light One Candle” is a series of four Advent reflections offered by Bishop Andrew Asbil that can be used by small parish groups or individuals as an Advent study. There will be four videos, one for each week of Advent, considering the themes of hope, peace, joy and love, with opportunities to pause and consider certain questions or ideas. The videos will be available for download and on YouTube well before Advent. Stay tuned for more details.

Organization seeks seniors with spare rooms

RoomEaze is a start-up founded by Rylan Kinnon, a member of Trinity East (Little Trinity). It seeks to match seniors who want to age at home safely and affordably with students who need safe and affordable housing. Compatible seniors and students are matched and helped to establish housing arrangements that can benefit both parties. Background checks, formal agreements, payments and check-ins are facilitated through the RoomEaze platform. If you have senior parishioners who may benefit from the support, company and connection that come from hosting a student, visit www.roomeaze.info or email Rylan Kinnon at rylan@roomeaze.ca. He is available to meet with parish leaders or parishioners to answer questions and share more information.

Municipal election resource available

Ontario’s municipal elections are approaching on Oct. 24. Municipal governments have a direct impact on communities in terms of responding to homelessness, delivering housing and social services, and protecting the environment. Electing those who will make wise decisions is one way in which we can love our neighbours and seek the welfare of our communities. You can find a Municipal Elections Guide with questions for candidates and resources from local community organizations on the Social Justice and Advocacy page. Take time consider prayerfully your local candidates and their platforms, and remember to vote on Oct. 24.

Job postings

Parish seeks director of music

Grace Church, Scarborough invites applications for the position of director of music. The position involves an average of 12 hours of work per week beginning Nov. 1 or as soon as possible, and salary paid according to the 2022 RCCO salary table. Duties include directing the music for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service, conducting choir rehearsals on Thursday evenings and on Sunday mornings before the service, and selecting appropriate hymns and anthems for all services and seasons. For more details, see the full job post. To apply, send a cover letter and CV to communications@gracechurchscarborough.com.

Church musician wanted

All Saints Church-Community Centre seeks a part-time (six hours per week) church musician to provide instrumental music support and leadership in congregational singing for the worshipping community. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. For more details, see the full job post. To apply, send a cover letter and CV to the Rev. Dr. Alison Falby at alison@allsaintstoronto.com.

Parish seeks music director

All Saints, Kingsway is seeking a professional and enthusiastic individual who works well in a team environment to direct its music ministry, lead the parish in worship for the glory of God, and encourage congregational participation in the rich Anglican tradition. This position is 15 hours per week, with salary paid according to the 2022 RCCO salary table. See the full job description for more details. Submit a cover letter and resume to the Rev. Patrick McManus at office@allsaintskingsway.ca with “Organist/Music Director” in the subject line.

Church secretary sought

St. John, Willowdale seeks a full-time church secretary. The position requires familiarity with Microsoft Office, including Excel; word processing in both English and Chinese traditional characters; written and verbal communication in English and Cantonese; and the ability to schedule and coordinate church operation. Send a resume in confidence to the Rev. Andrew Johnson at andrew.stjohnwillowdale@gmail.com.

Full-time administrator wanted

Light on the Hill (St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges) seeks a full-time administrator. The parish is looking for a creative, reliable, collaborative, flexible, outgoing mature Christian who will serve the congregation and ensure the efficient administration of the parish office. For more information, visit the Light on the Hill website. To apply, send a CV and a letter of introduction to Adam Furfaro, executive director, at adamfurfaro@gmail.com.

Parish seeks administrator

St. Timothy, Agincourt is seeking a parish administrator to run the church office, manage the website and connect with members of the parish community in support of its various ministries. The ideal candidate will be a mature Christian (or familiar with the Christian faith) who is well organized and dependable, with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and bookkeeping principles. To learn more, see the full job post. Send a cover letter and resume to the Rev. Andrea Christensen at rector@sttims.ca.

Church seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team. The successful candidate will be dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. A person who is comfortable in the use of media, has a facility with technology, and a passion for social justice and the marginalized would be an asset. Preferred start date by Jan. 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by Nov. 1.

Communications specialist wanted

Redeemer, Bloor St. is looking for a communications specialist for a contract position starting immediately. The contractor should have the technical skills to create web content, posters and signage, and have some understanding of church culture. This is an hourly contract for the next few months as the parish discerns how to staff its ministries. For more information, contact Susan Graham Walker at sgwalker@theredeemer.ca.

Part-time caretaker wanted

St. Aidan, Toronto is seeking an experienced and dedicated part-time caretaker to clean and maintain the church building and grounds, conduct minor repairs, set up for events and other duties as required. The position is 25 hours per week with some flexibility required and the opportunity to grow. The pay is $25 an hour. For information and to apply, email office@staidansinthebeach.com.