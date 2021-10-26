Bulletin Board Oct. 26

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Parishes reminded to reset email accounts during transition

When a priest, administrator or churchwarden leaves the parish, you can contact Tracey Gordon at tgordon@toronto.anglican.ca so she can reset your standard diocesan email accounts, lock out previous users and set a new password for future use. This will eliminate the need to remember and pass along the credentials and will also ensure the security of the mailbox.

Get your police record check

The Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy states that all active clergy, chaplains, deacons, honorary assistants, parish employees, churchwardens and volunteers in high-risk ministry are required to have their police record checks renewed every three years through XpressChek. Be in touch with the screening coordinator in your parish to make sure your application for a police record check is submitted. It’s your responsibility to keep track of when you last completed a check and when you’re due for a renewal. The forms and instructions can be found on the Police Record Checks page.

T1213 packages mailed for 2022

The 2019 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed in August. Clergy who receive a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you have not yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately to avoid delays in receiving the CRA approval. If you receive a housing allowance and haven’t received your T1213 package, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca immediately.

Last chance to register for Sexual Misconduct Policy training

All active clergy in the Diocese are required to attend a Sexual Misconduct Policy training session. Active clergy refers to incumbents, priests-in-charge, interim priests-in-charge, associate priests and assistant curates. (Vocational deacons can choose to attend diocesan sessions or training held in their parishes. Honorary assistants should complete the training with their parish.) The training includes a review of the policy and procedures and a presentation on boundaries in ministry by guest speaker Dr. Eran Talitman, clinical team leader from Southdown Institute. If you’ve been unable to attend any of the sessions offered over the past year, contact your area bishop. If you haven’t yet registered and would like to attend one of the Zoom sessions on Oct. 27 or Oct. 28, contact Aneita Chang at achang@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Watch the Bishop’s Company Cabaret

If you missed the Bishop’s Company Cabaret on Oct. 15, you can watch a video of the full event on the diocesan YouTube channel.

Outreach and Advocacy Conference coming up this Saturday

The annual Outreach and Advocacy Conference will take place by Zoom on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with the theme “Re-membering and Re-making Community.” The opening plenary will include a welcome and prayer from Bishop Andrew Asbil and a keynote address from the Rev. Gerlyn Henry. A full line-up of workshops in two sessions (mid-morning and early afternoon) will explore a range of social justice topics and how parishes and individual Anglicans can make a difference. Clergy, laypeople, youth, seasoned volunteers or those just starting to explore outreach and social justice are all welcome. Learn more and register on the conference web page.

Series considers Indigenous films

The next session of the series “A Reconciliation Walk” is We Can’t Make the Same Mistake Twice. This documentary follows Dr. Cindy Blackstock and her struggle to bring the underfunding of First Nations child welfare programs before the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, a stark reminder of the disparities that persist in First Nations communities and the urgent need for justice to be served. The discussion with filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin and Bishop Riscylla Shaw will take place on Nov. 4 from 7-8:30 p.m. Register online.

Conference explores spiritual growth of children

The Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference is a gathering of parents, church volunteers, ministry leaders and anyone who has a passion for ministering to children. It will take place online on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30, with a discount for students, seniors and groups of five or more. Learn more and sign up on the conference website.

SSJD hosts online retreats

On Nov. 5-7, the Rev. Frances Drolet-Smith, vocations coordinator for the Diocese of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, leads “Entertaining Angels Unawares.” The cost is $110. Learn more and register by Nov. 2 on the SSJD website.

On Nov. 26-28, the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is holding a silent virtually directed in-home retreat, an intentional date to be together with God in seclusion and silence. The cost is $110. Learn more and register by Nov. 19 on the SSJD website.

On Dec. 4, Bishop Peter Fenty will lead “Gifts That are Life-Giving,” an online Advent quiet day. Take time to reflect on gifts from God that are freely and graciously offered to us. The cost is $30. Learn more and register by Dec. 2 on the SSJD website.

Diocese holds anti-bias and anti-racism workshops

As part of our commitment to be a diverse and inclusive Church, the Diocese is holding anti-bias and anti-racism training, led by Co:Culture Collective. The curriculum has been developed from community listening sessions, in which the experiences and concerns of historically marginalized communities in the Diocese were heard. Clergy have been invited to engage in this training between September and November. If you haven’t yet registered, you can sign up for one of the following sessions:

Nov. 9-10 from 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Nov. 17-18 from 9 a.m-12 p.m.

Dec. 3 from 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parish workshops will be rolled out in 2022. If you have any questions about ABAR training, get in touch with Bishop Kevin Robertson, the Diocesan Diversity Officer, at krobertson@toronto.anglican.ca.

Resources

Templates for employment agreements updated

The templates for parish employment agreements have been updated to include language about vaccination requirements. The revised templates can be found on the employee vs. contractor page. For more information, contact the Human Resources department.

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. For more details, see the call for submissions. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, with grant recipients announced in January.

Job postings

Music director wanted

St. Paul, Lindsay is seeking a music director who is well versed in a variety of musical genres to lead and nurture the congregation and volunteer choir through music ministry. The position is 10 hours per week on a two-year contract, subject to renewal. For more details, see the full job posting. Send a cover letter and resume to wardens@st-pauls-lindsay.ca by Nov. 5.

Parish seeks pastor for children’s ministry

St. John, Willowdale, a growing multicultural parish near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue, is seeking a part-time pastor for Sunday school children and to support their families in faith formation at home. Related experience is required. Theological or pastoral training preferred. Send a resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

Parish seeks bookkeeper

St. Barnabas, Chester is seeking an experienced bookkeeper who can work both independently and as part of a team, and who can use QuickBooks. The position is about six hours per month, with more hours at busy times of the year. Visit stbarnabas-toronto.ca to see the full job post. Send a cover letter and resume to stbarnabasanglican.office@gmail.com by Nov. 8.

Music director wanted

St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough is recruiting a passionate and talented musician to be its director of music. The successful candidate will be experienced and comfortable leading choral and instrumental music in the Anglican tradition. The position will be 20 hours per week starting in January, with a stipend commensurate with education and experience, paid vacation and the option to enroll in a benefits and pension plan. See the full job post to learn more. Send a cover letter and resume to the Rev. Canon Brad Smith at rector@stjohnspeterborough.ca by Nov. 30.

Parish administrator wanted

St. Barnabas, Chester is seeking an experienced parish administrator responsible for helping the incumbent and churchwardens in the efficient administration of the office. This is a temporary contract position of about 16 hours per week, with the opportunity to become a permanent part-time position. Additional hours are available if you can also perform bookkeeping duties. For more details, visit www.stbarnabas-toronto.com. Submit a cover letter and resume to stbarnabasanglican.office@gmail.com by Nov. 8.

Staff changes

Donna Gulliver has joined the Finance department as the temporary accounts payable clerk. You can reach her at dgulliver@toronto.anglican.ca.