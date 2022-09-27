Bulletin Board Sept. 27

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Clergy reminded to submit police record check forms

If your police record check has expired or is about to expire, you need to submit your completed forms to Xpresschek for renewal. The deadline to have this completed is Oct. 18. Last week, a reminder email was sent to those clergy who are due for a renewal this year. Be in touch with the screening coordinator in your parish to make sure your application for a police record check is submitted. It’s your responsibility to keep track of when you last completed a police record check and when you’re due for a renewal. The forms and instructions can be found on the Screening Forms and Resources page. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Online misconduct policy training available

The Diocese’s online self-directed Sexual Misconduct Policy training module for parish employees and volunteers is now available. Parishes are required to train their employees, volunteers, deacons and honorary assistants. This work is critical to keeping our ministry safe for all, but it can also be time consuming. With the new training website, parish staff and volunteers will be able to take the training at their own convenience, without the need for a facilitated training session by parishes. It will also make sure training is consistent across the Diocese. There are currently 92 parishes using this program. For more information on how to get started, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Events recognize trauma of Residential School system

Parishes and individuals looking to observe Orange Shirt Day and acknowledge the intergenerational trauma of Residential Schools can find prayer resources in English, Mandarin, Japanese, Cantonese and Tamil from the Bishop’s Collaborative for Right Relations. There are also two upcoming online events honouring the voices and experiences of survivors of the Indian Residential School system:

For more details, see the Indigenous Justice page.

Women invited to ACW gathering

The diocesan Anglican Church Women is holding a women’s gathering for fun and fellowship on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul, Minden. The cost at the door is $12 per person, which includes lunch. To register or learn more, phone 416-363-0018 or email acw@toronto.anglican.ca.

Conversation series considers stewardship

Picking up where “Tending the Soul” left off last spring, Bishop Andrew Asbil is inviting the Diocese to “Tending the Soul of the Steward,” a three-part series that will consider important questions related to personal and parish-based stewardship education. Each hour-long session will include a conversation on a particular topic between church leaders, both lay and ordained, hosted by Bishop Asbil and moderated by Peter Misiaszek, director of Stewardship Development. The dates are Nov. 1, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15. Each conversation will start at noon and be live streamed to the diocesan Facebook page and YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more details about the panelists.

Register for the Outreach & Advocacy Conference

The annual diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held virtually on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The theme is “Pointing our Feet Toward Right Relationship” with Bishop Riscylla Shaw as the keynote speaker. Workshops will explore not only how we, as members of the Church in a Canadian context, can pursue right relationship with Indigenous peoples, but also how we can build right relationship into other aspects of outreach and justice work. Find workshop and registration details on the conference web page.

Musical cabaret supports Bishop’s Company

All are invited to the Bishop’s Company Cabaret on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. online. Now in its third year, the cabaret highlights the musical talent of the Diocese while bringing everyone together in support of the clergy. This year’s featured artists are the Marion Singers under the direction of Chris Dawes. Register now. A request for donations in support of the Bishop’s Company will be made during the evening. Learn more on the cabaret website and follow the Bishop’s Company on Facebook. Share this event with your family, friends and community.

Lay anointers gather for training

On Oct. 29 there will be a Lay Anointer’s Training Day in-person at St. John’s Convent. The day will also provide a time to reflect on anointing within the ministries of healing. Speak with your priest before you register. Register online – space is limited. All attendees must be fully vaccinated, and masks must be worn. The fee is $60.

Resources

Organization seeks seniors with spare rooms

RoomEaze is a start-up founded by Rylan Kinnon, a member of Trinity East (Little Trinity). It seeks to match seniors who want to age at home safely and affordably with students who need safe and affordable housing. Compatible seniors and students are matched and helped to establish housing arrangements that can benefit both parties. Background checks, formal agreements, payments and check-ins are facilitated through the RoomEaze platform. If you have senior parishioners who may benefit from the support, company and connection that come from hosting a student, visit www.roomeaze.info or email Rylan Kinnon at rylan@roomeaze.ca. He is available to meet with parish leaders or parishioners to answer questions and share more information.

Municipal election resource available

Municipal and school board elections will be held across Ontario on Oct. 24. Municipal governments vary considerably in size and structure, yet all are at the forefront of dealing with environmental issues, housing and homelessness, and social programs for people living in poverty. Consult the 2022 Municipal Elections Guide on the Social Justice and Advocacy page for information on municipal structures and responsibilities, as well as suggested questions to ask of candidates in your municipal government.

Resources celebrate Season of Creation

Season of Creation is a global ecumenical movement to renew our relationship with God and creation, observed from Sept. 1 to Oct. 4 every year. In 2019, General Synod passed a resolution adopting the Season of Creation in the Anglican Church of Canada as a time of prayer, education and action and encouraging dioceses and parishes to take part. Find resources to help your parish celebrate on the Creation Care page.

Job postings

Church musician wanted

All Saints Church-Community Centre seeks a part-time (six hours per week) church musician to provide instrumental music support and leadership in congregational singing for the worshipping community. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. For more details, see the full job post. To apply, send a cover letter and CV to the Rev. Dr. Alison Falby at alison@allsaintstoronto.com.

Parish seeks music director

All Saints, Kingsway is seeking a professional and enthusiastic individual who works well in a team environment to direct its music ministry, lead the parish in worship for the glory of God, and encourage congregational participation in the rich Anglican tradition. This position is 15 hours per week, with salary paid according to the 2022 RCCO salary table. See the full job description for more details. Submit a cover letter and resume to the Rev. Patrick McManus at office@allsaintskingsway.ca with “Organist/Music Director” in the subject line.

Church secretary sought

St. John, Willowdale seeks a full-time church secretary. The position requires familiarity with Microsoft Office, including Excel; word processing in both English and Chinese traditional characters; written and verbal communication in English and Cantonese; and the ability to schedule and coordinate church operation. Send a resume in confidence to the Rev. Andrew Johnson at andrew.stjohnwillowdale@gmail.com.

Full-time administrator wanted

Light on the Hill (St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges) seeks a full-time administrator. The parish is looking for a creative, reliable, collaborative, flexible, outgoing mature Christian who will serve the congregation and ensure the efficient administration of the parish office. For more information, visit the Light on the Hill website. To apply, send a CV and a letter of introduction to Adam Furfaro, executive director, at adamfurfaro@gmail.com.

Parish seeks administrator

St. Timothy, Agincourt is seeking a parish administrator to run the church office, manage the website and connect with members of the parish community in support of its various ministries. The ideal candidate will be a mature Christian (or familiar with the Christian faith) who is well organized and dependable, with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and bookkeeping principles. To learn more, see the full job post. Send a cover letter and resume to the Rev. Andrea Christensen at rector@sttims.ca.

Parish seeking administrator

St. Martin, Bay Ridges is seeking a parish administrator to provide essential support to the clergy and wardens for the management and ministry of the parish. The successful candidate must have excellent interpersonal and organizational skills, previous experience in an administrative role and proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google Suites. See the full job description for further details. To apply, send a cover letter and resume (attention Wardens) to office@stmartinsanglican.ca. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Parish seeks musician

St. Bride, Clarkson is looking for a musician to work with its pastoral staff, music director and musicians as the part-time leader of the contemporary Christian music team. Contact the Rev. Canon Stephen Peake at rector@churchofstbride.com for more information.

Church seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team. The successful candidate will be dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. A person who is comfortable in the use of media, has a facility with technology, and a passion for social justice and the marginalized would be an asset. Preferred start date by Jan. 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by Nov. 1.

Communications specialist wanted

Redeemer, Bloor St. is looking for a communications specialist for a contract position starting immediately. The contractor should have the technical skills to create web content, posters and signage, and have some understanding of church culture. This is an hourly contract for the next few months as the parish discerns how to staff its ministries. For more information, contact Susan Graham Walker at sgwalker@theredeemer.ca.

Part-time caretaker wanted

St. Aidan, Toronto is seeking an experienced and dedicated part-time caretaker to clean and maintain the church building and grounds, conduct minor repairs, set up for events and other duties as required. The position is 25 hours per week with some flexibility required and the opportunity to grow. The pay is $25 an hour. For information and to apply, email office@staidansinthebeach.com.

Fundraising manager wanted

All Saints Church-Community Centre is seeking a fundraising manager who will coordinate all aspects of All Saints’ fund development, including the cultivation of individual, corporate and foundation giving. This is a part-time, permanent position. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send a cover letter and CV to the Rev. Dr. Alison Falby at alison@allsaintstoronto.com. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Cathedral seeks children, youth and family minister

St. James Cathedral is looking for a lay or ordained minister who will nurture and supervise a healthy ministry with children, youth and family as the cathedral community seeks to implement its new vision. The position is 15 hours per week. Learn more in the full job post. To apply, send a cover letter and resume to Susan So, executive director, at sso@stjamescathedral.ca.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. The successful candidate will be a risk taker who can generate ideas, knows how to measure success, learns from failures, advocates for change in a system, and understands their role as a servant of the Church. This position is a three-year contract role and is equally available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.