Bulletin Board September 10

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Archives to close for October

The diocesan Archives will close to visitors and research inquiries from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1 so staff can undertake inventory work and other much‐needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies, will still be processed, but all other requests will wait until the Archives re‐opens on Nov. 4. Staff are planning month-long closures in October for the next two years, followed by shorter two-week closures in subsequent years. For more information, contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca or 416‐363‐6021 (1‐800‐668‐8932).

Packages mailed for withholding taxes at source

The 2025 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed out on Aug. 29. (Clergy living in a rectory don’t need to apply for this.) Clergy receiving a housing allowance need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. The diocesan payroll office must receive your written approval from the CRA by Jan. 14, 2025, or your housing allowance will be treated as a taxable benefit. If you’d like to have a reduction in withholding taxes at source, we recommend that you submit this paperwork by Sept. 30, as the CRA’s processing time will be 16-20 weeks. If you haven’t received your approval by the middle of December, contact the CRA to follow up. If you receive a paid housing allowance but didn’t receive a package, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 647-578-9747 (1-800-668-8932). If you don’t wish to have the reduction in withholding taxes at source, you don’t need to submit this paperwork to the CRA.

Risk & Governance deadlines shared

Here are the upcoming Risk & Governance meetings and the deadline to receive materials for each meeting:

Oct. 10 (Sept. 26 deadline)

Nov. 14 (Oct. 31 deadline)

Dec. 5 (Nov. 21 deadline)

Jan. 16 (Dec. 16 deadline)

Send the documents for approval to Daiane Monteiro. For grant applications, email Daiane to schedule a pre-application meeting with Mac Moreau, director of Property Resources.

Diocesan events

September

Season presents slate of workshops

Registration is open for the fall workshops offered through the Season of Spiritual Renewal. Some are geared to clergy, some to lay leaders of various ministries and some to everyone wanting to grow and be renewed in their faith. Visit the Season of Spiritual Renewal pages for details. Some workshops have a limit on the number of registrants, so sign up early. For more ideas about how your church can engage in this Season of Spiritual Renewal, visit the Spiritual Disciplines for Renewal page.

Celebration kicks off Season of Creation

The first diocesan event to celebrate the Season of Creation will be a Eucharist at St. James Cathedral on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. Parishes are invited to bring prayers and symbols telling the story of their particular place in Creation. You can find a guide to parish participation on the Creation Care page. The season will close with Hiking Church events outside Toronto on Oct. 5. If your parish or deanery would like to host a Hiking Church event on this date, contact the Rev. Susan Spicer by Sept. 20.

Workshop considers bullying in churches

What happens when a house of faith is fractured by the behaviour of one of its own? What does bullying in our midst tell us about the health of our congregation? Lay leaders and clergy are invited to “Transforming Bullying & Tough Congregational Dynamics,” a workshop with Dr. Betty Pries on Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Thomas, Brooklin. Register online. The cost is $45.

College welcomes scholar

Wycliffe College is welcoming the Rev. Dr. Michael Bird for an upcoming event series. Join a free public lecture on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. entitled “Building for the Kingdom of God: Christian Political Witness Today.” Reserve a spot for the annual Principal’s Dinner on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. or plan to attend the Pastor’s Breakfast on Sept. 24 at 7:30 a.m. Visit wycliffecollege.ca/bird for more information.

Register now for youth retreat

Youth aged 12-17 are invited to sign up for this year’s ReCharge Youth Retreat, happening Sept. 27-29 at Muskoka Woods. The cost is $130 for the retreat, or $180 for the retreat plus round-trip bus ride. Participants will be exploring and re-imagining church regrowth, renewal and creation, with guests Bishop Andrew Asbil and the Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Paulsen. Register online by Sept. 15 at 9 p.m.

Run supports clean water

The 14th annual Schomberg Country Run will take place on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg. Founded by the late Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth, the family friendly 5K walk/run raises funds to provide clean water in Indigenous communities. Donate to the run or find more information on the parish’s website.

Walking tour considers housing

Do you find yourself wishing you better understood the different kinds of affordable housing options so you can advocate from a more informed place? Join the Rev. Angie Hocking and others for a walking tour of Regent Park and hear from people that live in various types of housing about their experiences. The tour will take place on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting at 585 Dundas St. E. It will be about 1.5 km, with stops along the way. The cost is $15 per person. Get more details and sign up online.

Dean of Jerusalem to visit

The Rev. Canon Richard Sewell, Dean of St. George’s College, Jerusalem, will be visiting St. James Cathedral on Sept. 29. He will preach at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., take questions at coffee hours after the morning services and give the Snell Lecture after Evensong, “Nought For Your Comfort – The Long Road To Peace.” Visit the cathedral website for more details.

October

Diocese offers payroll training

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops on payroll training for parish leaders, especially those responsible for processing payroll at the parish. The dates are:

Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online.

Oct. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online.

Both sessions will cover the same content: employees vs. independent contractors; T4 vs. T4A; CRA remittances; payroll source deductions; processing payroll for supply clergy; clergy residence; EHT/WSIB remittances and annual returns; and taxable benefits. For more information, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Tickets on sale for Bishop’s Company Dinner

This year, Michael & Gwyne Willmot present the 63rd Annual Bishop’s Company Dinner, with exciting guests and a new venue. Join the festivities on Oct. 18 at the Sheraton Parkway Toronto North. The emcee for the evening will be the Rev. Paige Souter, the guest speaker will be the CBC’s Anthony Morgan, and the musical act will be The Redeemers. Find more information and registration on the Bishop’s Company website.

Event considers restorative justice

“Toward a Justice that Transforms: A Restorative Justice Gathering” will be held Oct. 18-19 at Christ Church St. James. Speakers, displays and discussion will focus on resource awareness, re-narrating identity and risking closeness with those involved in the criminal justice system. Learn more and register online.

Lay anointers gather for training

A Lay Anointer’s Training Day will take place on Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Peter, Cobourg. The day will include practising anointing and presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing, boundaries and confidentiality, supervision and prayerful support, plus practical learning on the care and keeping of oil and oil stocks. Register online.

Cathedral holds confirmation course

St. James Cathedral is holding a six-month confirmation course for all ages starting Oct. 19. Individuals from all parishes are invited to join. Facilitated by cathedral clergy and a postulant for ordination, the course will comprise a weekly online session on Saturdays at 10 a.m., along with monthly in-person sessions. Depending on the ages of the candidates, they will be organized in age-appropriate groups. See the brochure for more details. Interested people and parishes should contact the Rev. Matthew Waterman.

Workshop considers insurance matters

The Property Resources department and Ecclesiastical Insurance are hosting an insurance workshop for churches on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Ecclesiastical will offer essential insights on using church space for shelters; fire safety; risk mitigation; and a general overview of the insurance program. Sign up online.

Register now for Outreach Conference

This year’s Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Communities of Resistance and Resilience,” will take place virtually on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The lineup includes keynote speaker Chief Rudy Turtle of Grassy Narrows First Nation, along with workshops on creation care, overdose prevention in community, deconstructing myths around homelessness, ending poverty for people with disabilities and more. Register online.

Women invited to fall gathering

Anglican women are invited to a gathering of fun and fellowship on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Church, Stouffville. Keynote speaker Ida Morra-Caruso will speak about women and the law. The cost is $10, which includes supplies for a garden craft to take home. Bring your own nut-free bag lunch (dessert and beverage provided). Register at admin@stouffvilleanglican.ca. For more information, contact acw@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-0018.

External events

Seminar considers church property

Princeton Theological Seminary is holding a two-day seminar called “The Future of Church Property: Evolving with Integrity.” It will take place in-person and online on Sept. 20-21, with two plenary sessions and a customizable workshop schedule in the afternoon. Learn more and register online.

Rallies demand immigration justice

In December 2021, the federal government promised regularization – permanent resident status for undocumented people – but has fallen short on its promise. Without status, migrants remain underpaid, exploited and excluded, despite contributing to our society and economy in crucial ways. At the same time, anti-immigrant sentiment is rising. Join one of the following rallies to say no to racism and yes to immigrant justice:

Peterborough: Sept. 14 at 12 p.m. at the constituency office of MP Michelle Ferreri, 417 Bethune St. #4

Toronto: Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square

Show support for safe consumption sites

Despite the growing opioid crisis, responsible for 2,500-3,000 preventable deaths in Ontario each year, the provincial government recently announced the closure of 10 of the 17 safe consumption sites across the province. One of these is the Kensington Market Overdose Prevention Site, which has played a vital role in reducing overdose deaths. A rally in support of this and other safe consumption sites will be held on Sept. 13 from 1-2 p.m. at 250 Augusta Ave., Toronto.

Rally advocates for First Nation

Generations of Grassy Narrows First Nation have suffered the ongoing physical, social and economic costs of mercury contamination of the Wabigoon River. A rally is being held in support of Grassy Narrows on Sept. 18 at noon beginning at Grange Park (behind the Art Gallery of Ontario). Learn more and RSVP online. St. George’s Grange Park (30 Stephanie St.) has invited people to gather starting at 11 a.m. before joining the River Run as a group. Let Elin Goulden know by Sept. 17 at noon if you or a group from your parish plans to join.

Refugee network holds workshop

The Private Refugee Sponsor Network is hosting a free online workshop on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon on “Addressing Newcomers’ Educational Needs and Challenges.” Register by email to receive the Zoom link.

Resources

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, with decisions made by the end of 2024. Forward proposals to cowlingbursary@gmail.com.

Resources consider Orange Shirt Day

A resource package is available for parishes observing Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this fall. It includes all-ages resources that lift up Residential School survivors’ stories, a guide to creating an orange hearts memorial in the sanctuary, resources on Indigenous protocols, information about upcoming events and more.

Anglican offers fundraising opportunity

Are you interested in a Christmas fundraiser for your parish? A parishioner from St. Peter, Erindale specializing in custom-made crystal tree ornaments can work with you to create a design with your church building on a 3.5” laser-engraved ornament. Orders placed by Nov. 15 can be shipped by Canada Post or picked up in Port Credit. Contact Judy Hutcheson at judyhutcheson64@gmail.com or 416-897-0623.

Job postings

AV production coordinator wanted

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a part-time audio-visual production coordinator who will use their knowledge to deliver online worship and educational experiences and ensure top notch audio and lighting for in-person services. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to the associate rector at hr@stclementsto.ca by Sept. 18.

Parish seeking music director

St. Francis of Assisi, Meadowvale is searching for a new music director. Responsibilities include playing the keyboard at the weekly 10 a.m. Sunday service, as well as at special services; directing the choir and encouraging new members; and holding a weekly choir practice. There is currently a monthly contemporary music service with guitar and piano. Familiarity with Anglican liturgy and hymns is essential. Resumes will be accepted by email to st.francis.of.assisi.news@gmail.com until Sept. 30.

Parish seeks administrator

St. Thomas à Becket, Erin Mills South is looking for a parish administrator who will create slideshows, keep rosters and schedules, and enable day to day operations of the church. The position is for approximately 20 hours per week. See more details in the full job description. Apply to david@stabc.ca by Sept. 30.

Parish seeking faith facilitator

St. John, York Mills is seeking a full-time faith facilitator (clergy or lay person) to join its team and help equip disciples of Christ for all of life’s journey by developing a vibrant, attractive and impactful program of Christian faith formation. See the full job description for more details and email a resume to stjohnyorkmills@toronto.anglican.ca by Sept. 30.