Clergy in Motion, May 24

Appointments

The Rev. Kenute Francis has been appointed Incumbent of St. Hilda, Fairbank as of May 1, 2022.

The Rev. Augusto Nunez has been appointed Incumbent of St. Saviour, Orono as of May 1, 2022.

The Rev. Joan Wilson has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff as of May 22, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Bishop Strachan School Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

All Saints, Collingwood

Christ Church, Bolton

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. George, Haliburton

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. John, East Orangeville

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Ordinations

Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Mr. William Simon will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter, Cobourg on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Incumbent of St. Matthew, Islington – Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:30pm.

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay – Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3:00pm.

The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth – June 12, 2022 at 10:00am.

The Rev. Gerlyn Henry – Priest-in-Charge of Church of the Holy Wisdom – June 23, 2022 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Brampton – July 17, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Conclusions