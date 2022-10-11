Clergy in Motion, October 11
Appointments
- The Rev. Maria Ling has been appointed Associate Priest of Grace Church on-the-Hill as of October 3, 2022.
- The Rt. Rev. Philip Poole has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Trinity Church, Aurora beginning October 15, 2022.
- The Rev. Matt McMillan has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Cobourg beginning December 1, 2022.
- The Rev. Pam Trondson has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Holy Trinity, Trinity Square beginning December 1, 2022.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Christ Church, Bolton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)
- Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- Grace Church in Scarborough (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- St. George, Haliburton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)
- St. Timothy, North Toronto (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. Aidan, Toronto
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Peter (Erindale)
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls – October 16, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Graham McCaffrey – Incumbent of St. Dunstan of Canterbury – October 16, 2022 at 4:30pm.
- The Rev. Canon Erin Martin – Priest-in-Charge of All Saints, King City – October 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Ken McClure – Incumbent of St. George, Allandale – October 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Christopher D’Angelo – Priest-in-Charge of St. David, Donlands/St. Andrew, Japanese – November 13, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Canon Stephanie Douglas – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering – November 13, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Incumbent of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff – November 27, 2022 at 4:00pm.