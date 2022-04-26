Clergy in Motion, April 26

Appointments

The following ordinands have been appointed Assistant Curate in these parishes, after their ordination on May 1:

Jake Cunliffe (Southern Ohio) – St. Mary Magdalene – June 18

Louise Dightam – Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach, with particular appointment to the South Georgian Bay Regional Ministry – August 7

Max Dionisio – St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough, with particular appointment to the Rice Lake Regional Ministry – August 1, 2022

Jessica Dowling – St. Margaret, New Toronto – May 1

Yohan Dumpala – St. John the Baptist, Norway – May 1

Alexandra McIntosh – Christ Church, Deer Park – May 1

Jillian Ruch – St. Bride, Clarkson – May 1

Benjamin Tshin – St. Paul, Bloor Street – June 1

Michelle Yeung – All Saints, Markham – May 1

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. George, Haliburton

St. John, East Orangeville

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on May 1 at 4:30 pm:

Louise Dightam

Max Dionisio

Jessica Dowling

Yohan Dumpala

Alexandra McIntosh

Jillian Ruch

Ben Tshin

Michelle Yeung

The Rev. Claire Latimer-Dennis will be ordained a Priest at St. James Cathedral on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Micah Latimer-Dennis will be ordained a Priest at Grace Church on-the-Hill on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Incumbent of St. Matthew, Islington – Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:30pm.

The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Reinstatement